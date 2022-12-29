ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

KTVZ

Modest Mouse drummer Jeremiah Green dead at 45

Just days after his cancer diagnosis was publicly announced, Jeremiah Green — the drummer for the rock band Modest Mouse — has died, according to statements from his mother and bandmates. He was 45 years old. “It is with a very heavy heart that the Green and Namatame...
KTVZ

Paris Hilton releases new version of ‘Stars Are Blind’

Paris Hilton is back to see “what love can do” for the second time with a new version of her 2006 song “Stars Are Blind.”. The socialite (and occasional actress, musician, model, and youth advocate) originally released the song as a single off her debut studio album, Paris. The love song topped charts around the world.
musictimes.com

GloRilla Getting Married? Shaquille O'Neal 'Proposes' To Rapper on Instagram Live

GloRilla just received a marriage proposal from Shaquille O'Neal. The rising Memphis rapper has been busy in the past months as her popularity in the music industry continues. Starting with her "F.N.F (Let's Go)" release in April, GloRilla went on to release more songs and EP while establishing collaborations with other artists.

