More than 200 new laws are taking effect in Illinois with the start of the new year. Among the new laws now on the books are a provision allowing domestic violence victims to go online to file requests for an order of protection… a measure allowing workers to take up to ten days of leave following a stillbirth, miscarriage, or failed adoption or in vitro procedure… and a law that provides a diploma to adults who pass a high school equivalency course.

