Maricopa, AZ

Copper Sky, other fees to increase for 2023

By Jay Taylor
 3 days ago
Maricopa residents will pay more for recreation facilities, programs and services in 2023 at Copper Sky, the Maricopa Library & Cultural Center and Maricopa Community Center. The higher fees at city facilities go into effect on Sunday.

Single adult resident memberships to Copper Sky will rise $2 per month for 1-year, 6-month and month-to-month memberships, to $29, $36 and $51, respectively. Rates for non-residents will go up $3 per month. The fee to join increases to $27, from $25.

Increases in facility rates are more significant. (Rates cited are for residents. Non-resident fees are higher.)

At Copper Sky, kitchen rental fees climb to $35 from $25 and the multi-purpose room rates rise to $65 from $50 for residents. Rental of a half-gym goes to $125, up from $100, and a full gym rental goes up to $250, from $200.

At the library/cultural center, renting the combined meeting room (Redwood A and B) will rise to $130, from $100. Atrium rental remains $200. Additional staff time increases to $35 per hour, from $25 per hour, per staff member.

At the Maricopa Senior Center & Community Center, rental of the main room will rise to $130, from $100. The senior large conference room climbs to $65, from $50. An event table bundle (1 table, 8 chairs set up by staff, will cost $65, up from $50.

The City also hiked park rental fees.

The proposed rate for a small ramada rental would be $15, up from $10, and a group ramada would increase to $40, from $30. Renting the Great Lawn would quadruple to $200, from $50, and the multi-gen lawn would double to $100, from $50.

A sampling of program fees at Copper Sky shows increases, as well:

  • Camp Copa fees rise to $155, from $150.
  • Youth sports increase to $75, from $70 per season.
  • 8-week swim lessons rise to $70, from $60.
  • CPR class increases to $60, from $50.
  • Adult basketball goes up to $450, from $400.
  • Adult basketball tournaments rise to $325, from $275

Maricopa, AZ
