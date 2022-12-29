ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux City, IA

Man accused of stabbing at Sioux City gas station pleads not guilty

By Laigha Anderson
KCAU 9 News
KCAU 9 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LMItY_0jxsZngT00

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — New charges have been filed against a man accused of stabbing another man at a gas station on Morningside Avenue.

Earlier this month, police charged Michael Dale Carson Jr. with first-degree burglary. Police allege that Carson stabbed a 53-year-old man who was getting back into his vehicle. However, Police have now charged Carson with willful injury and going armed with intent.

In his initial charging documents police claimed Carson had backed his grey SUV into his alleged victim’s car, blocking the victim in. Next police allege that Carson got out of his own vehicle, opened the victim’s car door and stabbed his victim multiple times. Officers say the victim was stabbed in the forearm and fingers.

Man in prison for assault arrested in 2015 Nebraska homicides

Carson was allegedly involved in a second incident that took place at Lakeport Commons. Carson left the scene before officials arrived, but they were able to locate him on Sergeant Road where he was stopped by officials.

Carson pleaded not guilty to the charges. Carson also demanded his right to a speedy trial, which means his trial will have to take place within the next 90 days.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to SiouxlandProud | Sioux City, IA | News, Weather, and Sports.

Comments / 0

Related
kiwaradio.com

Disturbance At OC Residence Leads To Felony Charge

Orange City, Iowa — A Sheldon man was arrested by Sioux County authorities Friday evening on a felony burglary charge. According to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office, shortly before 6:30 Friday evening, authorities were called by a resident north of Orange City, who reported that 81-year-old Dennis Van Roekel, of Sheldon, allegedly entered the victim’s home without permission, confronted the resident and wouldn’t leave.
ORANGE CITY, IA
dakotanewsnow.com

UPDATE: More Details Released in Lincoln County Fatal Crash

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - More details have been released about the fatal New Year’s Eve crash that happened west of Canton. South Dakota Highway Patrol said in a press release Sunday afternoon that a 2007 Saturn Vue was southbound on South Dakota Highway 115 around 10:30 p.m. Saturday night. As it entered the intersection with U.S. Highway 18, it collided with a 2012 Subaru Forester that was eastbound on U.S. Highway 18.
LINCOLN COUNTY, SD
kiwaradio.com

Investigation Underway Into Fatal Cherokee Hit-And-Run

Cherokee, Iowa — Multiple law enforcement agencies are looking for a driver involved in a fatal hit-and-run collision that happened in Cherokee earlier this week. Authorities say the report of a hit-and-run crash at the intersection of North 5th and West Willow Street, which is on the northeast corner of the Cherokee County Courthouse complex, was received about 8:30 this past Monday evening.
CHEROKEE, IA
nwestiowa.com

Teen pleads in Osceola County chase case

OCHEYEDAN—One of two people facing multiple charges following a high-speed chase in Osceola County in September has pleaded guilty and been sentenced. Nineteen-year-old Jaiden Mae Gramlow of Le Mars pleaded guilty to interference with official acts on Dec. 13 in Osceola County District Court in Sibley while a charge of violation of a no contact/protective order was dismissed as part of a plea agreement.
OSCEOLA COUNTY, IA
kelo.com

Sioux City Police warning public of possible scam

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The Sioux City Police Department is warning residents in the area of a possible scam. The SCPD has recently become aware of a questionable charity organization called the National Police and Trooper Association that claims to help law enforcement families. The legitimacy of the...
SIOUX CITY, IA
nwestiowa.com

Sioux Falls man hurt in crash by Matlock

MATLOCK—A 32-year-old Sioux Falls, SD, man received minor injuries in a one-vehicle accident about 11:20 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 28, on 280th Street, two miles east of Matlock. Timothy Allen Morris was driving east when he lost control of his 2016 GMC Savana Cutaway box van, which entered the south ditch and rolled onto the driver’s side, according to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office.
MATLOCK, IA
KELOLAND TV

I-29, roads slippery in southeastern SD

SIOUX FALLS, S.D (KELO) — I-29 is slippery and drivers should use caution this morning, the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office advised Friday morning. Authorities say that there were several crashes last night including an injury crash at the Harrisburg exit. The South Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating the...
LINCOLN COUNTY, SD
siouxlandnews.com

Homeless issues resume at downtown Sioux City apartment

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Siouxland News has an update to a story first brought to you in February of 2022. A downtown Sioux City apartment is still facing issues with homeless people trespassing into the building - this time to get out of the cold. Century Plaza Apartment tenants...
SIOUX CITY, IA
Sioux City Journal

Sioux City resident claims $10,000 lotto prize in scratch game

SIOUX CITY — Snow isn’t always so bad. Tuesday, Sioux City resident Mitchell Vanderschaaf claimed a $10,000 prize in the Iowa Lottery’s “Snow Much Fun” scratch-off game. Vanderschaaf purchased the winning $2 ticket at Sarg’s Mini Mart, 2329 W. Second Street in Sioux City.
SIOUX CITY, IA
siouxlandnews.com

Tony's Pizza in Sioux City closing

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Tony's Pizza on Pierce Street has announced on Facebook that it is closing. The restaurant will close up for good on Jan 1, 2023. Tony's Pizza has been a long-time staple in Sioux City.
SIOUX CITY, IA
KLEM

KLEM News for Saturday, December 31

More stormy weather is approaching northwest Iowa early next week. A Winter Storm Watch, for Freezing precipitation, then snow, is forecast for adjacent counties north and west of Plymouth County. For Plymouth County, there is a possibility of snow and freezing rain after midnight Sunday into Monday, then snow and freezing rain likely after noon Monday. While showfall amounts will not be heavy, ice may accumulate early Monday, into Monday afternoon. The New Year’s eve forecast is for cloudy skies and lows in the upper 20s.
PLYMOUTH COUNTY, IA
KCAU 9 News

Stray of the Day: Meet Luther

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Meet today’s Stray of the Day! This is Luther, a 1-to-2-year-old, male, black Labrador mix. He was found on the 1700 block of Irene Street. The shelter says he’s a super sweet guy that’s very quiet and gentle. Luther is available for adoption now. More than 975 pets have been […]
SIOUX CITY, IA
Sioux City Journal

Holiday Storefront Decorating Competition in Sioux City has its winner

SIOUX CITY — Downtown Partners announced Siouxland Youth for Christ as the winner of the 2022 Holiday Storefront Decorating Competition. Siouxland Youth for Christ is a faith-based nonprofit that reaches at-risk youth. The organization's winning storefront, 714 Fourth St., featured lit greenery, a Christmas tree, snowman and snowflakes. A...
SIOUX CITY, IA
KCAU 9 News

KCAU 9 News

23K+
Followers
14K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

SiouxlandProud.com is Siouxland's number one source for news, weather, and sports, serving northwestern Iowa, northeastern Nebraska and southeastern South Dakota.

 https://siouxlandproud.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy