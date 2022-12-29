ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
College Football News

TCU Wins Fiesta Bowl Over Michigan: Reaction, Analysis, 5 Thoughts

TCU beat Michigan to win the Fiesta Bowl. Five thoughts and analysis of the game, and what it all means. TCU beat Michigan 51-45: Fiesta Bowl 5 Things That Matter. Donovan Edwards ripped off a 54-yard run, and it looked like it was over eight seconds in. The Michigan offensive...
FORT WORTH, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy