A Kidder woman had minor injuries in a single-vehicle crash Thursday evening in Daviess County. State Troopers report 33-year-old Morgan R Lewallen of Kidder was northbound on 210th At Unity Avenue, southwest of Gallatin, when she ran off the west side of the road and he car rolled onto its side, slid down an embankment, and struck several boulders. She was taken to Cameron Regional Medical Center for treatment. She was not wearing a safety belt.

KIDDER, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO