New Illinois Driving Laws For 2023 Are Now in Effect. Here's What They Are
If you hold an Illinois driver's license, several new driving laws in effect for 2023 may impact you. According to Chicago personal injury attorney Lance D. Northcutt, one of the bigger changes is a shift in language for a number of laws related to traffic collisions. The change replaces the word "accident" with "crash."
Several New Driving Laws to Go Into Effect Jan. 1 in Illinois
More than 180 new laws take effect in Illinois at the start of 2023, including a number of traffic-related changes drivers might want to learn about. From new penalties for certain violations to guidelines for those who are carjacked or have their vehicle stolen, changes are coming across the state.
WTHI
Three Indiana men arrested for drunk driving on New Year's Eve
KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Indiana State Police increased patrols for New Year's Eve celebrations. Between 8:00 p.m. and 2:00 a.m., ISP conducted a saturation patrol targeting dangerous and impaired drivers in the Vincennes area. In Knox County, troopers gave out 29 traffic tickets, 42 traffic warnings, arrested three motorists...
starvedrock.media
Illinois State Police merge Districts in the new year
On Jan. 1st, 2023, the Illinois State Police will merge its La Salle-based District 17 with the East Moline-based District 7. These mergers are happening all over the state as State Police merge 22 Districts into 11 Troops. The Tooper's Lodge 41 Fraternal Order of Police told WLPO that the...
SAFE-T Act goes halfway into effect on 1/1/23
The biggest debate throughout the state of Illinois over the past year is the SAFE-T Act. The SAFE-T Act was signed into law earlier this year in which the act is supposed to bring police reforms throughout the entire state.
wmay.com
License Plate Renewal Fees To Go Down For Some
Some Illinois drivers will see a reduction in the cost of their license plate stickers in 2023. Participants in the Illinois Department on Aging’s Benefits Access program will see the renewal cost fall from $24 to just $10. The program is open to low-income older drivers and persons with disabilities.
wmay.com
The City in Illinois Where the Most Guns Are Linked to Crime
The United States is the only country in the world with more civilian-owned firearms than people. While most of the nearly 400 million firearms in the U.S. belong to law-abiding citizens, some portion of them inevitably end up in the wrong hands. Every year, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms,...
Illinois Supreme Court issues order to stop removal of cash bail statewide
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (NEXSTAR) — The state’s Pretrial Fairness Act will not be going into effect in all 102 Illinois counties Sunday. A Kankakee County judge ruled Wednesday evening the law ending cash bail was unconstitutional. Following much confusion from counties not involved in the lawsuit, the state’s Supreme Court issued a stay order Saturday, meaning […]
CBS News
Crew arrested in connection to burglaries across multiple Illinois counties
LAKE COUNTY, Ill. (CBS) – Three people are charged including two teens in connection with burglaries in multiple counties, Lake County Sheriff's Office Deputy Chief Christopher Covelli announced Friday. Al Miller, 35, along with two boys, 16 and 17, all from Chicago, was identified as the burglars. Detectives say...
FOX2now.com
Amelia speaks with Illinois State Police
Amelia speaks with Illinois State Police on how to stay safe during New Years. Amelia speaks with Illinois State Police on how to stay safe during New Years. Suspicious package found at south St. Louis County …. St. Louis County Police are investigating a suspicious package found at the Metropolitan...
Man accused of shooting at car near gas pump in Metro East
A man is behind bars and accused of shooting at a car near a gas pump in St. Clair County.
wmay.com
Dozens Of New Illinois Laws Now In Effect For 2023
More than 200 new laws are taking effect in Illinois with the start of the new year. Among the new laws now on the books are a provision allowing domestic violence victims to go online to file requests for an order of protection… a measure allowing workers to take up to ten days of leave following a stillbirth, miscarriage, or failed adoption or in vitro procedure… and a law that provides a diploma to adults who pass a high school equivalency course.
Gun control advocates question Illinois’ proposed assault weapon ban
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois lawmakers are moving quickly on a bill that would ban assault weapons in the state. They could vote on the bill in the next couple of weeks. Gun control advocates have long called for assault weapon bans at both the state and federal level, but that proposal is now on […]
wmay.com
2023 Begins With Uptick In Local Gas Prices, Taxes
The arrival of the new year means you’re paying a bit more at the gas pump. The scheduled increase in the Illinois gas tax that was suspended last summer is now in effect. Because it’s tied to the rate of inflation, implementation of the increase will add just over three cents a gallon to the cost of filling your tank.
Illinois Couple Busted With $116,000 & $250,000 Worth Of Drugs
Police in Illinois make a huge drug bust that included hundreds of thousands of dollars of drugs and cash. Illinois Couple Deals Drugs And Gets Busted Together. A couple in Woodstock, Illinois gets arrested during a drug bust. What is the old saying, a couple that deals drugs together gets busted together? Isn't that the key to a successful relationship?
IL: FOID card to automatically renew for people with fingerprints on file
ILLINOIS (WEHT) – The Illinois State Police (ISP) says as of January 1, 2023, upon a Firearms Transaction Inquiry Program (FTIP) approval, ISP will automatically renew a person’s Firearm Owner’s Identification Card (FOID) for people who have submitted a full set of fingerprints to ISP, specifically for their FOID card or Concealed Carry License. Police […]
WAND TV
New Driving Laws You Should Know About in Illinois for 2023
(NBC Chicago) — More than 180 new laws take effect in Illinois at the start of the new year, and among them are a number of traffic-related changes drivers might want to know about. From new penalties for certain violations to guidelines for those who are carjacked or have...
chicagostarmedia.com
Who are they? IL children reported missing as of December 30
These are recent reports of missing children made to local law enforcement. If you think you have seen a missing child, contact the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at 1-800-THE-LOST (1-800-843-5678). Missing: Kaia Scott (IL) Kaia Scott, Age Now: 15, Missing: 11/22/2022. Missing From MOUNT VERNON, IL. ANYONE...
WAND TV
Which counties no longer have cash bail starting Jan. 1?
(WAND) - A Kankakee County judge has ruled portions of the SAFE-T Act are unconstitutional, putting a pause on the elimination of cash bail in most Illinois counties. Because of the ruling, counties that were part of the lawsuit against the state will still have cash bail on January 1.
wmay.com
Illinoisans to see two gas tax increases in 2023
(The Center Square) – In 2023, Illinois drivers will see higher gasoline taxes, with two gas tax increases scheduled six months apart. The first goes into effect Jan. 1 and will add 3.1 cents to the price of a gallon of gas. That will spike the state’s gas tax to more than 42 cents a gallon. Illinois also assesses its state sales tax on top of gas taxes and the normal price of gas, which makes the amount Illinois motorists pay in total taxes at the pump second highest in the nation.
