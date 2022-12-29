Some Medicare costs are heading higher in 2023, while others are going down. Here's what you need to know

Read full article on original website
CNET
Medicare Price Changes in 2023: Part A Premiums Are Getting More Expensive
Starting next year, Medicare Part B premium prices are getting cheaper and Part A premiums will be a bit more expensive. Why? Because each year, the Social Security Administration adjusts costs associated with the Medicare program by raising or lowering premiums and deductibles using rules set out in the Social Security Act.
marketplace.org
Is Medicare Advantage worth the short-term savings?
Open enrollment for Medicare Advantage, a privately-run option of the federal government’s public healthcare program, is ending Dec. 7. The private option has gained popularity in recent years as companies spend massively on advertising and tout benefits like vision and dental insurance. This year, Medicare Advantage could surpass the traditional Medicare option in enrollment.
The Great Big Medicare Rip-Off
When President Lyndon B. Johnson signed the bill establishing Medicare in 1965, he explained that it was part of Franklin D. Roosevelt’s legacy of government support for those who need it most, the elderly and the poor. At the time, there were essentially no options for older, nonworking Americans to get health coverage. Johnson signed the Medicare bill in Independence, Missouri, alongside another former president, Harry Truman, who had long advocated for universal health coverage and whose 1945 national health-care plan helped prepare the way for Medicare.
Congress just made big changes to the retirement system. Here’s what you need to know
Significant reforms designed to help people save more for retirement are tucked into the $1.7 trillion government spending bill lawmakers passed through both chambers of Congress last week.
marketplace.org
What’s the difference between traditional Medicare and Medicare Advantage?
For those 65 years and older on Medicare, the critical open enrollment season — which allows participants to change their plan — comes to an end December 7th. Some health insurance companies are trying to persuade Medicare recipients to change plans and opt for Medicare Advantage to get extra benefits. There are even commercials featuring celebrities making the case for Medicare Advantage. The problem is, Medicare Advantage has proven controversial.
Washington Examiner
Taxpayers filing their 2022 taxes could be in for a 'refund shock'
While many are getting ready to begin filing their 2022 taxes at the start of the New Year, it is likely that the refund they receive this year will not be as big as the refund they received last year. Some benefits that were enacted in response to the pandemic...
CNET
Social Security 2023: Here's When Your January Check Arrives
The Social Security Administration will disburse the first Social Security checks for January this week. If you don't receive Supplemental Security Income, this will be the first check with the cost-of-living adjustment of 2023. If you're wondering when Social Security payments arrive each month, we'll answer all those questions and more below.
CNBC
Here's why eggs cost so much
Americans continue to feel the pinch at the grocery store, as inflation and supply chain issues have caused food prices to soar. Eggs have jumped 49 percent in the past year, even though chicken prices have been falling. Here's why.
Here's how much money you should keep in a checking account
You most likely have a checking account, but do you know how much to keep in it? There are downsides to keeping either too little or too much money in checking, experts say. While keeping too little cash in a checking account and getting dinged with overdraft fees is undesirable, Americans with too much money in such a low-yield repository could be leaving valuable interest on the table.
Social Security: New Bill Could Give Seniors an Extra $2,400 a Year
Social Security recipients could get an additional $2,400 a year in benefits if a new bill recently introduced to Congress wins approval -- something seniors would no doubt welcome as surging...
Will I have to pay taxes on my Social Security?
Every week, Allworth Financial’s Amy Wagner and Steve Sprovach answer your questions. If you, a friend, or someone in your family has a money issue or problem, feel free to send those questions toyourmoney@enquirer.com. B.V. in Milford: I saw that I’ll get more in my Social Security check next...
CNBC
'Early filers' should wait to submit their tax return in 2023, the IRS warns. Here's why
The IRS has a warning for early filers: You’ll need to wait for "key documents" before submitting your tax return. Taxpayers need to watch for Form 1099-K, which reports income for third-party payment networks such as Venmo or PayPal. Experts suggest waiting to file until "the end of February...
Only 48hrs until millions of Americans get winter direct payment worth up to $4,194 – see if you’re eligible for cash
MILLIONS of struggling seniors will receive a direct payment worth up to $4,194 in just 48 hours. Social Security benefits will head to retirees on December 28. Payments will be sent to Americans that were born between the 21st and 31st of the month. Social Security benefits were also sent...
How Many Hours Can You Work and Still Collect Social Security?
As the name would imply, Social Security retirement benefits were meant to be paid out to beneficiaries after they stop working. Related: 5 Places in Florida Where You Can Live Only on Social...
CNET
Received Your Social Security COLA Letter in the Mail? Don't Lose It
Social Security beneficiaries should keep their eye out for a certain letter coming in the mail this month. The Social Security Administration is sending out letters throughout December with information on beneficiaries' cost of living adjustment coming in January. Don't throw out the letter and don't lose it. You may need it for a number of reasons, including proof of benefit amount when applying for loans or energy assistance. So keep that letter in a safe place.
Social Security: What’s the First Thing You Should Do With Your Check?
Whether you're 20 years old or 10 years away from retirement, it's important to plan how you're going to supplement your income and spend your money during your golden years. For many soon-to-be...
msn.com
Here's how much the average American 60-year-old has in retirement savings — how does your nest egg compare?
Even Americans with only modest retirement funds may be shocked to learn how many people are in desperate straits: as in, they have no nest egg at all. Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All links marked with an asterisk ( * ) are paid links.
Congress passes new retirement rules. What these 7 changes mean for you and your 401(k)
New retirement rules will make it easier for Americans to accumulate retirement savings — and less costly to withdraw them.
Social Security: Can the SSA Check Your Bank Accounts if You’re On Disability?
The Social Security Administration can only check your bank accounts if you have allowed them to do so. See: 10 Jaw-Dropping Stats About the State of Retirement in AmericaSocial Security: No Matter...
