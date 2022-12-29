Read full article on original website
Amazon is offering customers $2 per month for letting the company monitor the traffic on their phones
The deal is part of Amazon's Shopper Panel program that offers financial rewards to users if they share their receipts and fill out surveys.
Asking Alexa to thank your Amazon delivery driver will trigger a $5 tip — paid for by the company
Update, Dec. 12: Customers looking to thank their Amazon delivery drivers with a $5 tip have run out of time, as a promotion started by the company last week has already reached its limit. Amazon told Tech Radar that the ability to use Alexa to say “thanks” exceeded company expectations. “We’re glad to see customers interested in thanking their drivers and encourage them to continue doing so. Drivers will continue to be notified of the gratitude received,” Amazon confirmed in a statement to GeekWire.
How to clear the Messenger app's cache on an iPhone or Android
Messenger, the standalone chatting app that used to be part of Facebook, is one of the most popular apps in the world. It's not hard to find someone whose entire life revolves around Messenger conversations. But the more you use Messenger, the larger its cache — a stockpile of data...
Four huge changes coming to WhatsApp in 2023 revealed – including new edit trick for iPhone
2023 is shaping up to be a bumper year for new WhatsApp features. The popular chat app is preparing loads of stuff for next year which takes things to a whole new level. Here are four features we hope to see in 2023 which have already been leaked. Picture-in-picture video...
Get a private second iPhone number for just $19
If you’re still using one phone number for everything, it’s time to upgrade your cell. Forget giving out your personal number to companies, private sellers and strangers. With a private phone line, you can keep different callers totally separate from your personal life. For one week only, you...
Motorists are all saying the same thing after California bans Tesla from calling software Full Self-Driving
CALIFORNIA has banned Tesla from advertising its controversial software as Full Self-Driving. The state’s legislators believe that the name Full Self-Driving could convince a reasonable person that their vehicle offers fully driverless capability - something Tesla does not provide. Tesla says the Full Self-Driving (FSD) feature: “Identifies stop signs...
Trump-supporting billionaire Home Depot founder says ‘nobody works anymore’ because of ‘socialism’ and the ‘woke people [who] have taken over the world’
Bernie Marcus told the FT he’s worried about how “nobody gives a damn” anymore. “Just give it to me. Send me money. I don’t want to work—I’m too lazy, I’m too fat, I’m too stupid.”
Why organic eggs are suddenly cheaper than conventional ones
Organic eggs were cheaper than regular eggs in 2022, according to Cal-Maine Foods. Avian flu has led to chicken deaths, fewer eggs, and higher prices.
Google Paying $29.5 Million To Settle Lawsuits Over User Location Tracking
Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita hailed what he described as a blow against "Big Tech's intrusive schemes."
How to permanently delete all your Facebook and Meta-owned accounts
It’s never exactly easy to pull the plug on a social media account you’ve had for years. For many of us, our accounts are filled with years of photos, memories and memes that aren’t easy to part with ,even if we are ready to stop the daily scrolling habit. For Facebook, Instagram and other Meta-run services, deleting an account entirely isn’t necessarily straightforward, either.
Apple forced to remove one of its biggest iOS updates after user complaints
A RECENT addition in an update from Apple has proved to cause issues for users, leading to its removal after multiple complaints. Earlier in December, Apple officially released the iOS 16.2 update for its users. Not only did the update fix some bug issues, but it had some major introductions...
What does the Orange dot at the top end of an iPhone indicate?
Have you ever freaked out seeing the orange dot at the top of your iPhone?. Although it might seem like the orange dot on top of the iPhone indicates a connectivity issue, in reality, it shows that an app installed on the phone is accessing the microphone. It’s one of the features of iOS 14, the latest operating system released by Apple last year.
A Roomba Took Video Of A Woman Using The Bathroom — And Screenshots Ended Up Online
Roombas, or any other robot vacuum for that matter, can be a lifesaver for parents who have too much to juggle and need a little assistance cleaning up the house. But for every technological convenience and “lifesaver” granted to us, there seems to be increasingly insidious tradeoffs when it comes to allowing smart devices to monitor and collect data in multiple ways.
Will Credit Card Companies Actually Close Your Account if You Don't Use Your Card?
You're surely aware of the dangers of spending too much on a credit card, but what you may not know is that there can be dangers of spending too little, too. Credit card companies have the power to close inactive accounts whenever they want, and when customers' accounts are closed, it usually hurts their credit scores.
Will the supply chain troubles get any better in 2023?
We've dealt with supply chain struggles over the last couple of years. Will that finally change in 2023?
What are Walmart's New Year's hours? Here’s what you need to know
What’s the best part about New Year’s Day? Committing to making the year ahead one for the books. A close runner-up? Breathing a sigh of relief that all your holiday shopping is finally over and you can back to perusing the aisles in peace. Walmart is one of...
Despite myriad flaws, US remains top spot for Black startup founders seeking VC dollars
It’s quite easy to harp on the dismal funding and often discriminatory treatment that Black founders receive in the U.S. Through the haze, though, the reality is that the heart of the American Dream is still beating. For example, Lotanna Ezeike, a serial founder, said he’s looking to fundraise...
Apple tells millions of iPhone owners how to ‘fix’ broken app after user complaints
APPLE has been forced to issue iPhone owners special advice on how to get around an issue with one of the company's popular apps. Just before Christmas, users started complaining about problems with the Home app which is used to control smart devices. The firm recently introduced a new Home...
How to log out of Facebook Messenger
Facebook sure doesn't make it easy, though. Facebook Messenger is a popular chat app for keeping in touch with friends and family online. However, many people have searched in vain for a way to log out of Facebook Messenger when they have finished their conversations. Is it actually possible to log out of Messenger? Or does Facebook want you to permanently stay logged in? Let’s see what’s possible in the Facebook app, Messenger app, and the Facebook website itself.
Hershey sued for failing to disclose some dark chocolate products contain lead, cadmium
A New York man sued Hershey on Wednesday in federal court, accusing the international candy company of failing to disclose that some dark chocolate products contain excessive levels of lead and cadmium. In a class-action complaint filed in the U.S. District Court in New York’s eastern district, Christopher Lazazzaro alleged The Hershey Company engaged in…
