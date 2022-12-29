Read full article on original website
Sabres' Thompson is one of the NHL's three stars for December.
Thompson was second in league scoring with 13 goals and 9 assists for 22 points in 11 games. Buffalo was 8-2-1 in the month led by Thompson.
Joe Pavelski signs $3.5 million contract extension with Stars
The Dallas Stars are enjoying a fantastic season thus far. They sit in first place in the Central Division and look like one of the best teams in the Western Conference. A month after extending star Roope Hintz, they rewarded one of their veterans. Forward Joe Pavelski has signed a one-year contract extension, as confirmed […] The post Joe Pavelski signs $3.5 million contract extension with Stars appeared first on ClutchPoints.
1 perfect trade Giants must make this MLB offseason
The San Francisco Giants were the best team in the MLB regular two seasons ago but faltered in the postseason. That inspiring 2021 run was an outlier for the Giants as they failed to build on that successful campaign with the right offseason moves. The Gian front office did not decide to splurge on any big name over the past couple of years as acquiring Kris Bryant before the trade deadline two years ago was the superstar that they added for half a season.
Giancarlo Stanton trade and 2 wild moves Yankees must consider
The New York Yankees have had a strong offseason of work for the most part. They achieved their main goal of re-signing Aaron Judge to a long-term contract, and also made some big splash moves alongside that, such as signing Carlos Rodon, to prove that they are serious World Series contenders in the 2023 season. […] The post Giancarlo Stanton trade and 2 wild moves Yankees must consider appeared first on ClutchPoints.
3 best trade destinations for Pacers sharpshooter Buddy Hield
Buddy Hield has garnered interest from teams around the league and could be on the move. The 30-year-old sharpshooter would provide elite three-point shooting for a contending team. Hield is having a great season with the Pacers, averaging 17.7 points, shooting 45.4 percent from the field, and a very efficient...
Giants’ chances of Carlos Correa reunion amid Mets uncertainty, revealed
Carlos Correa remains unsigned despite agreeing to terms with two different teams so far in MLB free agency. Recent rumors have suggested that Correa could possibly reunite with the San Francisco Giants despite their previous fallout. However, Giants’ President of Baseball Operations Farhan Zaidi said Correa is focused on a deal “elsewhere at this point,” […] The post Giants’ chances of Carlos Correa reunion amid Mets uncertainty, revealed appeared first on ClutchPoints.
A Robert Williams dunk delayed the Celtics' game against the Nuggets by about 30 minutes
Robert Williams single-handedly delayed the Boston Celtics’ game against the Denver Nuggets by about a half hour. Williams caught a pass and threw down an alley-oop midway through the fourth quarter of their 123-111 loss to the Nuggets at Ball Arena on Sunday night, and hung on the rim a bit before landing on his feet.
Justin Fields’ Week 18 status in Bears vs. Vikings
The Chicago Bears don’t plan to sit out Justin Fields in Week 18 when they face the Minnesota Vikings, much like what they did in Week 17 against the Detroit Lions. Detroit blew out Chicago on Sunday, with the Lions ahead 38-10 by the end of the third quarter. Instead of taking Fields out in […] The post Justin Fields’ Week 18 status in Bears vs. Vikings appeared first on ClutchPoints.
10 greatest Guardians players of all time, ranked
The Cleveland Guardians, despite their recent remodeling, have been around for over 120 years now after being founded all the way back in 1901. Throughout their lengthy history, they have had quite a few players who could go down as some of the greatest to ever player. But who are the greatest Guardians of all time? Let’s take a trip very far down memory lane and pick out the ten best Guardians players in their history and see why they earn this prestigious honor.
Is Bradley Beal playing vs. Bucks?
The Washington Wizards’ road trip continues on Sunday with a game against the Milwaukee Bucks. Wes Unseld Jr.’s team is riding a four-game win streak, including a 119-100 victory at the Orlando Magic on Friday night. Making the Wizards’ recent success all the more impressive? Two of those games have come with their best player sidelined. But is Bradley Beal playing on Sunday vs. the Bucks?
Jake Camarda saves Buccaneers season with bonkers punt after botched snap vs. Panthers
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have clinched the NFC South with a 30-24 victory over the Carolina Panthers. While the Buccaneers’ offense had a huge day, Tampa Bay’s season was saved by their kicker, Jake Camarda. With less than a minute to go, the Buccaneers decided to punt the...
Brock Purdy joins yet another exclusive list leading 49ers in comeback win over Raiders
Quarterback Brock Purdy has done it again, leading the San Francisco 49ers to a 37-34 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders. The rookie’s Week 17 victory put him on another elite list as Purdy continues to go from, ‘Mr. Irrelevant,’ to a household hold. San Francisco and...
Giants lock in seed with first playoff berth since 2016
The New York Giants are back in the playoffs for the first time since the 2016 season. The Giants punched their ticket to the playoffs with a 38-10 domination of the hapless Indianapolis Colts in Week 17. New York moved to 9-6-1 on the season with the win and is now locked in on the […] The post Giants lock in seed with first playoff berth since 2016 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Yankees land former highly-touted OF prospect
The New York Yankees and OF Willie Calhoun came to terms on a non-roster deal, per Mark Feinsand. Feinsand adds that Calhoun will be at the Yankees’ big league camp. Some fans may overlook this deal. However, Willie Calhoun is a former highly-regarded prospect who features impressive potential. Injuries have unfortunately hampered his overall production […] The post Yankees land former highly-touted OF prospect appeared first on ClutchPoints.
