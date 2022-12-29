ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
silverscreenandroll.com

Archaeologists Discover What Jesus Really Looks Like

A major breakthrough in the Biblical archaeology, which claimed Jesus doesn’t look like as everybody thinks. Recently, archaeologists from the University of Haifa have found a 1500-year-old painting of Jesus Christ, which is very different from our thinking. Archaeologists found this 1500-year-old painting in the Negev desert of southern...

Comments / 0

Community Policy