Atlanta, GA

atlantafi.com

What Food Is Atlanta Best Known For?

When it comes to the dining scene, Atlanta, Georgia is a city with many tastes and styles. You can literally get different types of foods and cultures just from exploring inside the perimeter of Interstate 285. That is a question best answered by consumers who patronize Atlanta’s many restaurants, bars...
travelnowsmart.com

ATLANTA HOT TUB SUITES and ROOM JACUZZI TUB IN ATL

The Ritz Carlton Atlanta 181 Peachtree Street NE Atlanta GA 30303. The Ritz Carlton Atlanta is one of the most luxurious hotels in the city and it offers its guests a wide range of services and amenities. One of the most popular features of the hotel is its Atlanta hot tub suites. These suites come with a private Jacuzzi tub that is perfect for relaxing in after a long day of sightseeing or business meetings. The tub is also a great way to unwind before heading out for a night on the town.
luxury-houses.net

Opulence, Sophistication, Splendor! This $7.75M European Styled Estate is Your Luxury Wishlist Come True in Sandy Springs, GA

The Estate in Sandy Springs features an open recreation area, game room, gym, theater, steam room, a wine cellar, and more, now available for sale. This home located at 831 Mount Paran Rd, Sandy Springs, Georgia; offering 6 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms with 2.50 Acres of lot spaces. Call Brandi A. Hunter – Compass – (Phone: (404) 668-6621) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Sandy Springs.
Delta Sky Lounge and Lenox Mall Among the Buildings Affected by Busted Pipes in Atlanta, GA: What You Need To Know

Water pouring from the ceiling of the Delta Sky Lounge and pools of water sitting on the floor of Lenox Mall are only a couple of the instances were bursted pipes have taken over in Atlanta, GA. Winter has been harsh this year, with record-low temperatures being felt across the country. As a result of the extreme cold weather, many places are now feeling the consequences of frozen pipes. In DeKalb County, Georgia, property owners have been asked to call their property management or a private plumber if they experience flooding inside their homes—and not to call 911. Here’s more about why burst pipes and flooding are such an issue for DeKalb County residents.
atlantanewsfirst.com

Underground Atlanta owner determined to revive downtown

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The biggest New Year’s Eve celebration in Atlanta is back for the first time in three years. The Peach Drop is taking place Saturday night. For Shaneel Lalani, the return of the iconic Peach Drop to Underground Atlanta marks a rebirth of sorts...
thisismysouth.com

What to See and Do at Chateau Elan in Georgia

Spread across 3,500 acres between Atlanta and the North Georgia Mountains, Chateau Elan is a Braselton, Georgia winery and attraction in its own right that deserves a detour off I-85. Opened in 1981, it was created by the founders of Elan Pharmaceuticals and takes its inspiration from France. The first...
luxury-houses.net

Custom-built Mediterranean-style Home in Sandy Springs, GA Listed at $4.99M

The Estate in Sandy Springs is a luxurious home lending itself to indoor and outdoor entertaining now available for sale. This home located at 4746 Woodvale Dr NW, Sandy Springs, Georgia; offering 05 bedrooms and 09 bathrooms with 11,467 square feet of living spaces. Call Kathy Rubenstein – Beacham and Company Realtors (404 509-1306) for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Sandy Springs.
getnews.info

Whitney White is Helping Homeowners Across Atlanta Maximize Profit Without Wasting Time and Money

As a top listing agent in Atlanta, White wants potential sellers to know all their available options before making a real estate decision. Whitney White is the founder and CEO of Whitney White Real Estate, a growing real estate brand in Metro Atlanta, Georgia. As an Associate Broker at The Haven Firm, Whitney uses a non-traditional sales approach to reach her potential clients and educate them about real estate processes. Whitney began building her real estate brand in 2017 and has strategically continued to expand her client base.
atlantanewsfirst.com

Restaurant Report Card: Popeye’s fails with 60; Queenie’s BBQ earns 100

CANTON, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A popular fast-food restaurant on Riverstone Parkway in Canton is in some hot water with the health department this week. Popeye’s scored 60 points and a “U” for unsatisfactory. The report says there was no active managerial control at the facility. Plus, there was mold build-up on the interior of the ice machines and there was an abundance of dirty dishes stored as clean.
georgiatrend.com

Organizations: Society of St. Vincent de Paul

The Society of St. Vincent de Paul (SVdP) began in 1833 in Paris. Antoine Frédéric Ozanam, a student at the Sorbonne, was appalled at the poverty he saw. He and his friends decided to put their Catholic faith into hands-on action to help those who were struggling. Their...
