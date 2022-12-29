ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Neymar leads world of football’s tributes to Brazil great Pele

The world of football paid tribute to Brazil great Pele following his death at the age of 82.Here are some of the tributes paid to the player considered by many to be the greatest of all time.Neymar – who equalled Pele’s record of 77 goals for Brazil at the World Cup – said his predecessor in the national team’s number 10 shirt “turned football into art, into entertainment” and “gave a voice to the poor, to black people.” View this post on Instagram ...
Kirkus Reviews

Pelé Dies at 82; Soccer Legend Was Also an Author

Pelé, the Brazilian soccer superstar widely regarded as one of the best to ever play the game, and also the author of books about the sport, has died at 82, the New York Times reports. The legendary athlete was born Edson Arantes do Nascimento in the city of Três...
LAFC sign Stipe Biuk from Croatian side Hajduk Split

LAFC have signed forward Stipe Biuk from Croatian top-flight side Hajduk Split on a four-year deal through the 2026 Major League Soccer season, with an additional club option for 2027. He joins as a U22 Initiative player and will occupy an international roster spot for the Black & Gold. “Stipe...
