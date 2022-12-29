ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

13 Norris Lake Marina Restaurants To Experience

Norris Lake, located in the rolling hills of East Tennessee, is a popular destination for boaters and vacationers looking to enjoy the great outdoors. With over 800 miles of shoreline, there are plenty of opportunities for fishing, swimming, and water sports. But after a day on the lake, you may be looking for a delicious meal at one of the area’s marina restaurants. Here are the top 10 Norris Lake marina restaurants to experience on your next visit.
Birders flock to Kentucky to see rare pink-footed goose

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (AP/WYMT) - Birders from as far away as Wisconsin flocked to Central Kentucky last week in the hopes of seeing a rare pink-footed goose. It led them on a wild goose chase, but eventually the birders got their reward. The Lexington Herald-Leader reported the goose is usually found...
The Best Hot Dog Joints in Tennessee

I Dream of Weenie has served hot dogs and other tasty treats in the East Nashville area for many years. Their signature charcoal-grilled weenies are a mainstay on the menu, and they also serve several inventive toppings for the classic all-beef dog. This popular local eatery was recently featured on the cover of Scene magazine. You can find I Dream of Weenie at 113 South 11th Street, adjacent to Fanny's House of Music. They also offer takeout, as well as a vast menu. You can't go wrong with their famous charcoal-grilled weenies for a quick lunch or picnic.
First babies born in 2023 in Middle Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Shortly after the clock struck midnight, Middle Tennessee’s newest residents greeted the world. The Tennessee titans joined Ascension Saint Thomas in celebrating the first babies of 2023 by presenting each family with a custom gift basket filled with onesies, pacifiers, burp cloths and more. Baby...
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways In Tennessee

1. Pigeon Forge: Pigeon Forge is located in the Great Smoky Mountains in eastern Tennessee and is known for its family-friendly attractions, such as Dollywood, the Titanic Museum, and the Great Smoky Mountains National Park. There are plenty of affordable accommodation options available in the town, including hotels, motels, and cabin rentals. You can also find a variety of restaurants and cafes serving up local and regional cuisine. In addition to its theme parks and museums, Pigeon Forge also offers a number of outdoor activities, such as hiking, fishing, and golfing.
Tennessee's Deep Freeze 2022

The warmer weather is finally back for a while and all of Tennessee is taking a deep breath. After a week of bitter cold temps, broken pipes, and snow/ice, Tennesseans are breathing a sigh of relief. But the cold weather wasn't all bad. Tennessee is known for its many incredible waterfalls and they showed out for us during these freezing temps with beautiful icy displays for those brave enough to wander out into the cold. Here are some of my favorite shots from the frosty temps.
TWRA Spring Turkey Quota Hunts Application Period Underway through January 11th

NASHVILLE — The application period for the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency 2023 Spring Turkey Quota Hunts is open through Jan. 11. Applications are available and will be accepted at any TWRA license agent, TWRA regional office, or online at gooutdoorstennessee.com. Applications will be accepted until midnight. (CST) on Jan. 11. Mailed applications will not be accepted.
What’s the Largest Man Made Lake in Tennessee

Kentucky Lake is the largest artificial lake in . In 1944, the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) created it by constructing the Kentucky Dam near Gilbertsville, Kentucky, on the Tennessee River. The lake extends to Pickwick Dam near Pickwick, TN. These two Dams are about 184 miles apart, creating the vast...
The Legends of the Ghosts Inside Tennessee’s Cades Cove

The isolated valley is known for its interesting history, stunning mountain views, and a ghost or two. In the Tri-State area, it seems one of the most popular vacation destinations is the Smoky Mountains. It makes a lot of sense too because the Smokies are close enough that you can go for a weekend, or make an entire week-long vacation out of it.
Northeast Tennessee COVID-19 flag memorial taken down after 2+ years

Three hundred and eighty people had died in the region due to COVID-19 complications when the Marat Moore's makeshift flag memorial began. Northeast Tennessee COVID-19 flag memorial taken …. Three hundred and eighty people had died in the region due to COVID-19 complications when the Marat Moore's makeshift flag memorial...
