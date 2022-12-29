With our Chick-fil-A ‘Triple A’ student-athletes, we look to recognize those young people who participate in athletics, not just for their athletic achievements, but also for the activities they are involved in beyond the court and the field of competition, whether it be in the classroom, their school community, or their community at large. With University Heights Academy’s Hannah Jane Holland, all of those most certainly apply to this outstanding Blazer senior.

HOPKINSVILLE, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO