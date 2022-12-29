Read full article on original website
Related
yoursportsedge.com
HIGHLIGHT REEL – West Creek 73, Todd County Central 65
Todd County Central’s Preston Rager connected on four three-pointers on the way to a game-high 22 points on Friday in the Battle of the Border championship game, but the Rebels ran out of steam in a 73-65 loss to West Creek, TN. Check out some of the Rebels’ best...
yoursportsedge.com
VIDEO – Mitchell Says Win Important for Young Squad
Caldwell County beat Livingston Central 45-40 on Friday in the seventh-place game of the Murray Bank Lady Tiger Christmas Classic. It was the fourth win of the season for what is a young Caldwell County squad. Lady Tiger head coach Chuck Mitchell talks about the importance getting a win means...
yoursportsedge.com
Third Quarter the Difference as Colonels Fall to Pearl-Cohn
The Christian County Colonels’ bid to extend their winning streak to four games came up just a little short Friday. Pearl-Cohn used a strong defensive effort in the third quarter to lead the way to a 65-52 win over the Colonels in their final game of the Overton Christmas Tournament.
yoursportsedge.com
Warriors Drop Third Straight at Todd County Battle at the Border
Heritage Christian Academy had a tough run at the Todd County Central Battle at the Border this week, but the Warriors saw a first half lead slip away for a third straight game in a 66-49 loss to Gordonsville, Tenn. Friday in the seventh-place game. The Warriors have struggled to...
yoursportsedge.com
Lyons Rally Past Mason County in Double Overtime
Playing their 4th game in as many days against some of the state’s top teams, for the second time during the holiday period, one could forgive the Lyon County Lyons if they were a little leg-weary Friday night. And then, to top it off, their game against Mason County in the 3rd place contest of the White, Greer & Maggard Holiday Classic would end up going to double overtime, after the Lyons had to fight back from a big first-half deficit.
yoursportsedge.com
Lady Rebels Roar Past Murray, Finish Tourney 2-1
Todd County Central’s girls finished up their trip to the Murray Bank Lady Tiger Christmas Classic with a win on Friday. The Lady Rebels routed host Murray High School 58-33 in the fifth-place game of the tournament. That gave Todd its second win of the event. After an opening...
yoursportsedge.com
West Creek Wears Down Rebels in Battle of the Border Finale
With weary legs and the West Creek Coyotes seemingly attacking in waves during the Battle of the Border championship on Friday, the host Todd County Central Rebels couldn’t muster a comeback in their final game of 2022. The Rebels saw a five-game winning run come to an end and...
yoursportsedge.com
Lady Wildcats Pick Up First Win in the Sunshine State
The Trigg County Lady Wildcats came out firing on all cylinders Thursday in a 56-40 win over Poplar Springs, Ala. at the Marlin Holiday Classic in Arnold, Fla. The Lady Wildcats hits five 3-pointers in the first quarter as they ran out to a 23-10 lead. Olivia Noffsinger hit three 3-pointers and scored 13 points in the opening quarter.
yoursportsedge.com
Fredonia Valley Bank ‘Senior Spotlight’ – Sydney McKinney
In this edition of the Fredonia Valley Bank ‘Senior Spotlight’, we get to know Caldwell County senior Sydney McKinney. Give it a look.
yoursportsedge.com
Caldwell Edges Livingston on Final Day of Murray Tourney
Caldwell County’s girls did not leave the Murray Bank Lady Tiger Christmas Classic empty-handed. The Lady Tigers concluded their stay in the Murray High School event with a 45-40 victory over Livingston Central Friday in the seventh-place contest. Caldwell (4-8) had dropped its first two tilts on Thursday against...
yoursportsedge.com
Hopkins Central ‘Storms’ Up to Top Spot in Girls’ 2nd Region RPI Rankings
There is a new team at the top of the latest 2nd Region girls’ basketball RPI rankings. The latest rankings were compiled Friday morning. In the 2nd Region, the Hopkins County Central Lady Storm now stands at the top of the list. Crittenden County, who was in the top spot for the initial rankings of the season, fell all the way to 5th in the region.
yoursportsedge.com
Chick-fil-A ‘Triple-A’ – University Heights Academy’s Hannah Jane Holland
With our Chick-fil-A ‘Triple A’ student-athletes, we look to recognize those young people who participate in athletics, not just for their athletic achievements, but also for the activities they are involved in beyond the court and the field of competition, whether it be in the classroom, their school community, or their community at large. With University Heights Academy’s Hannah Jane Holland, all of those most certainly apply to this outstanding Blazer senior.
yoursportsedge.com
Max’s Moment – Thomas Cans Key 3 in Caldwell Win
Caldwell County eighth grader Med Thomas buried a key 3-pointer on Friday, giving her team the lead on the way to a 45-40 victory over Livingston Central in Murray. With the game tied 35-35, A.J. Hollowell came up with a steal which led to a 3-pointer in transition by Thomas.
yoursportsedge.com
Hopkins Central on the Good Side of a Rally in Win Over HCA
One night after seeing an 11-point lead slip away in a loss to Central Magnet School, the Hopkins County Central Storm rallied from a 14-point deficit to beat Heritage Christian Academy 64-56 at the Todd County Central Battle at the Border Thursday. After a scoreless first half, Drew Skeen scored...
yoursportsedge.com
Colonels Stay Perfect at Overton Tourney With Rout of Maplewood
With lopsided wins in each of their first two games at the Overton Christmas Tournament in Nashville, the Christian County Colonels may want to extend their stay south of the border into the New Year. The Colonels followed up a 29-point thrashing of Knowledge Academies on Wednesday with an 89-56...
yoursportsedge.com
Up Next for Travis Perry is ‘The King’ of Kentucky Hoops
And then there was only one. Travis Perry’s climb up the all-time scoring ladder in Kentucky high school basketball history is about to run out of rungs. The Lyon County junior scored 31 points in the Lyons’ double-overtime win over Mason County in the 3rd place game of the White, Greer & Maggard Holiday Classic at Lexington Catholic.
yoursportsedge.com
Glass Scores En Masse To Lead Rebels to Battle at the Border Title Game
Todd County Central extended its season-high five-game winning streak by rolling into the championship of the Battle at the Border with a 72-47 win over Central Magnet School Thursday. Jamison Glass was the difference-maker in this one. The Todd Central junior scored 32 points and pulled down 11 rebounds in...
yoursportsedge.com
Sharp-Shooting Storm Take Down Wildcats
Trigg County wrapped up play in the Todd County Central Battle at the Border Friday with an 84-50 loss to Hopkins County Central in the fifth-place game. The Wildcats played without leading scorer and rebounder Jhaden Vaughn, who injured his finger during a 28-point, 19-rebound performance the night before in Trigg’s win.
yoursportsedge.com
Wildcats Bounce Back Into Win Column at Battle at the Border
Trigg County went inside and outside effectively to beat Gordonsville, Tenn. 71-63 Thursday in the second round of the Battle at the Border at Todd County Central High School. Hunter Reynolds hit five first half 3-pointers to shoot the Tigers out of its zone defense and build a nine-point lead at 37-28.
Year in Review: Hopkinsville’s most notable news stories from 2022
It was our very first story of the year: Just weeks after two long-track tornadoes devastated much of Western Kentucky and crossed through southern Christian County, an EF-2 touched down on New Year’s Day in the heart of downtown Hopkinsville. It was one of at least five to hit...
Comments / 0