Chad L. Coleman joins us to chat about ‘A Christmas Prayer’ and ‘Superman and Lois’

Chad L. Coleman joined us to chat about his new movie “A Christmas Prayer” and his new show with The CW, “Superman and Lois.” He also spoke about how he believes we all need to nurture our better selves and all should be at least slightly spiritual.

“A Christmas Prayer” is available on demand now through to the end of January, and you can see Chad in “Superman and Lois” on The CW when it airs in March next year.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Dec. 29, 2022

