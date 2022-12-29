ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nick Cannon Welcomes 12th Baby, His Second With Alyssa Scott

By Hannah Dailey
 3 days ago

For the fifth time in Nick Cannon’s fatherhood journey, it’s a girl! On Thursday (Dec. 29), Alyssa Scott announced the birth of her second child — a daughter named Halo Marie — with the Masked Singer host, who’s now dad to five daughters and seven sons.

“Our lives are forever changed,” Scott wrote on Instagram, revealing that baby Halo arrived Dec. 14. “I will remember the sound of Nicks voice saying ‘it’s a girl’ and the look of everything we’ve been through flash across his face. I will remember the sound of her crying out with her first breath and feeling her heartbeat against mine. My sweet girl, I got my surprise!!”

Scott and Cannon’s daughter arrived almost exactly one year after the death of the couple’s son, Zen, who died at just five months old from brain cancer. Along with the announcement of Halo’s birth, Scott shared a family video that paid tribute to Zen while celebrating her new daughter.

“Zen is in every breath I take,” the model wrote. “I know his spirit was with us in the room that morning. I know he is watching down on us, he shows me signs everyday. I will hold onto this memory forever.”

Shortly after sharing the announcement video, Scott also revealed a photo of the newborn. “HI BABY !!” she captioned the adorable photo of the little one.

Now that Halo is here, Cannon is officially a father of 12. He shares twins Monroe and Moroccan with ex-wife Mariah Carey, and twins Zion and Zillion with Abby De La Rosa — who gave birth to her third baby with Cannon, Beautiful Zeppelin, less than two months prior to Halo’s birth.

He is also Dad to Golden Sagon, Powerful Queen and Rise Messiah, whom he shares with Brittany Bell; Legendary Love, whose mom is Bre Tiesi; and Onyx Ice Cole with LaNisha Cole.

Watch Scott’s announcement of baby Halo’s arrival and see the photo:

Lizzo Recruits Mom & Siblings to Recreate Adorable TikTok Trends: Watch

Lizzo, aka Melissa Jefferson, really is the people’s pop star. This year, during the annual slow-moving, awkward gap of time between Christmas and New Year’s, she’s been filling the space by doing what so many others have been doing: Filming TikToks with family. The “About Damn Time” singer’s latest video on the platform, posted Thursday (Dec. 29), featured her two siblings — her older sister Vanessa and brother Mikey. The three Jeffersons took part in a trend for “trios,” each dancing along to a different song that fits each individual’s role in the group the best. Lizzo went first, squaring up to...
Jonas Brothers Say Goodbye to 2022 With a Memory-Filled Supercut Video: Watch

The Jonas Brothers took to social media on Monday (Dec. 26) to close out 2022 with a look back at everything they accomplished this year. Related Nick Jonas Surprises Haley Lu Richardson on 'Corden': 'Is This a Pre-Recorded Video?' 12/27/2022 “And with that The 2022 season comes to an end,” the band wrote on a video showing a rapid-fire compilation of memories including their halftime show at the Thanksgiving game between the New York Giants and Dallas Cowboys, their performance at the Global Citizen Festival in September, a behind-the-scenes look at Joe filming his Bridgerton-themed Tanqueray commercial and more. (Shakira and Liza Koshy...
GloRilla Getting Married? Shaquille O'Neal 'Proposes' To Rapper on Instagram Live

GloRilla just received a marriage proposal from Shaquille O'Neal. The rising Memphis rapper has been busy in the past months as her popularity in the music industry continues. Starting with her "F.N.F (Let's Go)" release in April, GloRilla went on to release more songs and EP while establishing collaborations with other artists.
Anita Pointer, Singer of The Pointer Sisters, Dies at 74

Anita Pointer, one of four sibling singers who earned pop success and critical acclaim as The Pointer Sisters, died Saturday (Dec. 31) at the age of 74, her publicist announced. The Grammy winner passed away while she was with family members, publicist Roger Neal said in a statement. A cause of death was not immediately revealed. Related Gone But Not Forgotten: Musicians We Lost in 2022 01/01/2023 “While we are deeply saddened by the loss of Anita, we are comforted in knowing she is now with her daughter Jada and her sisters June & Bonnie and at peace. She was the one that kept all...
Tamar Braxton Rushed to Hospital After Enjoying Christmas Fun: ‘I Thought God Was Calling Me Back’

Tamar Braxton wants people to take the flu seriously this season. The singer and TV personality revealed on Friday (Dec. 23) that she had to be rushed to the hospital due to the severity of her symptoms. The “Love and War” singer started out her Instagram post by pointing out that she wasn’t seeking attention, but that her message was to bring attention to the seriousness of the flu. “I was with my best friends … shopping and doing Christmas fun sht and the VERY NEXT DAY I had to be taken to the hospital by AMBULANCE, needed oxygen cause I...
Miley Cyrus Announces New Single ‘Flowers’ During ‘Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party’

Halfway through the second annual Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party — which Cyrus co-hosted this year with Dolly Parton and aired live on NBC — the superstar announced her new single “Flowers.” The song will arrive on Jan. 13. The announcement came on the heels of posters plastered across various cities that read: New Year New Miley. The NYE tease was first accompanied online by a 17-second clip teasing the music video, which shows Cyrus in a metallic gold outfit and shades walking uphill. Later on in the special, a second teaser clip — this one clocking in at 13-seconds...
Xuxa Pens Emotional Message to Pelé‘s Family Amid His Passing: ’May the Pain of Loss Turn Into Good Memories’

Pelé’s passing on Thursday (Dec. 29) has generated reactions of grief and veneration from musicians, athletes, politicians and other personalities, but one that has received special attention is that of Brazilian former model, TV host and singer Xuxa, who was in a high-profile relationship with the Brazilian soccer legend in the 1980s. “Márcia, Kelly, Edinho, Jennifer, Joshua, Celeste and others (children of the heart), grandchildren, nephews, Lucia… and all those who have been by Dico’s side, my affectionate hug and may the pain of loss become good memories to be less heavy”, Xuxa wrote in Portuguese on Thursday via Instagram, captioning...
Adam Lambert Needs a Hero for His Moody New Bonnie Tyler Cover: Listen

Look! Up in the sky! It’s a bird! It’s a plane! It’s a new cover song by Adam Lambert! On Friday (Dec. 30), Lambert shared his latest in a new string of covers with “Holding Out for a Hero,” his rendition of Bonnie Tyler‘s 1984 hit. For his version, Lambert brings the tempo down from its frenetic original pace, and replaces the iconic, chunky piano chords with a syncopated, sinister bass and guitar section that permeates the track. When it comes to his voice, though, the singer keeps the pure glam-rock sound alive with his signature growl as a choir...
Paul McCartney, Barbra Streisand, Jennifer Hudson & More Music Stars Pay Tribute to Barbara Walters

Paul McCartney, Jennifer Hudson, Barbra Streisand and Paris Hilton are among the numerous musicians and celebrities remembering Barbara Walters, who died on Friday (Dec. 30) at the age of 93. “A true trailblazer and icon!” Hudson tweeted alongside a photo of herself with Walters. “She lived a full life and leaves behind such a powerful legacy. Rest in peace, Barbara Walters.” Related Barbara Walters, Trailblazing Broadcast Journalist, Dies at 93 12/31/2022 During her iconic career, the trailblazing broadcast journalist became the first female co-host of the Today show, the first evening news anchorwoman, and a co-creator/co-host of The View. McCartney, whose wife Nancy Shevell is cousins...
SZA’s ‘SOS’ Spends Second Week Atop Billboard 200 Albums Chart

SZA’s SOS spends a second week at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart (dated Dec. 31), as the album earned 180,000 equivalent album units in the U.S. in the week ending Dec. 22 (down 43% from its opening frame a week ago), according to Luminate. The set debuted atop the list with 318,000 units. Also in the top 10, BTS member RM scores his first top 10-charting album, as Indigo re-enters the list at No. 3 following its CD release on Dec. 16. The set debuted on the Dec. 17-dated chart at No. 15 after its initial release via streaming...
Adele Shouts Out Megan Thee Stallion After Tory Lanez Verdict: ‘Do Whatever You Want Now, Baby!’

Adele is making Megan Thee Stallion feel her love. Just hours after Tory Lanez was found guilty in the 2020 shooting of Megan Thee Stallion, the “Easy on Me” singer is sharing her support for the “Savage” rapper. During her Friday (Dec. 23) Weekends With Adele residency show at The Colosseum at Cesars Palace in Las Vegas, the 15-time Grammy winner shouted out the Houston Hottie. She began by telling concertgoers about a viral TikTok mashup in which Megan does the choreography to her own hit “Body,” but which was edited to make it appear as if she were dancing to...
Chrissy Teigen Shares Adorable Throwback Photos of John Legend & He Looks Exactly Like His Son

John Legend turned 44 years old on Wednesday (Dec. 28), and the “All of Me” singer’s wife Chrissy Teigen wished her longtime love a happy birthday with a series of throwback photos. “happy birthday to the best man everyone knows. we love you too much!!!” the model captioned the snaps of Legend as a child, in which he looks identical to the couple’s four-year-old son, Miles. Legend and Teigen share Miles and his older sister, six-year-old Luna, with a fourth child on the way after the Cravings author suffered a pregnancy loss with baby Jack in September 2020. The longtime couple were married in 2013...
Stanley Mills, Former Music Publisher, Dies at 91

Stanley Mills, a former music publisher who served on the boards of the National Music Publishers’ Association (NMPA) and the Harry Fox Agency, has died at the age of 91. Mills, the son of Mills Music Publishing Company founder Jack Mills, died on Thursday (Dec. 29) at the Long Island Jewish Medical Center in New Hyde Park, N.Y. A cause of death was not provided. Mills was born on Feb. 18, 1931. He began his career by working for his father at Mills Music. He remained with the company after it was sold to EMI Music Publishing in 1964. Two years later,...
Cher and Kelly Clarkson Trade Tales About Willie Nelson’s Bus: ‘I Got a Contact High’

Oscar, Grammy and Emmy winner Cher visited The Kelly Clarkson Show earlier this month, but NBC saved a few clips from Cher’s chat with Kelly Clarkson for a post-holiday treat that they shared online the day after Christmas (Dec. 26). In one clip, Cher is talking about her fragrance line with Scent Beauty entitled “Decades,” a four-part collection with each scent representing her take on a particular decade. “I was shocked the ‘70s didn’t smell like marijuana,” Clarkson told Cher of her “Me” Decade-themed scent. “I was like, oh, this one will obviously smell like Willie Nelson’s bus.” “Oh my God, I’ve been...
Meek Mill Posted Bail for 20 Incarcerated Women So They Could Spend the Holidays With Family

A Christmas miracle. Meek Mill posted the bail of multiple women last week so they could spend the holiday with their families. Related Meek Mill Performs Ahead of Game 5 of the MLB World Series 12/28/2022 According to an Instagram post by his nonprofit REFORM Alliance, the 20 women were incarcerated at Philadelphia’s Riverside Correctional Facility. “The women, who were unable to afford bail, will now be able to spend the holiday season with their families and loved ones,” read the caption. “Five women were released today and will be reunited with their families, with the goal of 15 more women being released...
Modest Mouse’s Jeremiah Green Diagnosed With Stage 4 Cancer

Jeremiah Green, drummer for rock band Modest Mouse, has been diagnosed with stage four cancer. The 45-year-old’s mother Carol Namatame took to Facebook on Christmas (Dec. 25) to share the news, without specifying the type of cancer her son has. “Please send healing vibes for my son, Jeremiah Green, who is battling stage 4 cancer. He’s is so strong and so brave and hanging in there!” she wrote alongside photos of the rocker. Radio host Marco Collins also shared a bit more information on Facebook, noting that due to chemotherapy treatments, Green pulled out of the band’s recently wrapped tour celebrating the...
Mariah Carey Extends ‘Christmas’ Streak In Australia

Mariah Carey already locked up the Christmas No. 1, now she’s certain to see in the New Year as queen of the Australian singles chart. Carey’s nine-times platinum hit from 1994, “All I Want For Christmas Is You” (Columbia/Sony), enters a third week at No. 1 on the latest ARIA Singles Chart, as holiday numbers flood the survey. “All I Want” leads an “all-Christmas” top ten, published Dec. 30, and is one of 18 Christmas songs impacting the top 20, with SZA’s “Kill Bill” (down 2-12 via RCA/Sony) and Sam Smith & Kim Petras’ former leader “Unholy” (down 3-14 via Capitol/Universal) the...
Ask Billboard: The Beach Boys, Jacksons & John Lennon Notch First Top 40 Hot 100 Hits Since the ’80s With Holiday Classics

Submit questions about Billboard charts, as well as general music musings, to askbb@billboard.com. Please include your first and last name, as well as your city, state and country, if outside the U.S. Or, tweet @gthot20. Let’s open the latest mailbag. Related Mariah Carey's 'All I Want for Christmas Is You' Holds Atop Hot 100, Wham!'s 'Last Christmas' Hits… 12/29/2022 Hi Gary, It’s fun to see Paul McCartney and John Lennon simultaneously in the top 40 of the Billboard Hot 100 (dated Dec. 31). The former’s “Wonderful Christmastime” re-enters at No. 32 (after it hit No. 28 two years ago) and the latter’s “Happy Xmas (War Is Over)”...
