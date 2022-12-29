ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

2022’s Top Story: Ole Miss Baseball’s Rise to National Championship

It was as if the Ole Miss baseball team had Journey’s song, “Don’t Stop Belivin’,” on autoloop. The last team to make the field at the NCAA Tournament, won 10 of 11 games in the College World Series in June, finally beating the undefeated Oklahoma Sooners and bringing home the National Championship trophy.
OXFORD, MS

