Read full article on original website
Related
wuga.org
Georgia’s new laws starting on Jan. 1
With the start of 2023, several new Georgia laws will take effect on Sunday, Jan. 1. Here’s an explanation of what to expect. While most Georgia laws take effect on July 1, the General Assembly delayed some laws, or parts of laws, until Jan 1. The General Assembly usually delays laws dealing with taxes collected on a yearly basis.
accesswdun.com
Georgia House Elect steps down ahead of General Assembly session
Georgia House District Representative-Elect Daniel E. Rampey stepped down from his position following accusations of drug theft. Rampey was charged on Dec. 16 with burglary, exploiting an elderly person, obtaining a controlled substance by theft and possessing a controlled substance according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. The elected District 119 congressman...
School funding formula back on the minds of Georgia lawmakers
Georgia lawmakers may try again to change their school funding formula as Georgia falls behind other states in per-pupil funding.
Handful of new laws to take effect in Georgia this weekend
Most bills the General Assembly passes each year take effect on July 1. But a smattering of new laws enacted during the 2022 legislative session will kick in this Sunday, Jan. 1, including a bill making it easier for food trucks to do business and several new or expanded tax credits.
'It's about the people': Ken Vance joins Georgia House of Representatives
MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — Georgia's new legislative session is just about a week away from beginning, and there are some new faces joining the House of Representatives after November's election. Ken Vance– who won House District 133, which covers Baldwin and Jones County–says he’s participated in around 10 elections in...
valdostatoday.com
Governor Kemp announces over 70 appointments
ATLANTA – Governor Brian Kemp announces more than 70 appointments and re-appointments to various state boards, authorities, and commissions. Governor Brian P. Kemp announced the appointment and re-appointment of more than 70 individuals to the following state boards, authorities, and commissions:. Chris Clark will now represent the 6th Congressional...
valdostatoday.com
Georgia agency leadership changes for new year
ATLANTA – Governor Brian Kemp announces various agency and state office leadership changes that will take effect in the coming year. Governor Brian P. Kemp announced his selection of various agency and state office leaders that will take effect in the coming year. Dr. Dean Burke will resign his state senate seat, effective December 30, to become Chief Medical Officer at the Department of Community Health. A special election for his Senate District 11 seat will take place on January 31, 2023. In addition to her current duties as Georgia Department of Transportation Planning Director, Jannine Miller will become Executive Director for the State Road & Tollway Authority, effective January 16. Governor Kemp will also recommend her to serve as Executive Director for the Georgia Regional Transportation Authority and the Atlanta-Region Transit Link Authority. Current Georgia Department of Corrections (GDC) Commissioner Tim Ward will join the Board of Pardons and Paroles, following the retirement of Brian Owens, effective January 1. Current Department of Juvenile Justice (DJJ) Commissioner Tyrone Oliver will become GDC Commissioner, also effective January 1. DJJ Assistant Commissioner and Chief of Staff Shawanda Reynolds-Cobb will serve as Interim Commissioner.
atlantanewsfirst.com
The Sixth: A Public Defender Crisis
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - This is an ongoing series about the constitutionally guaranteed access to legal representation in court, and the consequences that arise when there are not enough public defenders. Advocates say lack of access to representation in court is a constitutional crisis that erodes public trust and violates the rights of the accused.
Georgia Department of Public Health receives over $2.4 million to support injury prevention efforts
ATLANTA — The Governor’s Office of Highway Safety granted the Georgia Department of Health with more than $2 million in grant money to help provide technical assistance and resources to agencies statewide. The grant will also help develop community support for motor vehicle safety programs, data linkages and...
georgiatrend.com
2023 100 Most Influential Georgians: A Most Inspiring Group
This year’s Georgian of the Year Pat Wilson may be the state’s top salesperson, working to attract companies that will invest millions and create hundreds of new jobs. However, he is hardly alone in promoting Georgia’s advantages. Every day, thousands of people help ensure the state remains No. 1 for business while improving the lives of its citizens. Their influence is felt throughout all 159 counties.
fox5atlanta.com
Georgia governor signs executive order to fill Danny Rampey's House seat
BARROW COUNTY, Ga. - Two weeks after the arrest of newly-elected Georgia House of Representatives member-elect Danny Rampey, Governor Brian Kemp signed an executive order to have his seat filled. Rampey was taken into custody on Dec. 16 by Barrow County deputies. He was charged with unauthorized distribution or possession...
Georgia sees its population grow by 1.7% amid the pandemic
(The Center Square) — Georgia saw its population increase by 1.7% between 2020 and 2022, new numbers from the Census Bureau show. As of July 1, Georgia’s population stood at more than 10.9 million, up from about 10.7 million at the same time in 2020. The Peach State’s neighbor to the south, Florida, saw its population increase at a higher rate of 3% during the same timeframe, Census numbers show. ...
Georgia veterans can now receive help paying for mental health treatments
ATLANTA — Georgia veterans can now get assistance with paying for mental health treatment. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Gov. Brian Kemp signed the “Remove Copays Act” into law. Veterans will no longer have to pay out-of-pocket for their first three outpatient...
fox5atlanta.com
Abortion ban, impactful political races, sheriff convicted in federal court: Biggest news stories of 2022
As you prepare to celebrate the New Year, take some time to look back on the year that was. Georgia has been through a busy election season, celebrities were charged with crimes and the Georgia Bulldogs won the College Football Playoff Championship. Here's a look back at the top stories...
WJCL
Kemp, McMaster request end to COVID-19 health emergency declaration
Ga. — Govs. Henry McMaster and Brian Kemp are joining 23 other Republican governors in asking President Joe Biden to end a COVID-19 emergency declaration. In a letter sent to the president, they're urging him to allow the federal public health emergency to expire this April. The emergency...
WSB Radio
American Lung Association makes case for 2023 to be the year Georgia drops smoking
Dr. Rabih Bechara, MD, is a pulmonologist at the Division of Pulmonary and Critical Care for Augusta University of Medicine. He’s got a message for Georgians coming up on New Year’s Eve: Make 2023 the year you quit smoking. “Nearly 16% of people still smoke in the State...
WUSA
New laws in DC, Maryland, and Virginia in 2023
Minimum wage is seeing an increase in D.C., Maryland, and Virginia in 2023. This is not the only change that will be seen for the DMV this coming year.
WRDW-TV
Georgia agency helps frustrated residents with insurance claims
ATLANTA (Atlanta News First) - As thousands of people across Georgia recover from burst pipes and flooded homes, a statewide agency offers help to residents. “You’re not alone,” said Georgia Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John King. “We have a number of consumer service advocates who are standing by.”
Advocates push for transit connections to Georgia’s two-year colleges
Only 28% of Georgia’s 140 community and technical college campuses are within walking distance of a public transit stop.
Fireworks laws in Georgia for New Year's Eve celebrations
ATLANTA — New Year's Eve is just around the corner, which means one thing; fireworks!. However, before stocking up for a weekend of festivities, be sure you're aware of the various laws surrounding where you can set off these combustible items and which you can legally purchase in the first place.
Comments / 0