ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Comments / 3

GraveDigger
3d ago

The market ALWAYS determines what pay should be. Too high or too low will always bring financial pain to a company.

Reply
10
Stop the lies
1d ago

lol... some people write truths and some love to write half truths bc it's easier to sell to the simple minded. seemed like a one sided story based on the opinions of a FEW former employees.

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Golf.com

The 10 best golf courses in Washington (2022/2023)

As part of GOLF’s course rating process for 2022-23, our fleet of 100-plus expert panelists identified the best golf courses in Washington. Browse the links below to check out all of our course rankings, or scroll down to see the best courses in Washington. GOLF’s other course rankings: Top...
SEATTLE, WA
New York Post

Twitter closing Seattle office, employees will work from home: reports

Twitter is closing down its Seattle offices and telling employees to work from home as the social media giant continues to cut costs under the leadership of new CEO Elon Musk, according to reports. The move comes as Twitter is facing eviction from Seattle’s Century Square Tower since the company has stopped paying rent, sources familiar with the matter told The New York Times. Tech news publication Platformer reported that those who worked at the Seattle office have been told to work remotely, according to an email sent to employees.  Twitter will likely now only have offices in New York City and San...
SEATTLE, WA
KIMA TV

Twitter to shutdown Seattle office after not paying rent, report says

SEATTLE — Twitter is closing its Seattle office after the company stopped paying millions of dollars in rent and services, the New York Times reported Thursday. According to the times, Twitter is facing eviction from its office in the Century Square building along 4th Ave in downtown Seattle. The...
SEATTLE, WA
Chronicle

What Motivated the Pacific Northwest Substation Attacks?

SPANAWAY, Pierce County — Shortly after 5 a.m. on Christmas Day, Kathryn Henkel and her family were rousted by an unfamiliar quiet, a signal something was wrong. The big-screen television in their living room, normally on through the night, cut off. So did the refrigerator — and the oxygen concentrator that helps her mother-in-law breathe.
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
103.5 KISSFM

The #1 Reason Californians Moved To Boise In 2022

Whatever reason you're thinking of, it's probably not that. It's a hot topic on every Boisian's mind in 2022: More people are moving here. Some love it. Some hate it. Either way, Boise is welcoming new neighbors all the time, especially folks relocating from California to move slightly East to come join us in the City of Trees.
BOISE, ID
Chronicle

Facing Eviction, Twitter Closes Seattle Office, Reports Say

After laying off 208 workers in Washington, Twitter is now facing eviction and will close its downtown Seattle office, according to reports Thursday by The New York Times and tech news publication Platformer. Since 2014, the social media company's Seattle office has been at Century Square tower downtown in a...
SEATTLE, WA
KIDO Talk Radio

Popular Home Store With Locations in Idaho Closing 115 Stores

For years, the company’s name was synonymous with purchasing reliable appliances. This announcement means the end of an era in the Treasure Valley. While Sears Hometown Stores were spun off by Sears Holdings in 2012, the store’s name still stirs up memories of tearing into the Sears “Wishbook” when it showed up on your stoop in August or September. For months, you’d flip through it and circle all the things you hoped Santa would bring you for Christmas. It’s a memory totally lost on Gen Z, which has never known a day where they couldn’t log onto Amazon to add things to a wishlist with just one click.
BOISE, ID
MyNorthwest

Washington sues plastic surgery provider for fake reviews

A Seattle-area plastic surgery provider is facing a federal lawsuit for allegedly posting fake positive reviews online and intimidating or bribing patients to remove negative reviews, Washington state prosecutors said Thursday. Attorney General Bob Ferguson’s office says Allure Esthetic and its owner, Dr. Javad Sajan, misled patients and the public...
WASHINGTON STATE
The Stranger

Slog AM: Washington's Homeless Students Face Disproportionate Discipline, Trump's Tax Returns Finally Go Public, and Musk Gets Twitter Evicted From Seattle

Local saboteur(s) still on the lam: The Seattle Times reports that the Pierce County Sheriff's Department is investigating the possibility that the four attacks on power plants on Christmas could have been the work of a coordinated group. So far, the cops are not reporting any leads on who the person or group responsible for the attacks might be.
SEATTLE, WA
KUOW

Northwest Asian Weekly going online only, ceasing print operations

Asian newspapers in Seattle will undergo dramatic changes in 2023. Northwest Asian Weekly will cease printing newspapers, and will convert to an online-only model. The Seattle Chinese Post will shutter both print and online operations. The final print editions for the Weekly and the Post will be Jan. 21, 2023.
SEATTLE, WA
riptidefish.com

Squidding in Puget Sound, Washington

Seattle’s Puget Sound is bountiful with fishing choices, and although Salmon seems to overshadow all the rest, one event that draws out legions of locals is the annual squid migrations. Depending on the time of year and what the report is, squidding around here can be a boat or pier affair, both during the day or night.
SEATTLE, WA
The Stranger

Slog PM: Another Bridge Down in West Seattle, at Least 34 Dead in Buffalo Blizzard, Doge Is Not Doing Well :(

Starbucks broke the law, says the National Labor Relations Board: The board filed a complaint saying the coffee corporation illegally refused to negotiate with unionized workers at 21 stores in the Pacific Northwest, reports the Seattle Times. Starbucks kinda dodged the accusations, saying in an email to the Times that by the end of the year they will have "appeared in-person for more than 75 single-store bargaining sessions." Yeah, and???
SEATTLE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy