ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Lafayette, IN

Big School Defensive Player of the Year: West Lafayette's Matthew Richardson

By Sam King, Lafayette Journal & Courier
Journal & Courier
Journal & Courier
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yx619_0jxsZejw00

WEST LAFAYETTE - Matthew Richardson doesn't buy into "what ifs."

For example, he wholeheartedly believes if you change a few plays in West Lafayette's semistate loss to Chatard, the Red Devils would've won the Class 3A state championship.

That's a what if, though, so it doesn't matter what Richardson believes would have happened.

What if Richardson was healthy throughout his high school career?

He wasn't, but as a senior, he was as healthy as he's been.

No what if.

Just an opportunity to show others what the Red Devil coaching staff had known for years, that one of the state's best middle linebackers resided in West Lafayette.

"Every year you don’t expect to have little things, big things let alone that you have to deal with. It adds up mentally," Richardson said. "You want to be able to go and give your all every single game, but sometimes it’s not possible. I was fortunate enough this year I was able to play every game and give everything I could."

The result was 133 tackles, including 13 for loss, and four interceptions. Richardson led a stout West Side defense that was the catalyst for a 13-1 season that included Hoosier Conference, sectional and regional titles, earning Richardson Journal & Courier Big School defensive Player of the Year.

Richardson wasn't just the leader by way of statistics.

He was the player who rallied the defense. He was loud and energetic. He'd make sure the defensive front and middle linebackers were out to the practice field early on Wednesdays to go over reads before actual practice began.

And though defense was where he stood out from a statistics standpoint, equally as impressive was his production at left tackle. Richardson was so good, West Lafayette couldn't afford to take him off the field, a feat so rare the Red Devils have only done that with one other player going full time both ways - last year's Journal & Courier Big School defensive Player of the Year Mariere Omonode, who now plays for the Purdue Boilermakers.

"We don’t want to do that. We had to do it," West Lafayette coach Shane Fry said. "I think everybody knew where we were running and it was left and we had to do it. Defensively, he was outstanding all year.

"Very physical, athletic, his feet are great. Really fast. I guarantee he’s in the top five fastest on the roster. He’s got all the tools and then his physicality."

The one game where injuries crept up and Richardson almost didn't play - a first-round sectional game against Twin Lakes - he picked off a pass and returned it for the only touchdown of his high school career.

"I was having some really bad foot pain. I was in a boot days leading up to that," Richardson said. "I might have lied a little bit that I was feeling good. I was able to get out on the field. I hadn’t scored since eight grade when they put me in at wildcat quarterback a few plays a game.

"I was starting to get jealous. I wanted to find the end zone."

That was the end of Richardson's individual goals. He wanted to lead the team in tackles. And he did. He also led the team in interceptions, tied with Wyatt Curl and Michael Lynch. And he scored a varsity touchdown.

The other goals fell short, a state championship that will be a what if Richardson won't speak of because, well, it didn't happen.

"All I said was I want to lead the team in tackles. I did that," Richardson said. "Everything else kind of fell into place. It was amazing what we were able to do as a team. I couldn’t have done it without everybody else around me doing their jobs."

Sam King covers sports for the Journal & Courier. Email him at sking@jconline.com and follow him on Twitter and Instagram @samueltking.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX59

Friday Night Fast Break Play of the Game nominees: December 30

INDIANAPOLIS – Out of all the high school basketball our cameras caught tonight, two plays stand out as the best of the best. Now your vote will determine which of them wins the Friday Night Fast Break Play of the Game. NOMINEE #1: KOKOMO’S FLORY BIDUNGA Kokomo is sure to create plenty of highlights this […]
KOKOMO, IN
KISS 106

Southern Indiana Golf Course Ranked 2nd Best in the State by Golf.com

In my opinion, there are not many better ways to spend a spring, summer, or early fall day than playing around of golf. Give me temperatures in the mid-60s to mid-70s, the sun shining, a light breeze, a few friends to play with, along with some beers, and I am in my happy place. Even though I'm not very good and there are times when I want to snap a club over my knee or toss it in a lake, there are those times when I hit a nice, straight drive off the tee, or sink a long putt for par that keeps me coming back. Fortunately for myself and other golfers here in southern Indiana, we have a number of nice courses to choose from. One of which was just named the second-best course in the entire state by one of the game's leading publications.
NEWBURGH, IN
Current Publishing

Kelly to retire from Current post effective Dec. 31

CarmelFest 2005 had just wrapped up about nine hours prior, when Carmel resident Steve Greenberg made a call to Brian Kelly, also of Carmel. At the time, each was working on a plan to launch a weekly newspaper in Carmel, but neither of them knew the other was on the same track.
CARMEL, IN
WLFI.com

Wildcat Creek Park to close at end of year

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — One last hurrah at Wildcat Park. Advocates gathered on Thursday at the popular swimming, fishing and boating spot along the Wildcat Creek in a last-ditch show of opposition to the park's impending closure. Tippecanoe County's lease on the land ends at the end of...
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, IN
readthereporter.com

