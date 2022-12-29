Read full article on original website
"Somebody Has To Know Something," Family Says Of Couple Who Mysteriously Vanished From A Detroit Parking LotThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedDetroit, MI
TCU Advances to College Football Championship With Win Over MichiganLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Sterling HeightsTed RiversSterling Heights, MI
Bright & Beautiful Detroit Mother Vanished After Hand Amputation. What Happened To Alasia Hill?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedDetroit, MI
Women’s Basketball: No. 3 Ohio State downs rival No. 14 Michigan, ends 2022 unbeatenThe LanternColumbus, OH
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: Teenager fatally shot at hotel party in Detroit -- and other news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. 15-year-old shot, killed at teen hotel party in Detroit. Detroit Police say a 15-year-old boy was shot and killed early Saturday morning during a party at Hawthorne Suites off the Southfield Freeway near the Dearborn and Detroit border.
fox2detroit.com
Police: Teen fatally shot at Hawthorn Suites hotel in Detroit early Saturday morning
DETROIT, Mich. (FOX 2) - Police say a teenager was fatally shot at a hotel party near the Dearborn and Detroit border early Saturday morning. The Detroit Police Department is investigating the shooting at the Hawthorn Suites (5777 Southfield Fwy) near Ford Road. Investigators say an unknown suspect fired shots into the location around 3:30 a.m. and struck the victim.
fox2detroit.com
DPD: 7 people shot in Detroit New Year's Day in 3 unrelated shootings, 1 person killed
DETROIT, Mich. (FOX 2) - The Detroit Police Department is investigating three unrelated shooting incidents early New Year's Day. A total of 7 people were shot; one of them fatally. E. Warren and Outer Drive. Police responded around 1:40 a.m. Sunday to E. Warren and Outer Drive for a shooting...
police1.com
Video shows car on fire during 100 mph pursuit in Detroit
DETROIT — A driver is facing charges after speeding through part of Metro Detroit at more than 100 mph on Wednesday night, Michigan State Police said. Troopers were called in to help Detroit police track the motorist for reckless driving, the agency reported in a post on Twitter. An...
Detroit News
Violent crime in Detroit down, property crime up in 2022
Detroit — Violent crime in Detroit in 2022 dropped 11% over the previous year as of Friday, while property crime increased by nearly a quarter, fueled by a 41% jump in vehicle thefts, according to the latest Detroit police statistics. As of Friday, there had been 307 criminal homicides...
fox2detroit.com
Photo of Family Dollar robbery person of interest released by Detroit police
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit police released a surveillance camera picture of an armed robbery person of interest, Friday on social media. The armed robbery took place at a Family Dollar business at about 2:30 p.m. in the 400 block of E. Seven Mile Road. "As always, we need the...
The Oakland Press
Oakland County welcomes 1st baby of new year
The first apparent Oakland County baby of the new year arrived at 1:25 a.m. Sunday at Corewell Health East William Beaumont University Hospital in Royal Oak. John Bode Dehne is the son of Jenny Orletski-Dehne, 31, and Travis Dehne, 34, of Royal Oak. He weighed 7 pounds, 13 ounces and measured 20 inches long.
fox2detroit.com
Man charged after assaulting, forcing woman into van in Detroit
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A man has been charged after being seen in a video assaulting a woman and forcing her in a van. 32-year-old Quintin Brian Dorrough faces unlawful imprisonment and domestic violence charges, according to the prosecutors' office. Both individuals in the video, which quickly spread on social...
The Oakland Press
Oakland County homicides continued upward trend in 2022
As the year 2022 comes to a close, the number of homicides reported in Oakland County totaled 37, a slight increase over 2021’s total and the highest in recent years. Spouses and lovers accused of killing their partners, purported workplace arguments gone too far, raging tempers, greed, murder-suicides and more can be tied to the uptick in slayings over the past 12 months.
The Oakland Press
2022: Pontiac’s fresh start
“Housekeeping” is probably the single word which describes Pontiac officials’ efforts in 2022. But the day-to-day reality of demands, needs, plans, expectations and hopes is closer to a movie title: “Everything Everywhere All at Once.”. Mayor Tim Greimel and city council members, all in their first terms...
ClickOnDetroit.com
1 dead after car crashes into wall in Downtown Detroit, police say
DETROIT – A car crash in Downtown Detroit leaves one person dead, according to police. Detroit police were dispatched at 2:02 a.m. to the 500 block of East Lafayette Street to an “auto accident” on Sunday. Officials say that an individual was unresponsive in a car when...
The Oakland Press
Remember 2022: Ten most-read stories of year by Oakland Press readers
The top story of 2022 involved two former retail hubs in Waterford Township, both set for overhauls. DTE Energy broke ground on one section of the former Summit Place Mall, working on a 75,000-square-foot service center. And at the former Kmart site, a proposal has been submitted to convert the property into a grocery store, a gas station, and a dining hall, with some smaller venues for comedy and concerts.
Family of murder victim in Detroit speaks out to demand arrest of killer
A cold blooded killing of a wife and mother on Detroit’s westside has police searching for the gunman who opened fire.
fox2detroit.com
Beloved Detroit woman murdered during carjacking
A family is mourning and hoping the killer is caught after a woman was shot to death during a carjacking. Tracie Golden's vehicle was later located, but the shooter is still unknown.
fox2detroit.com
Downtown businesses in Ypsilanti targeted in rash of break-ins
YPSILANTI, Mich. (FOX 2) - Video captured a burglary and vandalization at Star Studio in Ypsilanti - it was just one of a group of downtown businesses targeted in a rash of break-ins. "Tuesday morning we all walked up to broken glass and broken hearts, quite honestly," said Angel Vanas....
Detroit News
Driver who ran red light charged in deadly Dearborn hit-and-run crash
A 29-year-old man is facing felony charges in connection with a deadly hit-and-run crash in Dearborn the day after Christmas. Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office charged Chance Robert Murphy on Friday with four felony counts tied to the Dec. 26 accident, alleging Murphy fled a traffic stop and ran a red light before hitting another vehicle and killing a 61-year-old Lincoln Park woman.
fox2detroit.com
Instagram scam sends tattoo customers to random woman's Southfield home
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Southfield woman says an online scammer is taking money for tattoo orders in advance, then sending the victims to her house. She's not an ink artist and has no idea who is behind it. "Karma, Karma coming for you," said Tionna Crawford. And you...
nbc24.com
Man dies in overnight Toledo shooting at Berdan, Watson avenues
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police detectives are investigating an early Friday morning shooting. According to a press release from the Police Department, officers responded to a reported person down at Berdan and Watson avenues at 12:19 a.m. On scene they found a gunshot-wounded victim who was taken to St....
voiceofdetroit.net
MICHIGAN INNOCENCE CLINIC SECURES 36TH EXONERATION– KELVIN NOLEN
VOD Editor: The Michigan Innocence Clinic (MIC) has played a major role in most exonerations announced by Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy’s Conviction Integrity Unit (CIU). The exoneration of Kelvin Nolen was announced only by the MIC to date. Michigan Innocence Clinic client Kelvin Nolen was exonerated and released...
Driver leads police on a chase through Detroit
At one point, the car even had flames coming out of the back of it.
