ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allen County, IN

1 person in ‘serious condition’ after semitruck crash on I-69

By Emily Dwire, Clayton McMahan
WTWO/WAWV
WTWO/WAWV
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44df6L_0jxsXFwJ00

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – One person is seriously injured after a semitruck and SUV collided Thursday morning on I-69 just southwest of city limits.

The crash happened at approximately 3:45 a.m. in the northbound lanes of I-69 between the Airport Expressway/Lower Huntington Road exit and Branstrator Road.

Authorities later said an SUV had been traveling northbound on I-69 when it hit a guardrail and eventually came to rest in the driving lane, which is when a semitruck also traveling northbound struck the SUV.

High-speed chase ends in drug bust in Terre Haute

The crash caused the SUV to catch fire and pushed both vehicles off the road. The SUV came to a rest in an embankment, and the semi stopped across Branstrator Road causing it to be impassable.

A towing company was called to the scene to clear both vehicles.

First responders transported both drivers to the hospital, with the driver of the SUV being in “serious” condition and the driver of the semitruck being in “fair” condition, according to police.

The interstate was closed for a couple hours while crews cleaned up the scene, but was reopened around 6 a.m.

Police said alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash, and the crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyWabashValley.com.

Comments / 0

Related
wfft.com

1 dead in early New Year's Day accident

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- One person is dead after an early crash on New Year's Day. According to a release from the Fort Wayne Police Department, officers arrived to the area of 2500 Westbrook drive regarding a vehicle accident with a single passenger car engulfed in flames. Preliminary investigations...
FORT WAYNE, IN
inkfreenews.com

Area Police Reports

Officers with the North Webster Police Department investigated the following incident:. 9:33 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 29, 100 block East Esterbrook Drive, North Webster. Officers investigated a report of a family fight. Warsaw. Officers with the Warsaw Police Department investigated the following incidents:. 10:49 a.m. Friday, Dec. 30, 800 block East...
NORTH WEBSTER, IN
inkfreenews.com

Williamson Arrested In Winona Lake Stabbing Incident

WINONA LAKE — A Winona Lake man was arrested after allegedly stabbing a man in the neck. Henry Daniel Williamson, 23, 2609 Wildwood Lane, Winona Lake, is charged with aggravated battery, a level 3 felony; domestic battery resulting in serious bodily injury, a level 5 felony; and domestic battery, a class A misdemeanor.
WINONA LAKE, IN
WANE-TV

FWPD: Man leaves suspected home intruder with gunshot wound

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A man shot an alleged home intruder Wednesday morning, leaving the other man in non life-threatening condition, according to police. At approximately 7:00 a.m., police responded to reports of a shooting at a home along the 1900 block of Hillside Avenue. Police said a...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Bike around Fort Wayne in ‘2023 Chilly Challenge’

FORT WANE, Ind. (WANE) – You can start off the new year with a brisk bicycle ride around Fort Wayne on Sunday afternoon. The “2023 Chilly Challenge Bike Ride” takes participants on paths along the Rivergreenway and city streets, with routes ranging from 5 to 20 miles. Maps are provided at the event.
FORT WAYNE, IN
inkfreenews.com

Byrd Arrested After Intimidating Man, Battering Police Officer

WARSAW — A Warsaw man was recently arrested after allegedly using a machete-style knife to threaten a man. Kenneth U. Byrd, 40, 805 South Side Drive, Warsaw, is charged with intimidation with a deadly weapon, a level 5 felony; battery to a public safety official, a level 6 felony; resisting law enforcement, a class A misdemeanor; and disorderly conduct, a class B misdemeanor.
WARSAW, IN
WOWO News

Local mother looking for plea deal in child’s death

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – A Fort Wayne mother has submitted a plea agreement in connection to the death of her little girl. 38-year-old Emily Tudor has agreed to plead guilty to all charges, according to our partners in news at 21 Alive. Tudor’s charges are three counts of neglect of a dependent where the defendant endangers the dependent, and neglect of a dependent resulting in serious bodily injury.
FORT WAYNE, IN
News Now Warsaw

House on CR 100N destroyed by fire Tuesday night

WARSAW – A home northeast of Warsaw was destroyed by fire Tuesday night. No injuries were reported from the fire that broke out at 3456 East CR 100N, east of CR 300E shortly after 7 p.m. By the time firefighters arrived, the blaze had spread into the ceiling and...
WARSAW, IN
wfft.com

Rumble in Fort Wayne returns to the Summit City

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Drivers, start your engines!. The 24th annual Rumble in Fort Wayne is back at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum this Friday and Saturday. Drivers from all over, many from the Midwest, are competing. On Saturday, doors open at 11 a.m. for spectators. Opening ceremonies...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WNDU

126 food service workers at hospitals in Fort Wayne, Warsaw to be laid off

(WNDU) - 126 hospital food service workers in Fort Wayne and Warsaw are in line to be laid off next month, but it’s unclear how long those workers will be laid off. According to Inside INdiana Business, Morrison Healthcare has served a notice to the state that it will lose its food service contract with Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne and Lutheran Kosciusko Hospital in Warsaw — both of which are part of Lutheran Health Network — effective Jan. 25.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Dupont Hospital announces first birth of 2023

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The first baby of 2023 to arrive at Dupont Hospital was born early Sunday morning. Lutheran Health Network announced Addison Jo was born at 12:20 a.m. Sunday to parents Allison and Jason.
FORT WAYNE, IN
inkfreenews.com

Syracuse Family Suing Warsaw Officers After Alleged Constitutional Rights Violations

SYRACUSE — A Syracuse family is suing the city of Warsaw and two Warsaw Police Department officers after alleged violations of constitutional rights. Pamela, David and Solomon Gregory are the plaintiffs. Court documents state the plaintiffs’ federal claims are brought pursuant to 42 U.S.C. 1983 to redress the deprivation, under color of state law, of rights secured by the Constitution of the United States. The Gregorys are being represented by Kenneth J. Falk and Stevie J. Pactor, American Civil Liberties Union of Indiana, Indianapolis.
WARSAW, IN
WANE-TV

Health department urges families to test for lead exposure in kids

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) – The Indiana Department of Health is urging parents to have children younger than age 6 tested for lead exposure. The state’s health department made the announcement ahead of legislation that goes into effect Sunday. IDOH is partnering with other organizations in the state to provide information about the dangers of lead to families in Allen County and around Indiana.
ALLEN COUNTY, IN
WTWO/WAWV

WTWO/WAWV

13K+
Followers
10K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WTWO in the Wabash Valley is the leading local source for breaking news and weather in Terre Haute, with the latest updates on mywabashvalley.com.

 https://www.mywabashvalley.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy