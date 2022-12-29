ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

FSU QB Jordan Travis provides Christmas gifts to his entire offensive line

By Dustin Lewis
 3 days ago

A nice gesture to the unit that has kept Travis upright throughout the 2022 campaign.

Maybe even more impressive than Florida State star quarterback Jordan Travis' rise on the field is his development into a leader off of it. Travis has truly embraced the culture that third-year head coach Mike Norvell has nurtured in Tallahassee and the rest of the team is rallying behind him.

READ MORE: Staff Score Predictions - Florida State Seminoles vs. Oklahoma Sooners

It doesn't feel like a coincidence that FSU started loading up for the 2023 season in the aftermath of the Florida native announcing his return for a sixth year in college earlier this month. Since then, other impact players such as running back Trey Benson, wide receiver Mycah Pittman, linebacker Tatum Bethune, and linebacker Kalen DeLoach, among others, have joined him for another run with the 'Noles.

Travis has become the face of the program over the last couple of years and he recognizes it's up to him to set the right example.

Earlier this week, Travis rewarded his entire offensive line with Christmas Gifts by hooking them up with a pair of Oakleys sunglasses. From starters to backups to true freshmen, every member of the unit received a gift.

This is a gesture that's normally afforded by quarterbacks at the NFL level. It puts the mentality of Travis on display as he shows appreciation for the men up front who kept him on his feet throughout the 2022 season. He was only sacked 13 times in Florida State's 12 regular season games after going down 25 times a year ago.

Travis started every contest for the Seminoles during the regular season for the first time in his career. His presence was paramount for FSU on offense. With the Cheez-It Bowl matchup with Oklahoma the last contest remaining in the year, Travis has completed 63.2% of his passes for 2,796 yards with 22 touchdowns to four interceptions while adding 367 yards and seven more scores on the ground. He's one of four quarterbacks in program history (Travis, Charlie Ward, Chris Weinke, Jameis Winston) to record 3,000+ total yards and 30+ total touchdowns in a single season.

Florida State and Oklahoma will kick off at 5:30 p.m. on ESPN.

READ MORE: Hykeem Williams, Travis Hunter clash over Early Signing Day comments

Stick with NoleGameday for more coverage of Florida State football throughout bowl season.

