KXLY
Fog for the first Monday of the year – Matt
Areas of freezing fog will lead to low visibility and some light ice around the Inland Northwest on Monday. Fog will be a part of the pattern until Thursday of this week as conditions remain mostly calm. The next storm system arrives late Wednesday night and Thursday morning. Precipitation will...
KXLY
A calmer start to 2023 – Matt
Patchy fog and a few snow flurries are a possibility in the coming days, but are minor compared to the weather we’ve dealt with lately. The most likely areas for fog will be around Central Washington where we’ve been breaking out into clear or partly cloudy skies this weekend. Elsewhere expect cloudy skies and not a whole lot of changes in temperature.
KXLY
Cloudy and cool today, morning fog this weekend – Mark
A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until 10 p.m. today, mainly for continued snow North and the Idaho Mountains. Clouds and cool for this afternoon. Saturday will be patchy morning fog to clouds and cooler Sunday for New Year’s Day but dry. Seasonal all next week. Plan your...
KXLY
Dry conditions for the next several days! – Emily
SPOKANE, Wash. — Fog will develop this evening and continue for the next few days. Use extra caution in areas of low visibility! A slight chance of sprinkles/flurries will continue through the evening with cloudy skies. Many areas were in the upper-30s today, and tomorrow will be similar. With the heavy cloud cover, our temps will only fall a few degrees in the overnight hours. For the holiday weekend, we’ll have dry conditions and mild temps! -Emily Blume in for Kris Crocker.
KXLY
Another round of snow Thursday evening into Friday morning! – Emily
SPOKANE, Wash. — We’ll see some quiet conditions for Thursday evening, but we have snow on the way. Two to three inches in Spokane and surrounding areas. Mountains and higher benches could see five to seven inches. We’ll see this start late Thursday night and continue into Friday morning. After 11 a.m., that snow will transition to rain and continue through the early afternoon hours. Expect winter weather disruptions if traveling- all mountain passes will be impacted by this snow event. Freezing rain is possible tonight between Yakima, Tri-Cities, Moses Lake, and Ritzville. We’re up to about 39 degrees by Friday afternoon. The warmer temps will last through the New Year’s Day holiday with dry conditions! – Emily Blume, in for Kris Crocker.
KXLY
A short break before the next storm – Matt
We will have a short break from active weather on Thursday morning before more snow arrives Thursday evening in the Inland Northwest. Light snow flurries continue to fall around the region on Wednesday afternoon. These will gradually fade away as we go deeper into the night. Snow for the next...
Spokane city crews scramble to keep up with winter road damage
(The Center Square) – Spokane Public Works teams have already completed three full-city plows since early November that involved more than 10,000 lane miles. Now they are scrambling to fill potholes left behind by a series of winter storms. “Infrastructure and maintenance are things people don’t really think about...
KXLY
One system leaves another moves in – Mark
We’ll have morning showers, then a break with more rain coming Thursday afternoon and Friday. We’ll see morning showers, but the afternoon will be breezy and drier. Wear your winter gear with the winds. Spokane and Coeur d’Alene forecast. The system is moving out with scattered showers...
FOX 28 Spokane
Minivan slides off embankment on Buckeye, stopped by trees
SPOKANE, Wash. – A minivan slid off an embankment on east Buckeye Ave. on Friday afternoon in what first responders initially believed was a water rescue. Luckily, no one fell into the Spokane River. The cause of the slide off is unknown, but both the driver and passenger reported...
KHQ Right Now
Meet Spokane's first baby of 2023!
SPOKANE, Wash. - Likely before you've even had your first chance to mistakenly write or say "2022" and quickly correct yourself, Spokane welcomed its first baby of 2023. Orion Hawks, born at the MultiCare Deaconess Hospital at 12:14 a.m. this morning, weighs seven pounds and 15 ounces. He's 21 inches in length.
Ozzie Knezovich reflects on time as Spokane County Sheriff
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — After almost 17 years serving as Spokane County Sheriff, Ozzie Knezovich will be moving on to Wyoming to pursue new opportunities. Knezovich was appointed as Spokane County Sheriff in 2006. Prior to his time as sheriff, he also served as a patrol deputy, field training officer, property crimes detective, SWAT team operator, SWAT team supervisor, patrol supervisor and training supervisor with the Spokane County Sheriff's Office.
Semi-truck fire currently blocking right two lanes of eastbound I-90 on Sunset Hill
SPOKANE, Wash. — A burning semi-truck is currently blocking the right two lanes of eastbound I-90 on Sunset Hill just west of Spokane. According to WSDOT East, drivers should expect delays and exercise caution in the area. Fire crews are responding to the scene to put out the blaze.
‘You got to survive out here’: Melting snow causes flooding at Camp Hope
SPOKANE, Wash. — Melting snow is making life at Camp Hope even harder. Flooding is forcing the camp to make changes to keep people warm and dry. “Look — look at the place,” exclaimed Delilah Gamez, who used to live at the camp. “I mean, it’s difficult. You got to survive out here.” Survival is even harder in messy weather...
Send us highlights from your New Year’s Eve celebrations
SPOKANE, Wash. – We are almost ready to welcome the New Year here in the Inland Northwest! With 2023 on the horizon, we want you to share with us how you are celebrating New Year’s Eve. Send us your photos of how you’re celebrating New Year’s Eve with your friend and family. We might even put you on air! You...
Coeur d’Alene community celebrates the lives of Kaylee Goncalves and Madison Mogen
The two were best friends and inseparable and their loss has left a huge hole.
nbcrightnow.com
The 'Flightmare' continues: locals still experiencing traveling issues
KENNEWICK, Wash. - Southwest Airlines has canceled thousands of flights over the last few days. The airline is still trying to recover from an internal meltdown... triggered by winter storms in the height of holiday travel. The effects for Southwest passengers continue across the country, here locally is no exception.
How to catch the New Year's Eve fireworks show and other fun events in Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. — As 2022 comes to a close, many Spokane locals are looking to celebrate the upcoming new year with a blast!. This Saturday on New Year's Eve, Riverfront and Idaho Central Credit Union is hosting a free fireworks show at Riverfront Park. According to the city, the free 15-minute show is scheduled to begin at 9 p.m. to accommodate families with younger children.
nbcrightnow.com
Westbound I-90 fully blocked near Pleasant View Road
POST FALLS, Idaho - Law enforcement has confirmed the suspect in multiple hit-and-run collisions leading up to an officer-involved shooting near Post Falls has died from his injuries. Officials did not state what the injuries were, nor who caused them. No officers were injured.
Spokane, January 01 High School 🏀 Game Notice
The Clarkston High School basketball team will have a game with Rogers High School - Spokane on December 31, 2022, 17:30:00.
81-year-old man recounted his quest to find his way back from New York City to North Idaho over plane flight cancellations
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Gary Edwards hopes to be home tonight. But he’s not counting on it. “It’s taking longer than I thought,” he said from Orlando, Fla., laughing Thursday during a phone call with The Press. Edwards’ adventures, like the 1987 film, “Planes, Trains and...
