Local, State Police to be on the Lookout for Impaired Drivers This Holiday Weekend
The Mississippi Highway Patrol is getting set to continue its 2022 “Home for the Holidays” New Year’s Holiday Travel Enforcement Campaign with the mission of getting travelers safely to and from their holiday destinations. Troopers will focus on speeding, distracted, and impaired driving laws while using safety...
2023 Will Start Off Lovely on Sunday, Then Severe Weather Possible Monday
Father Time will usher in 2023 on Sunday under sunny skies with spring-like temps– a perfect start for the new year. However, Mother Nature will remind us that this is north Mississippi where the weather can change in a blink of an eye. Rain is expected to fall throughout...
2022’s Top Story: Ole Miss Baseball’s Rise to National Championship
It was as if the Ole Miss baseball team had Journey’s song, “Don’t Stop Belivin’,” on autoloop. The last team to make the field at the NCAA Tournament, won 10 of 11 games in the College World Series in June, finally beating the undefeated Oklahoma Sooners and bringing home the National Championship trophy.
Ole Miss Women’s Basketball Opens SEC Play with Dominant 79-47 Win Over Auburn
On the opening night of conference play, Ole Miss women’s basketball lit up the scoreboard by securing its first SEC win of the season in a powerful 79-47 victory over the Auburn Tigers at the SJB Pavilion on Thursday night. Ole Miss (12-2, 1-0) came prepared and ready for...
