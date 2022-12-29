ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Routt County, CO

Steamboat Pilot & Today

From A to V, these are the top Routt County health stories of 2022

Viruses continued to rear their ugly heads during 2022 – including the triple threat of influenza, RSV and COVID-19 in the fall – yet other local medical milestones also stood out in Routt County. Topping the medical news list of 2022 is the lifting of most COVID-19 pandemic...
Steamboat Pilot & Today’s top stories of 2022

Before the calendar rolls over into a new year, the Steamboat Pilot & Today newsroom wanted to take a look back on 2022 and some of the most impactful, widely read stories of the year in Routt County. 1. Rainbow Gathering descends on Routt. On June 14, the Rainbow Family...
Olympic feats, retirements and record trout headline the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s top sports stories of 2022

This year brought out the best in Steamboat Springs athletes and adventurers. More than a dozen skiers and snowboarders traveled to China to compete in the Winter Olympics. Routt County residents pushed themselves to complete wild feats like walking the Appalachian Trail and competing in extreme triathlons. Youth across the...
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO
Routt County real estate sales eclipse $12.9M from Dec. 23-29.

Real estate transactions in Routt County totaled $12.9 million across 13 sales for the week of Dec. 23-29. Seller: Dillard Farms Inc. Property Description: 5,178-square-foot, five-bedroom, 4 ½-bath residence on 35.08 acres of land, Filing No. 2, Lot 1 at Farnsworth Minor Development Subdivision Exemption. Last sold for $735,000 in 2009.
