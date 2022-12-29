ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

RHHD to offer COVID shots, bivalent boosters for kids

By Ivy Tan
WRIC - ABC 8News
 3 days ago

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond and Henrico Health Districts are offering COVID-19 shots and bivalent boosters to kids early next year.

The vaccines will be available to children between the ages of six months and 11 years old. Parents who wish to take up this offer should head over to the Henrico County Health Department, located on 8600 Dixon Powers Drive, with their children on Wednesday, Jan. 4, from 2 to 5 p.m.

WATCH: Students in Henrico Public Schools reveal their new year’s resolutions for 2023

Making an appointment is encouraged, but not required. For more information or to schedule an appointment, visit here .

