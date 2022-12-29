Actress Alexandra Daddario Strips Down In Cheeky Vacation Snap — See Photos

mega

If you've got, flaunt it! Alexandra Daddario wasn't afraid to show some skin while on vacation.

In photos uploaded on Wednesday, December 28, the actress, 36, skinny dipped as she looked out on her gorgeous balcony. "Take a vacation from your problems, Bob," she captioned the snap, which showed her naked except her butt was covered up.

The star seemed to be referring the 1991 Bill Murray film What About Bob?

The second picture showed the brunette beauty splashing around in the small pool while looking out at the mountains and trees.

Of course, fans loved the sultry photo. One person wrote, "Brilliant (and beautiful) photo in every way! 👏👏👏🔥🔥🔥❤️❤️❤️," while another added, "Yea baby."

"Anyone who gets to spend time outdoors with a casually naked Alexandra Daddario is winning at life no matter what they do," a third person quipped.

@alexandradaddario/Instagram

The White Lotus alum, who married Andrew Form in New Orleans in June, was presumably photographed by the producer.

Daddario previously revealed how the two ended up getting together.

“I was waiting for my co-op to approve me so I was sleeping on an acquaintance’s couch and would take frequent walks. He was also on a walk, and we passed each other downtown. He turned back and said ‘hi’ just as I was turning around to glance back at him. I laughed and said ‘hi,’ and then we both laughed about how we were the only two people on what is normally an incredibly busy street, and he asked if he could take me to dinner," she recalled to Vogue .

Since Form needed to catch a flight in the morning, he asked Daddario if they could have a meal together when he returned from his trip.

“I said ‘okay’ against my better judgment,” she noted. “Nowadays, you’re supposed to meet people on dating apps !”

The two ended up meeting at the Greenwich Hotel. “I brought my dog, and she wandered into the kitchen at one point, and we didn’t notice,” Daddario said. “Someone came out holding her and said, ‘Is this your dog?’”

@alexandradaddario/Instagram

Prior to jetting off, Daddario seemed like she was enjoying the holiday season with her family. "The kid’s table Merry Christmas!" she posted some videos on Instagram.