Taking their time to get it right

NEW CASTLE – In a game full of wild plays and crazy-fast runs, six seconds was enough time for the Millers to make one more. Noblesville was down by one point to Bedford North Lawrence in the championship game of the girls Hall of Fame Classic Thursday at New Castle. The Millers had the ball out of a timeout. Noblesville’s Reagan Wilson rushed down the floor, one end to the other, got to the basket and laid the ball in while being fouled with 0.8 seconds left in double overtime.
NOBLESVILLE, IN
readthereporter.com

Help Carmel catch crook clad in Singapore Sunset Saffron

The Carmel Police Department (CPD) is investigating a theft from a residence in the 1000 block of Cavendish Drive in Carmel that occurred on Monday, Nov. 28. As part of the investigation, CPD is attempting to identify the individual pictured above. This individual may drive or have access to a black Mercedes. If you have any information regarding the identity of this person or this incident, please call Officer Schoenbein at CPD at (317) 571-2500 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at (317) 262-8477 (TIPS). Please reference CPD case number 22-76848.
CARMEL, IN
clintoncountytoday.com

Former Mayor Chris McBarnes Responds to Harsh Statements made by City Councilman Michael Brite

FRANKFORT, Ind. – In an exclusive interview with Clinton County Today, the longest serving mayor in Frankfort history, Chris McBarnes, responded to harsh comments made by city councilman Michael Brite during a December 12 meeting after learning of McBarnes’ comments on Facebook regarding local government agencies and in support of local candidates in the May 2023 primary.
FRANKFORT, IN
WNDU

3 injured after car, ambulance collide in Cass County

The South Bend Police Department is concerned about what might happen when the clock strikes midnight on New Year’s Day. 126 food service workers at hospitals in Fort Wayne, Warsaw to be laid off. Updated: 3 hours ago. Morrison Healthcare has served a notice to the state that it...
CASS COUNTY, IN
WLFI.com

Tippecanoe County's top money man retires after 40 weird years

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Tippecanoe County's top money man is moving to the private sector. Longtime Treasurer and Auditor Bob Plantenga was surprised by his family and the county's top brass during a reception on Thursday. Plantenga is taking a position at an Indianapolis consulting firm. He's light-heartedly regarded...
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, IN
wrul.com

White County Sheriff’s Department Receives Two Reports Of Individuals Leaving The Scene Of An Accident

At around 10:15 on December 27th, officer George Spencer with the White County Sheriff’s Department responded to 43 County Road 700 North in reference to a report of a vehicle having left the roadway and damaging a vinyl fence to the east side of the residence. Spencer met with Rance Short who stated that between 8:30 and 8:45 a.m. an unknown vehicle struck his fence causing a large amount of damage. Short told the officer that he found and removed several items that he believed must have been thrown from the vehicle at the time that it struck the fence. Officer Spencer observed the items which included a plumbing fixture, Sawzall blades, a tape measure and what appeared to be the center cap from a Moto Metal wheel. Short told the officer he didn’t know who may have damaged the fence. Spencer advised Short that an incident report will be completed and placed on file at the White County Sheriff’s Department.
WHITE COUNTY, IN
WISH-TV

Tribute artist celebrates Elton John

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An artist is bringing in the New Year by paying tribute to Elton John. It’s happening from 7:45-10:45 p.m. Saturday at the Feinstein’s Hotel in Carmel. The tribute will feature Craig A. Meyer. Meyer joined All Indiana to discuss what people can expect to...
CARMEL, IN
vermilioncountyfirst.com

Cause of Danville Business Fire Probed

**** See the updated version of this story on this website. It was confirmed by the Danville Fire Department on Saturday that a person in this building was found dead.****. Investigators remained on the scene of a fire in a commercial building in Danville Friday night (December 30, 2022) long after the blaze was extinguished.
DANVILLE, IL
inkfreenews.com

Fulton County’s Most Wanted

FULTON COUNTY — The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office and Fulton County Crimestoppers are requesting your assistance in locating subjects wanted on felony and/or misdemeanor warrants. If you have any information on the whereabouts of these wanted persons, contact the Fulton County Crimestoppers at (574) 223-7867. Please Read Our...
The Exponent

Otterbein man arrested after woman's social media post

A 49-year-old Otterbein man has been charged with domestic battery after a woman's social media post was reported to Tippecanoe County police on Christmas morning. James Rider of Pine Street was arrested after officers saw a woman in a camper at the residence with "multiple bruises on her face," according to a probable cause affidavit filed Tuesday.
OTTERBEIN, IN
Journal & Courier

Journal & Courier

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
467K+
Views
ABOUT

Lafayette Indiana News - The Lafayette Journal & Courier provides in-depth coverage of local news, sports, entertainment and Purdue University.

 http://jconline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy