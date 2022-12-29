Read full article on original website
From A to V, these are the top Routt County health stories of 2022
Viruses continued to rear their ugly heads during 2022 – including the triple threat of influenza, RSV and COVID-19 in the fall – yet other local medical milestones also stood out in Routt County. Topping the medical news list of 2022 is the lifting of most COVID-19 pandemic...
Steamboat Pilot & Today’s top stories of 2022
Before the calendar rolls over into a new year, the Steamboat Pilot & Today newsroom wanted to take a look back on 2022 and some of the most impactful, widely read stories of the year in Routt County. 1. Rainbow Gathering descends on Routt. On June 14, the Rainbow Family...
New gondola, and hard-to-find eggs: Top stories of the week at SteamboatPilot.com
1. Steamboat Resort unwraps ‘one-of-a-kind’ Wild Blue Gondola just in time for Christmas. With snow falling, Steamboat Resort opened the Wild Blue Gondola on Saturday, Dec. 24, just in time for Christmas. The debut was complete with a red bow on the first car, a ribbon cutting, a jingle of bells and a long line of people waiting to board.
Donation campaign for LiftUp breaks record with $56,000 raised, thousands of pounds of food collected
Crediting the record-breaking total to a group effort and the community’s generosity, The Steamboat Group’s December LiftUp Food Bank Fresh Produce drive raised 40% more this year than it ever has before. According to The Steamboat Group, the three-part campaign featured a produce drive, donation drive for December...
Olympic feats, retirements and record trout headline the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s top sports stories of 2022
This year brought out the best in Steamboat Springs athletes and adventurers. More than a dozen skiers and snowboarders traveled to China to compete in the Winter Olympics. Routt County residents pushed themselves to complete wild feats like walking the Appalachian Trail and competing in extreme triathlons. Youth across the...
Steamboat Resort on pace to have first 400-inch season since 2010
Steamboat Ski Resort is on pace for its first 400-inch season in more than a decade after the snowiest December since 2007 has the slopes at the middle of Mt. Werner blanketed by 190 inches of snow. That 190 inches is the most snowfall Ski Town USA has received in...
Routt County real estate sales eclipse $12.9M from Dec. 23-29.
Real estate transactions in Routt County totaled $12.9 million across 13 sales for the week of Dec. 23-29. Seller: Dillard Farms Inc. Property Description: 5,178-square-foot, five-bedroom, 4 ½-bath residence on 35.08 acres of land, Filing No. 2, Lot 1 at Farnsworth Minor Development Subdivision Exemption. Last sold for $735,000 in 2009.
