kmaland.com
Men's College Basketball (12/31): ISU downs Baylor, KU, K-State, UNI grab wins
(KMAland) -- Iowa State had a nice win over Baylor, Kansas City beat Omaha, Kansas held off Oklahoma State and Kansas State snagged another win on Saturday. Iowa State (10-2, 1-0): Iowa State looked impressive in a 77-62 win over No. 12 Baylor (10-3, 0-1). Gabe Kalscheur had 23 points while Caleb Grill added 18 points, seven rebounds and four assists. Jaren Holmes posted 10 points, and Tamin Lipsey stuffed the stat sheet with eight points, eight assists and five rebounds.
Iowa State knocks off No. 12 Baylor, 77-62 in Big 12 opener
AMES, Iowa (AP) — Gabe Kalscheur and Caleb Grill combined for 41 points as Iowa State toppled No. 12 Baylor 77-62 in a Big 12 opener Saturday. Kalscheur finished with 23 points, including a 3-pointer to give the Cyclones (10-2, 1-0) a commanding 69-54 lead with 5:22 left to play. Grill had 18 points and seven rebounds with four assists. “You love seeing those guys have success,” Iowa State coach T.J. Otzelberger said. “Gabe, as many great games as he’s played for us, that may have been his most complete on all fronts.”
Everything T.J. Otzelberger said after Iowa State defeated #12 Baylor
AMES- Iowa State ended 2022, and began their conference season on a very high note Saturday, rolling over 12th-ranked Baylor at home, 77-62. Following the victory, head coach T.J. Otzelberger spoke with the media about several topics within the performance. On defensive effort today. “We took on a lot, and...
dakotanewsnow.com
Beresford native Blake Peterson transferring from Iowa State to SDSU
BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - As South Dakota State looks to win the 2022 FCS National Championship they’re getting some reinforcements in pursuit of the 2023 national title from a familiar face out of the Big 12. Beresford native Blake Peterson announced today on Twitter that he will...
Daily Iowan
Athletic director Gary Barta to be involved in evaluation of Iowa football offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz
Iowa athletic director Gary Barta and head football coach Kirk Ferentz have the same philosophy when it comes to considering staffing changes: observe daily, evaluate annually. And that’s what the pair will do after the Music City Bowl in Nashville on Dec. 31. “Observe daily, evaluate annually,” Barta said...
goiowaawesome.com
The Hyball: At Least We Know
The Hyball is a weekly basketball column. Knowing is important. Knowing is a gift. Knowing puts the power back in your hands and lets you decide what to do next. When you don't know, you get strung along. You have to ask questions, figure things out. You just want to know, you know?'
Overheard in the locker room: Michigan players react to TCU loss
GLENDALE, Ariz. — The Michigan football team's season came to a sudden close on Saturday night in a 51-45 loss to TCU in the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl. The Wolverines allowed 488 yards — including 263 on the ground — and surrendered two pick-sixes in the loss. On offense, U-M moved the ball well, but red-zone issues stymied several series.
Iowa’s public universities prepare program expansions in 2023, 2024
Iowa’s three public universities are planning to expand several programs over the next two academic years. Starting in 2023, Iowa State University is helping students retain the flexibility of the online options originally offered during the COVID-19 pandemic while the University of Northern Iowa works to finalize its new nursing program by 2024. The University […] The post Iowa’s public universities prepare program expansions in 2023, 2024 appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Ice Storm moving into Iowa Monday afternoon; thunderstorms in southern Iowa
An Ice Storm Warning is now in place for Northern Iowa on Monday, while thunderstorms will be possible in Des Moines Monday night. Beginning at 6 PM Monday and continuing until 6 PM Tuesday, extremely hazardous and dangerous travel should be expected along and north of Highway 20. Freezing rain will create dangerous accumulations of […]
Iowa faces Winter Storm Watch Monday
Another Winter Storm Watch is up for Northern Iowa Monday afternoon and evening, while Southern Iowa and the Des Moines area could see rumbles of thunder along with a half of an inch of rain. Beginning at 3 PM Monday, a Winter Storm Watch will be in place for much of North Central Iowa and […]
4 Great Steakhouses in Iowa
If you live in Iowa and you love going out with your loved ones, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Iowa that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike, so if you have never been to any of them definitely add them to your list.
2 Iowans To Be Honored During Rose Parade for Organ Donation
Choosing to become an organ donor is a wonderful, selfless decision. It is saying that even in the event of your untimely death, many others will be able to go on living. There is no greater gift. Two Iowans will be honored this weekend for the gift of life they both gave by being organ donors themselves.
Owner leaves dog tied up outside Des Moines airport
DES MOINES, Iowa — A dog was found tied up outside of the Des Moines International Airport Thursday. According to the Animal Rescue League of Iowa, 1-year-old Allie, was left outside the airport because the owner didn’t have a proper kennel to take the dog on a flight. Allie was found safe and unharmed and […]
kniakrls.com
Raffle Sprint Car Winner Picks up Car in Knoxville
Todd Allen from the state of Pennsylvania made the trip to the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame & Museum in Knoxville Wednesday. Allen was the winner of the Triple X/Moyle Racing Engines 410 Raffle Sprint Car. He won the car in a raffle held December 16. Allen is a...
kiow.com
Sunday Talk: Guth Opposes Carbon Pipeline Projects
As a state senator, agricultural landowner, and shareholder in an ethanol plant, I would like to register my opposition to the carbon sequestration pipeline projects. The Summit Pipeline would pass just 1.25 miles from my home. Its original route would have passed through a quarter section of land that I rent. I understand that the route has currently been moved across the road, so it probably won’t cross that farm.
iheart.com
Iowa Nurse Surrenders License After Charges Settled
(Rockwell City, Iowa) -- An Iowa home-care nurse accused of stealing 14 hydrocodone pills from a patient will surrender her nursing license for at least one year. 63-year-old Anita Hoyt of Rockwell City was charged in May of 2022 with unlawful possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of a prescription drug, theft, and two counts of dependent adult abuse. Hoyt and Calhoun County reached a plea deal where she would plead guilty to one count of dependent adult abuse and one count of unlawful possession of a prescription drug, in exchange for the other charges to be dropped. Hoyt will serve 12 months of probation. She can apply for reinstatement of her nursing license in one year according to a final order from the Iowa Board of Nursing.
Appeals court to hear arguments in Wolfe Eye Clinic anti-trust lawsuit
Claims that the Wolfe Eye Clinic unfairly controls more than 70% of the Central Iowa market for vitreoretinal care will be argued next month before the Eighth Circuit Court of Appeals. Wolfe Eye Clinic, also known as Wolfe Clinic, and three of its individual owner-physicians, Dr. Jared Nielsen, Dr. Kyle Alliman, and Dr. David Saggau, […] The post Appeals court to hear arguments in Wolfe Eye Clinic anti-trust lawsuit appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
kmaland.com
Conservation group urges Iowans to assist in protecting monarch butterflies
(Ames) -- In 2015, reports began to surface regarding the stark descent of the monarch butterfly population worldwide. Over the past two decades, the monarch butterfly population has declined roughly 80%, sparking widespread concern for the species and its surrounding counterparts. In that same year of 2015, Iowa State University...
Corydon Times-Republican
The City in Iowa Where the Most Guns Are Linked to Crime
The United States is the only country in the world with more civilian-owned firearms than people. While most of the nearly 400 million firearms in the U.S. belong to law-abiding citizens, some portion of them inevitably end up in the wrong hands. Every year, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms,...
