Read full article on original website
Related
KTVZ
Modest Mouse drummer Jeremiah Green dead at 45
Just days after his cancer diagnosis was publicly announced, Jeremiah Green — the drummer for the rock band Modest Mouse — has died, according to statements from his mother and bandmates. He was 45 years old. “It is with a very heavy heart that the Green and Namatame...
KTVZ
Paris Hilton releases new version of ‘Stars Are Blind’
Paris Hilton is back to see “what love can do” for the second time with a new version of her 2006 song “Stars Are Blind.”. The socialite (and occasional actress, musician, model, and youth advocate) originally released the song as a single off her debut studio album, Paris. The love song topped charts around the world.
musictimes.com
GloRilla Getting Married? Shaquille O'Neal 'Proposes' To Rapper on Instagram Live
GloRilla just received a marriage proposal from Shaquille O'Neal. The rising Memphis rapper has been busy in the past months as her popularity in the music industry continues. Starting with her "F.N.F (Let's Go)" release in April, GloRilla went on to release more songs and EP while establishing collaborations with other artists.
musictimes.com
Anita Pointer Dead: Cause of Death and Net Worth of Pointer Sister Founder Revealed
The Pointer Sisters' vocalist from the 1970s and 1980s passed away on New Year's Eve in Los Angeles at the age of 74. Anita died with her family at her side, according to her spokesman Roger Neal. Her other sister June passed away in 2006, and her sister Bonnie, who...
Comments / 0