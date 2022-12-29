ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio’s Top Doctors 2023

Search the directory HERE. Using an online survey, San Antonio Magazine solicited peer nominations from physicians in the San Antonio area, asking them to nominate up to three doctors per practice area who they would trust with the medical care of themselves or their family. To ensure the nomination process is peer-based, full contact information was requested before nominating and doctors were asked to limit their nominations to physicians whose work they’ve personally witnessed. San Antonio Magazine then tallied the results, selecting the top percent of vote recipients in each practice area before submitting the final list for fact-checking, which includes a review of good standing among medical boards.
New Hope for Treating the Toughest Cancers

The Mays Cancer Center at UT Health San Antonio — South Texas’ only National Cancer Institute-Designated Cancer Center — is putting a decades-old antidepressant drug to new use treating breast cancers that don’t respond to existing therapies. Research in the Joe R. and Teresa Lozano Long...
This Doctor Wants to Reach Patients Before Their Conditions Become Critical

By the time patients in the ICU see Dr. Jason Morrow, it’s too late to make lifestyle changes that will have a long-term impact on their health. An associate professor at UT Health San Antonio who is board certified in internal medicine and hospice/palliative medicine, Morrow is consulted when patients and their families at University Hospital are making tough decisions about end-of-life care. “I feel most useful when I’m in the ICU helping people with life and death decisions,” says Morrow, who is also the associate director for ethics education at the Center for Medical Humanities & Ethics.
