Joe Pavelski signs $3.5 million contract extension with Stars

The Dallas Stars are enjoying a fantastic season thus far. They sit in first place in the Central Division and look like one of the best teams in the Western Conference. A month after extending star Roope Hintz, they rewarded one of their veterans. Forward Joe Pavelski has signed a one-year contract extension, as confirmed […] The post Joe Pavelski signs $3.5 million contract extension with Stars appeared first on ClutchPoints.
DALLAS, TX
1 perfect trade Giants must make this MLB offseason

The San Francisco Giants were the best team in the MLB regular two seasons ago but faltered in the postseason. That inspiring 2021 run was an outlier for the Giants as they failed to build on that successful campaign with the right offseason moves. The Gian front office did not decide to splurge on any big name over the past couple of years as acquiring Kris Bryant before the trade deadline two years ago was the superstar that they added for half a season.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Giancarlo Stanton trade and 2 wild moves Yankees must consider

The New York Yankees have had a strong offseason of work for the most part. They achieved their main goal of re-signing Aaron Judge to a long-term contract, and also made some big splash moves alongside that, such as signing Carlos Rodon, to prove that they are serious World Series contenders in the 2023 season. […] The post Giancarlo Stanton trade and 2 wild moves Yankees must consider appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Giants’ chances of Carlos Correa reunion amid Mets uncertainty, revealed

Carlos Correa remains unsigned despite agreeing to terms with two different teams so far in MLB free agency. Recent rumors have suggested that Correa could possibly reunite with the San Francisco Giants despite their previous fallout. However, Giants’ President of Baseball Operations Farhan Zaidi said Correa is focused on a deal “elsewhere at this point,” […] The post Giants’ chances of Carlos Correa reunion amid Mets uncertainty, revealed appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Justin Fields’ Week 18 status in Bears vs. Vikings

The Chicago Bears don’t plan to sit out Justin Fields in Week 18 when they face the Minnesota Vikings, much like what they did in Week 17 against the Detroit Lions. Detroit blew out Chicago on Sunday, with the Lions ahead 38-10 by the end of the third quarter. Instead of taking Fields out in […] The post Justin Fields’ Week 18 status in Bears vs. Vikings appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CHICAGO, IL
10 greatest Guardians players of all time, ranked

The Cleveland Guardians, despite their recent remodeling, have been around for over 120 years now after being founded all the way back in 1901. Throughout their lengthy history, they have had quite a few players who could go down as some of the greatest to ever player. But who are the greatest Guardians of all time? Let’s take a trip very far down memory lane and pick out the ten best Guardians players in their history and see why they earn this prestigious honor.
CLEVELAND, OH
Is Bradley Beal playing vs. Bucks?

The Washington Wizards’ road trip continues on Sunday with a game against the Milwaukee Bucks. Wes Unseld Jr.’s team is riding a four-game win streak, including a 119-100 victory at the Orlando Magic on Friday night. Making the Wizards’ recent success all the more impressive? Two of those games have come with their best player sidelined. But is Bradley Beal playing on Sunday vs. the Bucks?
WASHINGTON, DC
Giants lock in seed with first playoff berth since 2016

The New York Giants are back in the playoffs for the first time since the 2016 season. The Giants punched their ticket to the playoffs with a 38-10 domination of the hapless Indianapolis Colts in Week 17. New York moved to 9-6-1 on the season with the win and is now locked in on the […] The post Giants lock in seed with first playoff berth since 2016 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NEW YORK STATE
Yankees land former highly-touted OF prospect

The New York Yankees and OF Willie Calhoun came to terms on a non-roster deal, per Mark Feinsand. Feinsand adds that Calhoun will be at the Yankees’ big league camp. Some fans may overlook this deal. However, Willie Calhoun is a former highly-regarded prospect who features impressive potential. Injuries have unfortunately hampered his overall production […] The post Yankees land former highly-touted OF prospect appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
