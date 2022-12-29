Read full article on original website
Neymar leads world of football’s tributes to Brazil great Pele
The world of football paid tribute to Brazil great Pele following his death at the age of 82.Here are some of the tributes paid to the player considered by many to be the greatest of all time.Neymar – who equalled Pele’s record of 77 goals for Brazil at the World Cup – said his predecessor in the national team’s number 10 shirt “turned football into art, into entertainment” and “gave a voice to the poor, to black people.” View this post on Instagram ...
Santos confirm plans to retire 10 shirt in honour of Pele
Santos will seek to retire the 10 shirt in honour of Pele.
Pele the brilliant and beloved icon who never had a bad word for anyone… except, perhaps, Diego Maradona
A LONG-RUNNING spat with Diego Maradona, ham acting in Escape to Victory and even adverts for Viagra. Ask anyone under the age of 50 what they actually remember about Pele and these are the likely themes. Not that we weren’t fully aware of his majesty as a player. Anybody...
Pele's greatest goals - ranked
A look at some of the best goals that Pele scored throughout his illustrious career
Kirkus Reviews
Pelé Dies at 82; Soccer Legend Was Also an Author
Pelé, the Brazilian soccer superstar widely regarded as one of the best to ever play the game, and also the author of books about the sport, has died at 82, the New York Times reports. The legendary athlete was born Edson Arantes do Nascimento in the city of Três...
Long-time barber mourns death of soccer hero Pele
SANTOS, Brazil, Dec 30 (Reuters) - A barber who first met Brazilian soccer legend Pele in the 1950s and cut his hair for decades said on Friday he hoped God would take care of the late athlete.
Premier League confirm Pele tributes to be held this weekend
The Premier League have confirmed all teams will wear black armbands and participate in a minute's silence this weekend following the death of Pele.
