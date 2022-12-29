ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Voting machine company settles with RI over Spanish language ballot blunder

By Patrick Anderson, The Providence Journal
 3 days ago
The election equipment provider in the middle of a blunder on Spanish language ballots in the September primaries has agreed to credit Rhode Island $47,644, Secretary of State Nellie Gorbea said Thursday.

Nebraska-based Election Systems and Software "will provide a credit for all project management services provided in connection with the 2022 Primary Election," Gorbea said in a news release.

The company also agreed to post a message on its website reminding election workers that it's a good idea to proofread all ballots and test all tabulation machines before voters head to the polls.

“We have held our vendor accountable for their mistake, and working together we have succeeded in making systemic improvements to pre-election testing across my office, the Board of Elections and ES&S," Gorbea said in the release.

As a result of what were described as undetected "programming errors," during the September primary's early voting period some Spanish ballots on new touch-screen voting machines listed candidates from the 2018 election.

The machines, called ExpressVote, were being used for the first time this year. They are designed to allow people with disabilities to mark their ballots without assistance, although all voters could use them.

The blunder occurred during the final weeks of the Democratic gubernatorial primary in which Gorbea was a candidate.

And although Gorbea's office pinned responsibility for programming the machines on Election Systems and Software, she took heat from her primary rivals for the problem in the critical final days of the campaign. She finished third in the five-way primary with 26% of the vote.

"As the 2022 election year ends, ES&S reflects on ways in which we can continue to deliver on our mission of enhancing the election experience," the company said in a statement about the settlement of the Rhode Island ExpressVote issue. "This includes committing to the customers we support and the voters they serve to review our collective processes, best practices and operating procedures and look for ways we can improve the security and integrity of the democratic process."

