Comments / 6

Mouth of the South
3d ago

Where do the other 11,500 people work? How much tax revenue is generated from this business. How can 4 cent a square foot be truly feasible? What do other companies pay for similar facilities. I have some more questions here that should be discussed instead of fear porn of merely job loss. There’s more to this story.

WCJB

Alachua County commissioners receive 2nd email from Ability Housing

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - In a second email to Alachua County commissioners, President Shannon Nazworth wrote Thursday that Ability Housing will have no choice but to seek damages if commissioners don’t change their mind about the Dogwood Village affordable housing project. Commissioners committed money to it in August but...
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Three killed in 21-vehicle crash in Columbia County

LAKE CITY, Fla. – A brief press release from Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) provided few details about the crash at mile marker 414 on I-75 that closed all northbound lanes of the highway for almost 12 hours. According to the release, the crash occurred in Columbia County at 12:40 a.m.; there was a fog alert at the time.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, FL
WALB 10

Valdosta businesses closing out 2022 on a high note

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Small businesses have been the backbone of Valdosta for the past year and as 2022 is wrapping up, these businesses have taken the last few hours left in the year to reflect on their growth and appreciate the community’s support. Many businesses have passed through...
VALDOSTA, GA
alachuachronicle.com

One Ocala teen dead, three hospitalized in Alachua County I-75 accident

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – A 17-year-old Ocala girl was pronounced dead at the scene of a single-vehicle crash last night; two other 17-year-old girls and a 19-year-old man, all of Ocala, were transported to the hospital in critical condition. The accident happened at 10:48 p.m. on the Archer Road northbound...
OCALA, FL
WCJB

Courthouse evacuated as firefighters extinguish small roof fire

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - An Alachua County Courthouse was evacuated after a small fire ignited on the roof of the building on Friday evening. Gainesville Fire Rescue crews responded to the fire at the Civil Courthouse on East University Avenue in Gainesville around 5:20 p.m. Firefighters say during roof work, a small one-foot by one-foot area caught fire.
GAINESVILLE, FL
Lauren Fox

Clay County property owners receive tax refund for halt in recycling pickup

Some Clay County residents can expect a refund on their 2023 property tax bill. The halt in curbside recycling pickup from Oct. 21, 2021, to Sept. 22, 2022, means that some residents have or will receive a refund of $22.70 for the missed service, County Commissioner James Renninger wrote in an email. The refund can be seen on the 2022 property tax notice for taxes due in 2023.
CLAY COUNTY, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

St. Johns River Ferry suspending service Jan. 14

St. Johns River Ferry will suspend service Jan. 14 to April 1 for routine vessel maintenance required by the U.S. Coast Guard. The ferry work occurs every two to three years to ensure the vessel remains in good repair. “These improvements to the ferry and its facilities are critical as...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Zoey Fields

Hagan Ace Hardware invites public to ribbon-cutting ceremony for new Orange Park location

Clay County residents are invited to the ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new Hagan’s Ace Hardware store in Orange Park. The shop is expected to fully open on March 17. The event will be held on Jan. 3 from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. at the new Orange Park location at 1464 Park Avenue, Suite 1472. The event is free and to the public and local representatives and dignitaries are expected to be present, Hagan Ace Advertising and Marketing Director Tera Lageman said.
ORANGE PARK, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

ACRF extinguishes car hauler blaze

Alachua County Fire Rescue (ACFR) extinguished a commercial vehicle fire on US 301 near County Road 225, north of Waldo early Friday morning. Upon arrival at 6:54 a.m., crews reported a car hauler carrying nine vehicles was on fire with four of the vehicles on the trailer fully involved. Melrose...
WALDO, FL
pasconewsonline.com

The City in Florida Where the Most Guns Are Linked to Crime

The United States is the only country in the world with more civilian-owned firearms than people. While most of the nearly 400 million firearms in the U.S. belong to law-abiding citizens, some portion of them inevitably end up in the wrong hands. Every year, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms,...
FLORIDA STATE
