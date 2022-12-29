ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Odessa, TX

Man accused of damaging in-laws’ home while searching for estranged wife

By Erica Miller
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested on Christmas Day after he allegedly damaged a home while searching for his estranged wife. Arturo Vizcaino, 27, has been charged with Criminal Mischief and Driving While Intoxicated.

According to an affidavit on December 25, officers with the Odessa Police Department said they saw a truck pulling a trailer traveling at a high rate of speed in the 3300 block of west 5 th Street. Officers tried to locate the vehicle for a traffic stop and later found it parked while running in front of a home on Zeneta Drive. Investigators also saw the driver of the vehicle, later identified as Vizcaino, standing outside the home screaming at someone inside.

The homeowner, the suspect’s father-in-law, said Vizcaino kicked the front door, breaking a window and damaging the wood frame, while trying to find his estranged wife. Investigators said Vizcaino caused about $4,000 worth of damage to the outside of the home during the incident.

While speaking with Vizcaino, officers said he smelled strongly of alcohol and was slurring his words. Because Vizcaino admitted to driving the speeding truck that led officers to the home where the disturbance happened, investigators asked him to perform a series of field sobriety tests, which he allegedly failed.

Vizcaino was arrested and taken to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center where he was later released on a combined $9,000 bond.

