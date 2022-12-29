RHHD to offer COVID shots, bivalent boosters for kids

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond and Henrico Health Districts are offering COVID-19 shots and bivalent boosters to kids early next year.

The vaccines will be available to children between the ages of six months and 11 years old. Parents who wish to take up this offer should head over to the Henrico County Health Department, located on 8600 Dixon Powers Drive, with their children on Wednesday, Jan. 4, from 2 to 5 p.m.

Making an appointment is encouraged, but not required. For more information or to schedule an appointment, visit here .

