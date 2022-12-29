Marlon Vera believes some UFC fighters are still cheating and getting away with it: “Are USADA testing people in a f*****g third world country?”

Read full article on original website
Daniel Cormier encourages Paulo Costa to face Khamzat Chimaev in the final fight of his UFC deal: “Beat him impressively. Then, you hold all the chips”
UFC commentator Daniel Cormier has encouraged Paulo Costa to take on Khamzat Chimaev in the last fight of his contract. We all know Paulo Costa to be an eccentric figure. In addition to his actions in the cage, he’s also got a bizarre personality on social media. So much so, of course, that his tweets tend to gain more traction than his fights – when he does fight.
UFC legend Donald Cerrone is open to boxing Jake Paul: “You’re making money and if you want to throw some money my way, I’m with you”
UFC legend Donald Cerrone has revealed that he’d be interested in having a boxing match with Jake Paul. While he may have been retired since the summer, Donald Cerrone is still one of the most beloved figures in mixed martial arts. The veteran, at his heart, is still a true fighter.
Yair Rodriguez explains how he would “benefit” from Alexander Volkanovski beating Islam Makhachev at UFC 284
Featherweight contender Yair Rodriguez has explained why he would “benefit” from Alexander Volkanovski beating Islam Makhachev in their upcoming lightweight title fight at UFC 284. Rodriguez will be rooting for Volkanovski to become a two-weight-division champion but does realise the Australian’s monumental task ahead of him. Volkanovski...
“I’m Merab times ten” Henry Cejudo fires warning to Dvalishvili and Aljamain Sterling
Henry Cejudo has fired a warning towards his rivals at the top of the UFC’s bantamweight division. The former double champion came out of retirement and returned to the USADA testing pool in May. He’s since been heavily-linked to getting the next title shot against Aljamain Sterling. Despite having not competed in MMA since defending the 135lb title against Dominick Cruz in 2020, the former Olympian remains outspoken about his abilities.
Shavkat Rakhmonov hilariously reacts to Kevin Lee’s callout of Khamzat Chimaev: “Where do I fit into this”
Shavkat Rakhmonov wants to know where he fits into the welterweight division. ‘Nomad’ has been out of action since his clash with Neil Magny in June. The bout was the biggest test of the undefeated fighter’s career thus far, but he was seemingly unfazed. Rakhmonov dominated the veteran en route to a second-round submission win.
VIDEO | Paddy Pimblett becomes latest UFC fighter to dominate internet troll in sparring session
UFC lightweight prospect Paddy Pimblett is the latest to spar with an internet troll. ‘The Baddy’ is fresh off his return against Jared Gordon earlier this month at UFC 282. The bout was just the fourth of the Scouser’s promotional run thus far. Despite that, he’s already become a massive star, likely thanks to deals with companies such as Barstool Sports.
Tatiana Suarez aiming for UFC return in February to end four-year hiatus away from the octagon
UFC women’s flyweight contender Tatiana Suarez is ready to return to the octagon. The undefeated wrestler has been out of action since a clash with Nina Nunes in June 2019. The bout was the biggest test of Suarez’s career thus far, and she passed with flying colors. She wound up earning a unanimous decision victory after three-hard fought rounds.
