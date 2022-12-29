Read full article on original website
thestandardnewspaper.online
KCA receives $50,000 donation￼
Scott Preston and Preston Investments recently made a generous donation of $50,000 to the Kingman Center For The Arts and the Beale Street Theater Renovation Project. Pictured is Scott Preston and Kingman Center For The Arts Executive Director Kristina Michelson. Photo courtesy.
thestandardnewspaper.online
Reminder: Water restrictions go into effect Jan. 1
BULLHEAD CITY – As of January 1, 2023, the following activities will be prohibited in Bullhead City Arizona, due to the federally declared Tier 2 water shortage. ~ Allowing waste of water caused by correctable leaks, breaks, or malfunctions that are not fixed within seventy-two hours of notice of failure or malfunction by phone or personal notice, or within seven days of the issuance of the notice of violation if the account holder is not contacted otherwise.
Mohave Daily News
In pursuit of the big ones
BULLHEAD CITY — For some fishermen, catching fish — any fish — is enough to satisfy their desire. No one likes to be skunked during a fishing outing, especially when you know there are fish out there. Some anglers, though, pursue only the monsters, the big stripers...
riverscenemagazine.com
2022 Year in Review Photos of Lake Havasu City
As the new year awaits, RiverScene Magazine has been photographing so many memories of 2022. They are shared here as a look back and 2023 will begin making its memories Jan. 1!. Please enjoy a photographic look at the past year by RiverScene Magazine photographers Samantha Zasadil, Danette Christine, and...
kjzz.org
Tier 2 water restrictions for Bullhead City starting Jan. 1
Tier 2 water restrictions will be in place for Bullhead City starting Jan. 1. The city’s code enforcement group will monitor water use activity. Mark Clark, Bullhead City’s utilities director, says the city has made sure to keep its residents informed about the ongoing water shortage. “The amount...
thestandardnewspaper.online
Local athletes stand out in largest Winter Basketball Tournament￼
BULLHEAD CITY – Tyson Banks of Mohave Accelerated Learning Center and Cayla Cotter of Mohave High School earned the honor of making their divisions’ All-Tournament Team during the 2022 Bullhead Holiday Shootout. “We’re enormously proud of our local athletes,” said Mayor Steve D’Amico. “We know they work really...
SignalsAZ
New Year’s Closures for Lake Havasu, Bullhead, Kingman Cities
With New Year’s Day around the corner, many city services close in honor of the holiday. Below is your quick reference list for all the city closures happening in Lake Havasu, Bullhead, and Kingman. Lake Havasu City. City offices are closed on Monday, January 2, 2023, for the New...
thestandardnewspaper.online
Construction work begins on Lake Havasu Avenue￼
LAKE HAVASU CITY – In an effort to continue to maintain our water mains and improve our roadways, The Lake Havasu City Engineering Division announces construction activity on Lake Havasu Ave. from Kiowa Blvd. to Acoma Blvd. Starting January 3, 2023, for water main replacement and pavement reconstruction. Crews...
Fox5 KVVU
Investigators: Man responsible for murder spree spanning 2 states
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A string of murders spanning two states were all committed by one man, according to investigators. His deadly rampage started in June in Kingman, claimed a life in Las Vegas, and came to a violent end in October in a remote area of Arizona wilderness. FOX5 traveled from Las Vegas to Mohave County to retrace his steps and the devastation left behind.
thestandardnewspaper.online
Kingman City Government Holiday Closures and Christmas Tree Drop￼
KINGMAN – City government offices will be closed Monday, January 2, 2023. There will be no residential or commercial solid waste services Monday, January 2; Monday and Tuesday customers should put their cans out one day late. The City of Kingman is providing a Christmas tree drop at the...
AZFamily
One rescued, another dead after kayaks capsize at Lake Havasu
LAKE HAVASU CITY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — One man is dead, and another was rescued after their kayaks capsized Tuesday at Lake Havasu. On Wednesday around 2 p.m., with the aid of California’s San Bernardino County Fire and Laka Havasu City Police Department, Mohave County Sheriff’s deputies found the body of 55-year-old Larry Lee Curtis of Holbrook, who was initially reported missing.
