PWMania
Three WWE Stars Possibly Turning Heel
A WWE SmackDown stable appears to be preparing for a heel turn. On this week’s SmackDown, a backstage segment aired with Hit Row hanging out with some of the other wrestlers. Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods, Madcap Moss, Ricochet, Mace, and Mansoor all made jokes about Top Dolla’s top rope blunder during last week’s show.
wrestlinginc.com
Ronda Rousey Loses Title Following Shocking Comeback On WWE SmackDown
In a shocking turn of events, Ronda Rousey was dethroned as "SmackDown" Women's Champion on the final "WWE SmackDown" of 2022. However, her loss didn't come against the superstar she was advertised to defend her title against – Raquel Rodriguez. Instead, Rousey was confronted by a returning Charlotte Flair...
stillrealtous.com
AEW Announcer Retiring From Wrestling?
Since All Elite Wrestling was first announced the company has added several interesting names to the broadcast team and Tony Schiavone has been with the company since August of 2019. Schiavone has been a key member of the AEW team, but it sounds like his days in the world of professional wrestling could be numbered.
wrestlinginc.com
Shawn Michaels Was Involved In A Real-Life Brawl That Derailed Some Big WWE Plans
In the 1990s, "The Heartbreak Kid" Shawn Michaels was a big-time player in professional wrestling. Michaels won the WWF Championship, the Intercontinental Championship, and the WWF Tag Team Championships three times each during that decade. However, he became known for his backstage antics just as much as his on-screen character. Michaels openly dealt with addiction, causing a number of issues with WWF owner Vince McMahon and the company as a result. On several occasions, there was genuine concern if he could or would even show up to work. One particular situation, however, almost changed the course of his career.
ComicBook
Kevin Owens Takes Brutal Hit to Eye in John Cena Team-Up Win on WWE SmackDown
It was finally time for the match everyone had been waiting for on tonight's WWE SmackDown, a match that involved Raw's Kevin Owens and John Cena taking on The Bloodline's Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn. Both Cena and Owens have bad blood with Reigns, and Owens and Zayn are currently having issues within their friendship, so it was always going to be a contentious match. It certainly was, and Owens was sporting an injured eye by the end of it. Thanks to some teamwork, Cena and Owens secured the win with an Attitude Adjustment and a Stunner, allowing Owens to pin Zayn for the win.
musictimes.com
GloRilla Getting Married? Shaquille O'Neal 'Proposes' To Rapper on Instagram Live
GloRilla just received a marriage proposal from Shaquille O'Neal. The rising Memphis rapper has been busy in the past months as her popularity in the music industry continues. Starting with her "F.N.F (Let's Go)" release in April, GloRilla went on to release more songs and EP while establishing collaborations with other artists.
ringsidenews.com
Andrade El Idolo Reacts To Charlotte Flair’s WWE Return
Charlotte Flair sent shock waves across the entire WWE Universe by making her return to WWE after an extended absence. Not only that, she slithered the SmackDown Women’s title from Ronda Rousey in another big shocker. Her impressive return saw a response from her real-life husband, Andrade El Idolo.
wrestletalk.com
Top WWE Star Suffers Potential Injury At Live Event
UPDATE: a new report has shot down rumors that the injury was a work. more at this link. A top WWE star was unable to finish a match at a house show due to an apparent injury according to fans in attendance. While WWE had a house show in Hershey,...
ringsidenews.com
Charlotte Flair’s First Remarks After Winning SmackDown Women’s Title
Charlotte Flair shocked the WWE Universe with a huge win over Ronda Rousey this week on SmackDown. The Queen pinned The Baddest Woman on the Planet to reclaim the SmackDown Women’s Championship. WWE cameras caught up with the newly-crowned SmackDown Women’s Champion backstage on the blue brand. The Queen...
ewrestlingnews.com
Dax Harwood Claims Jungle Boy Was Unhappy With FTR Joining AEW
FTR’s arrival in All Elite Wrestling was a huge deal, but not everyone was thrilled to see the former Revival show up. Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler arrived in AEW in May of 2020, just one month after their departure from WWE. Speaking on the FTR podcast, Harwood said...
wrestlinginc.com
Drew McIntyre Returns To Save Former WWE Champion On SmackDown
The final "WWE SmackDown" of 2022 was eventful to say the least, as fans in Tampa Bay, Florida were witness to Charlotte Flair's victorious WWE return, Uncle Howdy getting physical in a wrestling ring, and John Cena maintaining his streak of wrestling a match every year for 20 years. Amid all the excitement and drama, another veteran superstar — Drew McIntyre — returned to WWE programming for the first time since the December 2 episode of the blue brand.
Titus O'Neil Shares Image Of Batista Backstage At 12/30 WWE SmackDown
Batista was backstage at WWE SmackDown on December 30. On December 30, WWE held the last SmackDown of 2022 at the Amalie Arena in Tampla, Florida. The event was a star-studded show, as John Cena competed in his first match since 2021, and both Drew McIntyre and Charlotte Flair returned.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Sasha Banks’ New Ring Name Potentially Revealed In Trademark Filing
Mercedes Varnado, formerly known as Sasha Banks, filed to trademark the name “Mone’ Banks’ on 12/27. It was filed through her company Soulnado Inc. This may be her new ring name. Varnado is in Japan ahead of her expected appearance at Wrestle Kingdom 17 on 1/4. There...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Bray Wyatt Injured at WWE Live Event
Bray Wyatt suffered a minor injury at Thursday’s WWE live event in Miami, Florida. As noted, Wyatt defeated Jinder Mahal at Thursday’s show from the FTX Arena. Wyatt took time to speak with fans and pose for photos after the match, and revealed to The Vlog Warriors that he broke a finger on his right hand during the win over Mahal. You can see their video below.
PWMania
WWE Star Expected to Return to In-Ring Action on WWE TV Soon
After being released from WWE after her time as Andrade El Idolo’s manager, Zelina Vega returned to the company last year. She won the Queen’s Crown tournament and was a Women’s Tag Team Champion after her return. She was later sidelined due to an injury. Vega has...
wrestlingheadlines.com
WWE Hall of Famer Interested In Royal Rumble Return, Petition Launched
WWE Hall of Famer Bushwhacker Luke is interested in returning to the ring for WWE in the 2023 Men’s Royal Rumble Match. As seen in the video below, Luke recently appeared on the Cheap Heat Productions Podcast with author John Crowther, who co-wrote the “The Bushwhackers: Blood, Sweat & Cheers” book earlier this year, and he expressed interest in working The Rumble next month.
wrestletalk.com
Uncle Howdy Gets In The Ring On WWE SmackDown
In what is already set to be a massive show, Bray Wyatt and Uncle Howdy kicked off the final WWE SmackDown of 2022 with a bang!. After reviewing last week’s attack on a WWE camera (with a Mandible Claw no less!) Bray Wyatt took to the ring to apologize...
wrestlinginc.com
Roman Reigns Sends Ominous Warning Ahead Of Final WWE SmackDown Of 2022
In recent weeks, The Bloodline has taken it up a notch with their destructive ways, carrying backstage attacks on random wrestlers and interrupting others' matches, not to mention putting the likes of Elias and Matt Riddle on the shelf. The faction has even drawn comparisons to the iconic Black & White nWo for its newfound mean streak.
wrestleview.com
Top WWE Superstar suffers potential legitimate injury during house show
AJ Styles potentially suffered an injury to his left leg/ankle after a top rope move, during a six-man tag team match at Thursday’s WWE Holiday Tour house show at the Giant Center held in Hershey, PA. Styles was teaming with Doc Gallows and Mia Yim in a match against Finn Balor, Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley.
wrestlinginc.com
Kevin Owens Praises Bloodline Member As One Of The Greats
The Bloodline has been WWE's most prominent faction for the last couple of years, with Sami Zayn joining its ranks earlier this year. Following Zayn becoming part of The Bloodline, fans have backed Zayn in his matches, despite his being aligned with WWE's biggest heel faction. Zayn has been receiving some of the loudest reactions from live crowds over the past few months. Despite his current disdain for The Bloodline, Kevin Owens had high praise for Zayn while on "Cheap Heat."
