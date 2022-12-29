Read full article on original website
Related
kchi.com
Deputies Book Three Into Jail
The Livingston County Sheriff’s Department booked three detainees at the Caldwell County Detention Center Friday. They include:. 20-year-old John Marvin Goodwin for alleged possession of a controlled substance. His bond is set at $10,000. 25-year-old Jacob Michael McGary on a Probation Violation for Burglary. He is held with no...
kmmo.com
COLUMBIA MAN CHARGED WITH FELONIES IN SALINE COUNTY
A Columbia man has been charged with multiple felonies after vehicle stop in Saline County on Wednesday, December 28, 2022. According to a probable cause statement, A Marshall Police Department Officer conducted a stop of a vehicle on West Arrow Street in Marshall due to what appeared to the officer as a domestic incident between a male driver and a female passenger. The Officer also observed no front plate on the vehicle.
kchi.com
Chillicothe Resident Arrested
A Chillicothe man was arrested Thursday morning in Livingston County. State Troopers arrested 38-year-old Eric R Barker was arrested at about 9:52 am for alleged DWI. He was processed and released.
kchi.com
Chillicothe Police Report For Friday
Seventy-eight calls for service are in the Chillicothe Police Department report for Friday. Officers responded to numerous calls for parking complaints, domestic disturbances, reports of harassment, child custody issues, anxiety issues, and an unruly juvenile. All were handled by the officers.
kchi.com
Livingston Co. Detainee Died While In Randolph Co. Custody
A Livingston County detainee at the Randolph County Jail died Tuesday while in custody. Fifty-one-year-old Cheri Dawn Admire was detained following her arrest on a Livingston County warrant for alleged Financial Exploitation of the Elderly. She was scheduled for trial in February. Randolph County authorities are continuing with an investigation and an autopsy is scheduled.
KCTV 5
No injuries following disturbance at Winnwood Skate Center
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) -- No one was injured following a large fight outside of the Winnwood Skate Center in Kansas City. Kansas City police, Clay County Sheriff’s deputies and the Missouri Highway Patrol cleared the large fight, which was reported at around 10 p.m. on Saturday evening. A...
kchi.com
Kidder Woman Injured In Crash & Arrested
A Kidder woman had minor injuries in a single-vehicle crash Thursday evening in Daviess County. State Troopers report 33-year-old Morgan R Lewallen of Kidder was northbound on 210th At Unity Avenue, southwest of Gallatin, when she ran off the west side of the road and he car rolled onto its side, slid down an embankment, and struck several boulders. She was taken to Cameron Regional Medical Center for treatment. She was not wearing a safety belt.
Cass County Jail escapee arrested in KCMO Friday
One of two fugitives who escaped the Cass County Jail earlier this month was taken into custody Friday.
Buchanan County Sheriff remembers hardworking Officer Joseph King
Local law enforcement was shaken by the sudden death of one of their own. Director of the Missouri Western Law Enforcement Academy Joseph King died at age 51 on Christmas Eve. King served 30 years in law enforcement between the St. Joseph Police Department and Buchanan and Platte County Sheriff offices.
kttn.com
Saint Joseph man facing charges after allegedly defrauding clients in Daviess County
A Saint Joseph man faces a felony charge in Daviess County after he allegedly attempted to defraud clients by leasing property that did not belong to him. Online court information shows 27 year old Devin Ortman has been charged with stealing $750 or more. A probable cause statement accuses Ortman...
kttn.com
Kidder woman injured in rollover crash in Daviess County; Patrol accuses her of DWI
A single vehicle rollover accident last night in Daviess County injured a resident of Kidder. The highway patrol said 33 year old Morgan LeWallen was taken by an ambulance to the Cameron Regional Medical Center. Her injuries were minor. A trooper said the sports utility vehicle was northbound when it...
Cass County fugitive in custody, other escapee remains on the run
U.S. Marshals take Cass County jail escapee, Trevor Sparks, into custody after he escaped from the facility on Dec. 6, 2022.
Five St. Joseph teens hospitalized after violent crash
ANDREW COUNTY—Five St. Joseph teenagers were injured, four seriously, in a one-car crash just west of Savannah late Friday night. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports a 17-year-old St. Joseph boy lost control of his car while driving west at the intersection of U.S. 59 and U.S. 71 two miles west of Savannah around 11 o'clock Friday night.
kchi.com
Chillicothe Police Report For The Christmas Holiday
The Chillicothe Police Department report for the Christmas Holiday includes several incidents. 11:45 AM, Officers arrested a person that came to the Law Enforcement Center on an active Livingston County warrant. That person posted the required bond, and was released. 3:00 PM, Officer took a report of possible child neglect...
Blue Springs mom, partner charged for helping with escape at Cass County Jail
The mother and an associate of former fugitive Trevor Sparks, have been charged in federal court with helping in his escape from the Cass County Jail.
kttn.com
Man who died unloading handgun near Lucerne identified
The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed the identity of the 20-year-old male who died after accidentally shooting himself Thursday afternoon. Jesse Miller of Indianola, Iowa died after trying to unload a handgun at a residence on Highway 136 near Lucerne. Officers responded to the residence, and Miller was later pronounced dead at the scene. The body was transported to Playle and Collins Family Funeral Home in Unionville.
Sweet Springs Woman Arrested on Multiple Warrants
On Friday afternoon, Pettis County Deputies responded to the area of Highway NN and Stairstep Road to assist another law enforcement agency with a felony arrest. Upon arrival, Deputies identified the female subject as Stephanie Joe Butts, 49, of Sweet Springs. Butts was confirmed to have several warrants for her...
kttn.com
Princeton man facing multiple domestic assault charges involving an incident in Pattonsburg
A Princeton man faces multiple felony counts of domestic assault after an alleged incident in Pattonsburg December 28th. 28-year-old Cody Dean Tucker has been charged with domestic assault in the first and third degree as well as two counts in the fourth degree involving a third or subsequent offense. Bond has been denied.
Independence police investigating homicide near 40 Hwy
INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — Around 1 p.m. officers were called to the 9000 block of East US 40 Hwy in regard to a shooting. Officers arrived and found an adult male inside the Short Stop Gas Station with a gunshot wound. The victim died at the scene. The suspect fled the area. This incident is still […]
kttn.com
Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the arrest of a woman on multiple charges
The Highway Patrol reports the arrest of a Lathrop woman in Gentry County on the afternoon of December 29th on multiple allegations. Sixty-year-old Nancy Westbrook was accused of felony driving while intoxicated, driving while suspended, and careless and imprudent driving resulting in a crash. She also had a Clinton County warrant for alleged driving under the influence of liquor.
Comments / 0