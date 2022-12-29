Read full article on original website
Dozens Of New Illinois Laws Now In Effect For 2023
More than 200 new laws are taking effect in Illinois with the start of the new year. Among the new laws now on the books are a provision allowing domestic violence victims to go online to file requests for an order of protection… a measure allowing workers to take up to ten days of leave following a stillbirth, miscarriage, or failed adoption or in vitro procedure… and a law that provides a diploma to adults who pass a high school equivalency course.
Illinoisans to see two gas tax increases in 2023
(The Center Square) – In 2023, Illinois drivers will see higher gasoline taxes, with two gas tax increases scheduled six months apart. The first goes into effect Jan. 1 and will add 3.1 cents to the price of a gallon of gas. That will spike the state’s gas tax to more than 42 cents a gallon. Illinois also assesses its state sales tax on top of gas taxes and the normal price of gas, which makes the amount Illinois motorists pay in total taxes at the pump second highest in the nation.
ISP To Automatically Renew FOID Cards For Those With Fingerprints On File
Illinois Firearm Owner Identification Cards will be renewed automatically for anyone with fingerprints already on file with Illinois State Police. That new policy takes effect on New Year’s Day, and is intended to address a backlog of FOID Card renewals and free up state police for other tasks, including “clear and present danger” reports and firearms restraining orders.
The City in Illinois Where the Most Guns Are Linked to Crime
The United States is the only country in the world with more civilian-owned firearms than people. While most of the nearly 400 million firearms in the U.S. belong to law-abiding citizens, some portion of them inevitably end up in the wrong hands. Every year, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms,...
Illinois To Halt Daily Reporting Of New COVID Numbers
The state of Illinois is scaling back its reporting of COVID numbers. Last week, Sangamon County announced it would stop daily reporting of new COVID cases, referring people to the Illinois Department of Public Health. Now IDPH says it will also halt daily reporting, starting on New Year’s Day, and will instead issue weekly updates on Wednesdays.
Illinois Minimum Wage To Increase On New Year’s Day
Some workers could be getting a raise on Sunday. New Year’s Day marks the latest increase in Illinois’s minimum wage, which will climb to $13 an hour. A 2019 law is gradually increasing the state’s minimum wage, up to a peak of $15 an hour in 2025. The minimum wage for tipped workers also goes up on January 1st, to $7.80 an hour.
License Plate Renewal Fees To Go Down For Some
Some Illinois drivers will see a reduction in the cost of their license plate stickers in 2023. Participants in the Illinois Department on Aging’s Benefits Access program will see the renewal cost fall from $24 to just $10. The program is open to low-income older drivers and persons with disabilities.
2023 Begins With Uptick In Local Gas Prices, Taxes
The arrival of the new year means you’re paying a bit more at the gas pump. The scheduled increase in the Illinois gas tax that was suspended last summer is now in effect. Because it’s tied to the rate of inflation, implementation of the increase will add just over three cents a gallon to the cost of filling your tank.
UPDATE: New info on missing man’s truck
An autistic man reported missing in Christian County a month ago was apparently a hospital patient in Kerrville, Texas, but was discharged this week. Sheriff Bruce Kettelkamp says nobody around here has seen Gregory Mendenhall, 52, since Nov. 1. Kettlekamp Friday updated information on a red Chevy pickup truck connected...
