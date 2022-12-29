Effective: 2023-01-01 20:04:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-02 20:15:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Rapides The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Louisiana Calcasieu River near White Oak Park Mermentau River Near Mermentau Calcasieu River Near Glenmora ...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Texas Louisiana Sabine River Near Deweyville Pine Island Bayou Near Sour Lake ...The Flood Warning is cancelled for the following rivers in Louisiana Calcasieu River Near Salt Water Barrier Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Calcasieu River Near Glenmora. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, When the river is falling and the gauge reading is forecast to be near 12 feet, flooding of forested areas near the river will occur. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:45 PM CST Sunday the stage was 12.4 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 7:45 PM CST Sunday was 12.5 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to remain steady above flood stage at 12.4 feet. - Flood stage is 12.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (6 pm CST) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Mon Tue Wed Calcasieu River Glenmora 12.0 12.4 Sun 7 pm CST 12.4 12.4 12.5

