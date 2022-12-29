ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Livingston County, MO

kchi.com

Deputies Book Three Into Jail

The Livingston County Sheriff’s Department booked three detainees at the Caldwell County Detention Center Friday. They include:. 20-year-old John Marvin Goodwin for alleged possession of a controlled substance. His bond is set at $10,000. 25-year-old Jacob Michael McGary on a Probation Violation for Burglary. He is held with no...
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MO
kmmo.com

COLUMBIA MAN CHARGED WITH FELONIES IN SALINE COUNTY

A Columbia man has been charged with multiple felonies after vehicle stop in Saline County on Wednesday, December 28, 2022. According to a probable cause statement, A Marshall Police Department Officer conducted a stop of a vehicle on West Arrow Street in Marshall due to what appeared to the officer as a domestic incident between a male driver and a female passenger. The Officer also observed no front plate on the vehicle.
SALINE COUNTY, MO
kchi.com

Chillicothe Resident Arrested

A Chillicothe man was arrested Thursday morning in Livingston County. State Troopers arrested 38-year-old Eric R Barker was arrested at about 9:52 am for alleged DWI. He was processed and released.
CHILLICOTHE, MO
kchi.com

Chillicothe Police Report For Friday

Seventy-eight calls for service are in the Chillicothe Police Department report for Friday. Officers responded to numerous calls for parking complaints, domestic disturbances, reports of harassment, child custody issues, anxiety issues, and an unruly juvenile. All were handled by the officers.
CHILLICOTHE, MO
kchi.com

Livingston Co. Detainee Died While In Randolph Co. Custody

A Livingston County detainee at the Randolph County Jail died Tuesday while in custody. Fifty-one-year-old Cheri Dawn Admire was detained following her arrest on a Livingston County warrant for alleged Financial Exploitation of the Elderly. She was scheduled for trial in February. Randolph County authorities are continuing with an investigation and an autopsy is scheduled.
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MO
KCTV 5

No injuries following disturbance at Winnwood Skate Center

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) -- No one was injured following a large fight outside of the Winnwood Skate Center in Kansas City. Kansas City police, Clay County Sheriff’s deputies and the Missouri Highway Patrol cleared the large fight, which was reported at around 10 p.m. on Saturday evening. A...
KANSAS CITY, MO
kchi.com

Kidder Woman Injured In Crash & Arrested

A Kidder woman had minor injuries in a single-vehicle crash Thursday evening in Daviess County. State Troopers report 33-year-old Morgan R Lewallen of Kidder was northbound on 210th At Unity Avenue, southwest of Gallatin, when she ran off the west side of the road and he car rolled onto its side, slid down an embankment, and struck several boulders. She was taken to Cameron Regional Medical Center for treatment. She was not wearing a safety belt.
KIDDER, MO
St. Joseph Post

Five St. Joseph teens hospitalized after violent crash

ANDREW COUNTY—Five St. Joseph teenagers were injured, four seriously, in a one-car crash just west of Savannah late Friday night. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports a 17-year-old St. Joseph boy lost control of his car while driving west at the intersection of U.S. 59 and U.S. 71 two miles west of Savannah around 11 o'clock Friday night.
SAVANNAH, MO
kchi.com

Chillicothe Police Report For The Christmas Holiday

The Chillicothe Police Department report for the Christmas Holiday includes several incidents. 11:45 AM, Officers arrested a person that came to the Law Enforcement Center on an active Livingston County warrant. That person posted the required bond, and was released. 3:00 PM, Officer took a report of possible child neglect...
CHILLICOTHE, MO
kttn.com

Man who died unloading handgun near Lucerne identified

The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed the identity of the 20-year-old male who died after accidentally shooting himself Thursday afternoon. Jesse Miller of Indianola, Iowa died after trying to unload a handgun at a residence on Highway 136 near Lucerne. Officers responded to the residence, and Miller was later pronounced dead at the scene. The body was transported to Playle and Collins Family Funeral Home in Unionville.
LUCERNE, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Sweet Springs Woman Arrested on Multiple Warrants

On Friday afternoon, Pettis County Deputies responded to the area of Highway NN and Stairstep Road to assist another law enforcement agency with a felony arrest. Upon arrival, Deputies identified the female subject as Stephanie Joe Butts, 49, of Sweet Springs. Butts was confirmed to have several warrants for her...
SWEET SPRINGS, MO
kttn.com

Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the arrest of a woman on multiple charges

The Highway Patrol reports the arrest of a Lathrop woman in Gentry County on the afternoon of December 29th on multiple allegations. Sixty-year-old Nancy Westbrook was accused of felony driving while intoxicated, driving while suspended, and careless and imprudent driving resulting in a crash. She also had a Clinton County warrant for alleged driving under the influence of liquor.
GENTRY COUNTY, MO

