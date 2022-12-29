(Rockwell City, Iowa) -- An Iowa home-care nurse accused of stealing 14 hydrocodone pills from a patient will surrender her nursing license for at least one year. 63-year-old Anita Hoyt of Rockwell City was charged in May of 2022 with unlawful possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of a prescription drug, theft, and two counts of dependent adult abuse. Hoyt and Calhoun County reached a plea deal where she would plead guilty to one count of dependent adult abuse and one count of unlawful possession of a prescription drug, in exchange for the other charges to be dropped. Hoyt will serve 12 months of probation. She can apply for reinstatement of her nursing license in one year according to a final order from the Iowa Board of Nursing.

