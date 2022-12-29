Big School Defensive Player of the Year: West Lafayette's Matthew Richardson

WEST LAFAYETTE - Matthew Richardson doesn't buy into "what ifs."

For example, he wholeheartedly believes if you change a few plays in West Lafayette's semistate loss to Chatard, the Red Devils would've won the Class 3A state championship.

That's a what if, though, so it doesn't matter what Richardson believes would have happened.

What if Richardson was healthy throughout his high school career?

He wasn't, but as a senior, he was as healthy as he's been.

No what if.

Just an opportunity to show others what the Red Devil coaching staff had known for years, that one of the state's best middle linebackers resided in West Lafayette.

"Every year you don’t expect to have little things, big things let alone that you have to deal with. It adds up mentally," Richardson said. "You want to be able to go and give your all every single game, but sometimes it’s not possible. I was fortunate enough this year I was able to play every game and give everything I could."

The result was 133 tackles, including 13 for loss, and four interceptions. Richardson led a stout West Side defense that was the catalyst for a 13-1 season that included Hoosier Conference, sectional and regional titles, earning Richardson Journal & Courier Big School defensive Player of the Year.

Richardson wasn't just the leader by way of statistics.

He was the player who rallied the defense. He was loud and energetic. He'd make sure the defensive front and middle linebackers were out to the practice field early on Wednesdays to go over reads before actual practice began.

And though defense was where he stood out from a statistics standpoint, equally as impressive was his production at left tackle. Richardson was so good, West Lafayette couldn't afford to take him off the field, a feat so rare the Red Devils have only done that with one other player going full time both ways - last year's Journal & Courier Big School defensive Player of the Year Mariere Omonode, who now plays for the Purdue Boilermakers.

"We don’t want to do that. We had to do it," West Lafayette coach Shane Fry said. "I think everybody knew where we were running and it was left and we had to do it. Defensively, he was outstanding all year.

"Very physical, athletic, his feet are great. Really fast. I guarantee he’s in the top five fastest on the roster. He’s got all the tools and then his physicality."

The one game where injuries crept up and Richardson almost didn't play - a first-round sectional game against Twin Lakes - he picked off a pass and returned it for the only touchdown of his high school career.

"I was having some really bad foot pain. I was in a boot days leading up to that," Richardson said. "I might have lied a little bit that I was feeling good. I was able to get out on the field. I hadn’t scored since eight grade when they put me in at wildcat quarterback a few plays a game.

"I was starting to get jealous. I wanted to find the end zone."

That was the end of Richardson's individual goals. He wanted to lead the team in tackles. And he did. He also led the team in interceptions, tied with Wyatt Curl and Michael Lynch. And he scored a varsity touchdown.

The other goals fell short, a state championship that will be a what if Richardson won't speak of because, well, it didn't happen.

"All I said was I want to lead the team in tackles. I did that," Richardson said. "Everything else kind of fell into place. It was amazing what we were able to do as a team. I couldn’t have done it without everybody else around me doing their jobs."

