4 Amazing Seafood Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
4 Amazing Steakhouses in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Trails Near Atlanta's Perimeter Are Perfect for Keeping Those New Years Hiking and Health ResolutionsDeanLandAtlanta, GA
Delta Sky Lounge and Lenox Mall Among the Buildings Affected by Busted Pipes in Atlanta, GA: What You Need To KnowKendra M.Atlanta, GA
Lithonia’s That’s Good Restaurant Aims to Make it Great in Southwest Atlanta
Duo Will Serve Up Steaks, Soul Food, Gospel Music, and More in Spacious Campbellton Road Restaurant
Delta Sky Lounge and Lenox Mall Among the Buildings Affected by Busted Pipes in Atlanta, GA: What You Need To Know
Water pouring from the ceiling of the Delta Sky Lounge and pools of water sitting on the floor of Lenox Mall are only a couple of the instances were bursted pipes have taken over in Atlanta, GA. Winter has been harsh this year, with record-low temperatures being felt across the country. As a result of the extreme cold weather, many places are now feeling the consequences of frozen pipes. In DeKalb County, Georgia, property owners have been asked to call their property management or a private plumber if they experience flooding inside their homes—and not to call 911. Here’s more about why burst pipes and flooding are such an issue for DeKalb County residents.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Underground Atlanta owner determined to revive downtown
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The biggest New Year’s Eve celebration in Atlanta is back for the first time in three years. The Peach Drop is taking place Saturday night. For Shaneel Lalani, the return of the iconic Peach Drop to Underground Atlanta marks a rebirth of sorts...
Developers explore reusing metro Atlanta’s aging office towers
There are plenty of office-to-residential conversion examples, including many in downtown Atlanta, but these projects remain a market niche.
Take Back the Night: Atlanta’s New Year’s Eve party returns to Five Points in style
We are taking over again! The packed crowd ran wall to wall with the sounds of excitement. Atlanta's New Year's Eve bask was back at Five Points and it did not disappoint. The post Take Back the Night: Atlanta’s New Year’s Eve party returns to Five Points in style appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
thisismysouth.com
What to See and Do at Chateau Elan in Georgia
Spread across 3,500 acres between Atlanta and the North Georgia Mountains, Chateau Elan is a Braselton, Georgia winery and attraction in its own right that deserves a detour off I-85. Opened in 1981, it was created by the founders of Elan Pharmaceuticals and takes its inspiration from France. The first...
SUNDAY’S WEATHER: Clear, sunny skies to welcome metro Atlanta to 2023
The weather may have been a bit dreary to wrap up 2022, but the new year will start off bright.
luxury-houses.net
Custom-built Mediterranean-style Home in Sandy Springs, GA Listed at $4.99M
The Estate in Sandy Springs is a luxurious home lending itself to indoor and outdoor entertaining now available for sale. This home located at 4746 Woodvale Dr NW, Sandy Springs, Georgia; offering 05 bedrooms and 09 bathrooms with 11,467 square feet of living spaces. Call Kathy Rubenstein – Beacham and Company Realtors (404 509-1306) for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Sandy Springs.
Trails Near Atlanta's Perimeter Are Perfect for Keeping Those New Years Hiking and Health Resolutions
We've just experienced our first real cold snap of the year in Atlanta and North Georgia. But a little cold weather is no excuse to stop hiking. Winter is a great time to reconnect with Georgia outdoors by hiking or walking. And regular hiking makes a great New Years resolution, contributing to other health goals, too.
tuckerobserver.com
Atlanta History Center premiering documentary on Stone Mountain carving on Jan. 12
This story has been updated. Stone Mountain, GA — The Atlanta History Center will release its new documentary “Monument: The Untold Story of Stone Mountain” on Jan. 12, 2023. Kristian Weatherspoon, vice president of digital storytelling at the Atlanta History Center, directed the documentary. The film includes...
getnews.info
Whitney White is Helping Homeowners Across Atlanta Maximize Profit Without Wasting Time and Money
As a top listing agent in Atlanta, White wants potential sellers to know all their available options before making a real estate decision. Whitney White is the founder and CEO of Whitney White Real Estate, a growing real estate brand in Metro Atlanta, Georgia. As an Associate Broker at The Haven Firm, Whitney uses a non-traditional sales approach to reach her potential clients and educate them about real estate processes. Whitney began building her real estate brand in 2017 and has strategically continued to expand her client base.
Atlanta church evaluates damages from busted water pipes
ATLANTA — A local church is still evaluating damages after pipes burst, sending thousands of gallons of water rushing through part of its building on Christmas Day. Water could be seen pouring from Ponce Presbyterian Church in Midtown Atlanta. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Georgia economic trends to watch in 2023
As Georgia bids adieu to 2022, here are some trends to watch for in the New Year.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Restaurant Report Card: Popeye’s fails with 60; Queenie’s BBQ earns 100
CANTON, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A popular fast-food restaurant on Riverstone Parkway in Canton is in some hot water with the health department this week. Popeye’s scored 60 points and a “U” for unsatisfactory. The report says there was no active managerial control at the facility. Plus, there was mold build-up on the interior of the ice machines and there was an abundance of dirty dishes stored as clean.
georgiatrend.com
Organizations: Society of St. Vincent de Paul
The Society of St. Vincent de Paul (SVdP) began in 1833 in Paris. Antoine Frédéric Ozanam, a student at the Sorbonne, was appalled at the poverty he saw. He and his friends decided to put their Catholic faith into hands-on action to help those who were struggling. Their...
