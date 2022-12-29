Read full article on original website
Mouth of the South
3d ago
Where do the other 11,500 people work? How much tax revenue is generated from this business. How can 4 cent a square foot be truly feasible? What do other companies pay for similar facilities. I have some more questions here that should be discussed instead of fear porn of merely job loss. There’s more to this story.
WCJB
Alachua County might be responsible for $15 million tax payout after pulling support on Dogwood Village
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Alachua county commissioners voted against moving forward with Dogwood Village, the affordable housing project in the Lincoln estates neighborhood in east Gainesville two weeks ago. Now Ability Housing wants the county to pay $15 million for their late back out. Commission chair Anna Prizzia was one of...
WCJB
Alachua County commissioners receive 2nd email from Ability Housing
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - In a second email to Alachua County commissioners, President Shannon Nazworth wrote Thursday that Ability Housing will have no choice but to seek damages if commissioners don’t change their mind about the Dogwood Village affordable housing project. Commissioners committed money to it in August but...
alachuachronicle.com
Three killed in 21-vehicle crash in Columbia County
LAKE CITY, Fla. – A brief press release from Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) provided few details about the crash at mile marker 414 on I-75 that closed all northbound lanes of the highway for almost 12 hours. According to the release, the crash occurred in Columbia County at 12:40 a.m.; there was a fog alert at the time.
WALB 10
Valdosta businesses closing out 2022 on a high note
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Small businesses have been the backbone of Valdosta for the past year and as 2022 is wrapping up, these businesses have taken the last few hours left in the year to reflect on their growth and appreciate the community’s support. Many businesses have passed through...
WCJB
Interactive cold case map shows unsolved homicides in Columbia, Suwannee counties
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - An organization dedicated to solving cold cases in the Suwannee Valley has released a map showing the locations of various unsolved cases in the region. The interactive map created by Suwannee Valley Unsolved shows the locations where the cold cases originated. Each case is marked...
wfxl.com
Chipotle Mexican Grill opening in Valdosta Friday, brings 25 jobs to area
Chipotle Mexican Grill is opening its first-ever location in Valdosta on Friday, December 30. This restaurant is located off Inner Perimeter Road, right in front of the Walmart Supercenter, and will be open every day from 10:45 a.m. to 10 p.m. This will be the second Chipotle location in Valdosta,...
mycbs4.com
Lake City resident takes legal action against Hamilton County Sheriff's Office
Lake City, Florida — The attorney representing a local Lake City activist has sent a notice of potential lawsuit that will be filed against the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office for excessive use of force. On Dec. 17, Sylvester Warren says he was watching his niece play in a...
JFRD: One dead after second-alarm structure fire in Jacksonville Beach
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — One person is dead after a second-alarm structure fire in Jacksonville Beach on New Year's Day, according to the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department. Crews say they were dispatched around 6 a.m. to the corner of 1st Avenue North and 2nd Street N. in reference to...
alachuachronicle.com
One Ocala teen dead, three hospitalized in Alachua County I-75 accident
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – A 17-year-old Ocala girl was pronounced dead at the scene of a single-vehicle crash last night; two other 17-year-old girls and a 19-year-old man, all of Ocala, were transported to the hospital in critical condition. The accident happened at 10:48 p.m. on the Archer Road northbound...
Feeding Northeast Florida doubling in size to meet growing need
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The largest food bank on the First Coast says there are more mouths to feed than ever before. Feeding Northeast Florida puts food in the hands of 85,000 people a day, but the need is increasing. They are growing to meet the demand. CEO and President...
Dozens of Northeast Florida bridges designated as ‘structurally deficient’ in new FDOT report
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Are the bridges you drive over safe?. You might be surprised to find out there are dozens of bridges in Northeast Florida designated as ‘structurally deficient’. That’s according to a brand-new report from the Florida Department of Transportation. [DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax...
WCJB
Courthouse evacuated as firefighters extinguish small roof fire
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - An Alachua County Courthouse was evacuated after a small fire ignited on the roof of the building on Friday evening. Gainesville Fire Rescue crews responded to the fire at the Civil Courthouse on East University Avenue in Gainesville around 5:20 p.m. Firefighters say during roof work, a small one-foot by one-foot area caught fire.
Clay County property owners receive tax refund for halt in recycling pickup
Some Clay County residents can expect a refund on their 2023 property tax bill. The halt in curbside recycling pickup from Oct. 21, 2021, to Sept. 22, 2022, means that some residents have or will receive a refund of $22.70 for the missed service, County Commissioner James Renninger wrote in an email. The refund can be seen on the 2022 property tax notice for taxes due in 2023.
Residents at Jacksonville motel shocked after owner sells property without giving them notice
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Residents at a Days Inn on Dix Ellis Trail in Jacksonville are on edge after they say they paid the owner of the property their rent money last week. Shortly after that they were told the property was sold to new ownership. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS...
JFRD: One confirmed dead after commercial building catches on fire
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department is on the scene working to contain a commercial building that caught fire just before 6 a.m. in the 100 Block of 1st Avenue North. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. UPDATE: 8:05 a.m. 1/1/2023. JFRD issued a second...
Jacksonville Daily Record
St. Johns River Ferry suspending service Jan. 14
St. Johns River Ferry will suspend service Jan. 14 to April 1 for routine vessel maintenance required by the U.S. Coast Guard. The ferry work occurs every two to three years to ensure the vessel remains in good repair. “These improvements to the ferry and its facilities are critical as...
Hagan Ace Hardware invites public to ribbon-cutting ceremony for new Orange Park location
Clay County residents are invited to the ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new Hagan’s Ace Hardware store in Orange Park. The shop is expected to fully open on March 17. The event will be held on Jan. 3 from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. at the new Orange Park location at 1464 Park Avenue, Suite 1472. The event is free and to the public and local representatives and dignitaries are expected to be present, Hagan Ace Advertising and Marketing Director Tera Lageman said.
New emergency room comes to South Georgia
South Georgia is getting a new emergency room. South Georgia Medical Center converted Smith Northview into a walk-in urgent care center in 2015 — but during the height of the pandemic, their main Valdosta campus was swamped with COVID-19 cases. The state gave the nonprofit health system emergency permission...
mainstreetdailynews.com
ACRF extinguishes car hauler blaze
Alachua County Fire Rescue (ACFR) extinguished a commercial vehicle fire on US 301 near County Road 225, north of Waldo early Friday morning. Upon arrival at 6:54 a.m., crews reported a car hauler carrying nine vehicles was on fire with four of the vehicles on the trailer fully involved. Melrose...
pasconewsonline.com
The City in Florida Where the Most Guns Are Linked to Crime
The United States is the only country in the world with more civilian-owned firearms than people. While most of the nearly 400 million firearms in the U.S. belong to law-abiding citizens, some portion of them inevitably end up in the wrong hands. Every year, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms,...
