Read full article on original website
Related
Explore the people, places and events of Hidden Tennessee
From waterfalls, to ancient markings in caves, and a hidden city under a lake, there are numerous areas of Tennessee that can be considered hidden gems.
travelyouman.com
13 Norris Lake Marina Restaurants To Experience
Norris Lake, located in the rolling hills of East Tennessee, is a popular destination for boaters and vacationers looking to enjoy the great outdoors. With over 800 miles of shoreline, there are plenty of opportunities for fishing, swimming, and water sports. But after a day on the lake, you may be looking for a delicious meal at one of the area’s marina restaurants. Here are the top 10 Norris Lake marina restaurants to experience on your next visit.
wvlt.tv
Birders flock to Kentucky to see rare pink-footed goose
NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (AP/WYMT) - Birders from as far away as Wisconsin flocked to Central Kentucky last week in the hopes of seeing a rare pink-footed goose. It led them on a wild goose chase, but eventually the birders got their reward. The Lexington Herald-Leader reported the goose is usually found...
eastcoasttraveller.com
The Best Hot Dog Joints in Tennessee
I Dream of Weenie has served hot dogs and other tasty treats in the East Nashville area for many years. Their signature charcoal-grilled weenies are a mainstay on the menu, and they also serve several inventive toppings for the classic all-beef dog. This popular local eatery was recently featured on the cover of Scene magazine. You can find I Dream of Weenie at 113 South 11th Street, adjacent to Fanny's House of Music. They also offer takeout, as well as a vast menu. You can't go wrong with their famous charcoal-grilled weenies for a quick lunch or picnic.
List of places in Tennessee that are hard to pronounce
Tennesseans definitely have a unique dialect, even for the South. So, it's no surprise when newcomers and visitors have a hard time pronouncing these ten places.
WSMV
First babies born in 2023 in Middle Tennessee
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Shortly after the clock struck midnight, Middle Tennessee’s newest residents greeted the world. The Tennessee titans joined Ascension Saint Thomas in celebrating the first babies of 2023 by presenting each family with a custom gift basket filled with onesies, pacifiers, burp cloths and more. Baby...
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways In Tennessee
1. Pigeon Forge: Pigeon Forge is located in the Great Smoky Mountains in eastern Tennessee and is known for its family-friendly attractions, such as Dollywood, the Titanic Museum, and the Great Smoky Mountains National Park. There are plenty of affordable accommodation options available in the town, including hotels, motels, and cabin rentals. You can also find a variety of restaurants and cafes serving up local and regional cuisine. In addition to its theme parks and museums, Pigeon Forge also offers a number of outdoor activities, such as hiking, fishing, and golfing.
Inflation’s impact throughout 2022 across East Tennessee
In 2022, nearly everything cost more, in some cases a lot more. Inflation stuck around, even as the federal reserve hiked interest rates. East Tennesseans felt the squeeze at the pump and when it was time to pay the rent.
WATE
Challenger the Eagle settling into retirement, training underway for successor
Challenger the Bald Eagle is retiring after years of service to his country and his successor is waiting in the "wings." Lori Tucker visits the American Eagle Foundation to learn more. Challenger the Eagle settling into retirement, training …. Challenger the Bald Eagle is retiring after years of service to...
wpln.org
Curious Nashville follow-up: No progress on adding more languages for Tennessee’s drivers tests, but pressure is growing
Behind English and Spanish, Arabic is the third most spoken language in Tennessee. But you won’t find it as an option on the driver’s license exam. That’s even though some less-spoken languages, like German and Japanese are available. Earlier this year, WPLN’s Curious Nashville looked into why...
Tennessee's Deep Freeze 2022
The warmer weather is finally back for a while and all of Tennessee is taking a deep breath. After a week of bitter cold temps, broken pipes, and snow/ice, Tennesseans are breathing a sigh of relief. But the cold weather wasn't all bad. Tennessee is known for its many incredible waterfalls and they showed out for us during these freezing temps with beautiful icy displays for those brave enough to wander out into the cold. Here are some of my favorite shots from the frosty temps.
smithcountyinsider.com
TWRA Spring Turkey Quota Hunts Application Period Underway through January 11th
NASHVILLE — The application period for the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency 2023 Spring Turkey Quota Hunts is open through Jan. 11. Applications are available and will be accepted at any TWRA license agent, TWRA regional office, or online at gooutdoorstennessee.com. Applications will be accepted until midnight. (CST) on Jan. 11. Mailed applications will not be accepted.
a-z-animals.com
What’s the Largest Man Made Lake in Tennessee
Kentucky Lake is the largest artificial lake in . In 1944, the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) created it by constructing the Kentucky Dam near Gilbertsville, Kentucky, on the Tennessee River. The lake extends to Pickwick Dam near Pickwick, TN. These two Dams are about 184 miles apart, creating the vast...
wpln.org
Thawing out from the Arctic storm shifted Tennessee’s soils, breaking water pipes and threatening drinking water for some
Tennessee soils were on the move again this week after the recent Arctic blast. When temperatures climbed comfortably above freezing, the ground began to thaw and move, causing some water line breaks across Nashville — one of which caused a massive dumping of clean water into the Cumberland River.
The Legends of the Ghosts Inside Tennessee’s Cades Cove
The isolated valley is known for its interesting history, stunning mountain views, and a ghost or two. In the Tri-State area, it seems one of the most popular vacation destinations is the Smoky Mountains. It makes a lot of sense too because the Smokies are close enough that you can go for a weekend, or make an entire week-long vacation out of it.
Update on potential for severe storms Monday night through Tuesday
All severe weather threats are at play for this event, including a few tornadoes. The overall threat is heavy rain, potentially up to two inches.
Here’s where you can take a New Year’s Day hike in Middle Tennessee
In Middle Tennessee, two dozen state parks have First Day Hikes planned.
WATE
Reward offered for information leading to arrest in animal abuse case
A reward is being offered by an animal rescue for the arrest of the person who threw a suitcase full of puppies off a bridge in Morgan County. Reward offered for information leading to arrest …. A reward is being offered by an animal rescue for the arrest of the...
COVID-19 finally ends a year with a whimper, but region deaths again outpaced state and nation in 2022
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — For the first time in three years, Northeast Tennesseans celebrated a Christmas last weekend without the specter of COVID-19 death impacting the good times. On Christmas Eve 2021, Northeast Tennessee was ramping up to yet another surge of COVID deaths, as the Omicron variant took hold. Ballad Health hospitals had […]
wjhl.com
Northeast Tennessee COVID-19 flag memorial taken down after 2+ years
Three hundred and eighty people had died in the region due to COVID-19 complications when the Marat Moore's makeshift flag memorial began. Northeast Tennessee COVID-19 flag memorial taken …. Three hundred and eighty people had died in the region due to COVID-19 complications when the Marat Moore's makeshift flag memorial...
Comments / 0