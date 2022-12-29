ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harlan, IA

kmaland.com

Denison-Schleswig's Hildebrand to wrestle, play football at Northwestern

(Denison) -- Denison-Schleswig football and wrestling star Jaxson Hildebrand will stay busy at Northwestern College next year. Hildebrand will join the defending NAIA football champions while continuing to pursue his love for wrestling. "It feels amazing," Hildebrand said on Friday's Upon Further Review. "The pressure of not worrying about where...
DENISON, IA
Western Iowa Today

Pheasant season winds down in Iowa

(Area) Iowa’s pheasant hunting season will come to a close January 10th. Bryan Hayes with the Iowa DNR Office in Lewis says it’s been a good year for harvesting birds. “All in all it has been a good season. Talking to people that have been doing some pheasant hunting, overall they are finding some success and the month of December was just good.”
IOWA STATE
kmaland.com

Gail Lange, 87, of Atlantic, Iowa

Memorials may be made to the family for later designation. Gail Lange, 87, of Atlantic, Iowa died Friday, December 30th, 2022, at Allen Place in Atlantic, Iowa. He is survived by his wife, Annabelle Lange. The service will be recorded and available for viewing on the Roland Funeral Service website...
ATLANTIC, IA
Sand Hills Express

Southern Discomfort: Armadillos Found Adrift in Nebraska Winter

One of two armadillos rescued from the South Central Nebraska mid-December freeze. Photo credit: Laura Stastny/Nebraska Wildlife Rehab. It seems that every year around this time, when the Great Plains turns a cold shoulder to the sun, a surprise or two always pokes a cold nose between our well-warmed blankets of winter expectation: a Thanksgiving Day fit for the Fourth of July, an unexpected familiar face floating by around the holidays, and this year, for Nebraska Wildlife Rehab Executive Director Laura Stastny, armadillos.
NEBRASKA STATE
kmaland.com

Ellen Grace Brown, 107, of Lenox, formerly of Prescott, Iowa

Location:Stringtown Community Church, rural Lenox, Iowa. Visitation Location:Stringtwon Community Church, rural Lenox, Iowa. Visitation Start:9:00 A.M. Visitation End:10:00 A.M. Memorials:Stringtown Community Church. Funeral Home:Pearson Family Funeral Service & Cremation Center, 701 7th Street, Corning, Iowa. Cemetery:Stringtown Cemetery, rural Lenox, Iowa. Notes:Memories may be shared at www.pearsonfuneralhomes.com.
LENOX, IA
WOWT

West Iowa man killed in head-on crash with semi

ADAIR, Iowa (WOWT) - A 36-year-old man from Atlantic was killed Thursday morning in a crash with a semi-truck on a road just off Interstate 80. According to the Iowa State Patrol report, Adam Skog was driving a Chevy Cruze southbound on White Pole Road a few miles southwest of Adair, located about halfway between Omaha and Des Moines, when he crossed the center line for an unknown reason and hit a Peterbilt truck head-on around 9:15 a.m.
ADAIR, IA
Western Iowa Today

Three arrested in Mills County

(Glenwood) The Mills County Sheriff’s Office reports three arrests. On Thursday, 21-year-old Nicholas Turnbull, of Red Oak, was arrested for Driving Under Suspension. 38-year-old Lambert Campuzano, of Columbus, NE, and 35-year-old Clayton Shane Geick, of Council Bluffs, were arrested in separate incidents on Friday. Campuzano is charged with OWI 1st and Geick Violated a No Contact Order.
MILLS COUNTY, IA
kmaland.com

Glenwood woman booked for drug possession

(Glenwood) -- A Glenwood woman was booked on a drug charge Friday morning. The Glenwood Police Department says 19-year-old Seven Barrett was arrested for possession of a controlled substance. Barrett was taken to the Mills County Jail and held on $1,000 bond.
GLENWOOD, IA
WOWT

Omaha officer whose home was searched submits retirement papers

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Omaha police officer whose home was searched this month by FBI agents is retiring. Omaha Police confirmed to 6 News that Officer Johnny Palermo turned in his retirement papers this week. Johnny Palermo is the current chapter president of the Latino Peace Officers Association, and...
OMAHA, NE
doniphanherald.com

Detective says Omaha man helped lure 20-year-old woman to her death

OMAHA — An Omaha homicide detective said in court Wednesday that officials think a man helped lure a 20-year-old woman to her death. Cameron Foster, 22, appeared in court in connection with the fatal shooting of DaeTiauna Kellogg. Kellogg was shot eight times Nov. 6 near 49th Avenue and...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Club Carwash investigates damage hundreds of damage claims

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A clean car, but bubbled bumper -- the result of a chain reaction incident earlier this year inside the Club Carwash near 72nd and Sorensen. “The track kept the cars moving so we kept bumping into the car in front of us, or the car behind us kept bumping into it,” said Kendra Tait, a Club Carwash customer.
OMAHA, NE
kmaland.com

Council Bluffs man booked for protective order violation

(Red Oak) -- A Council Bluffs man was arrested in Red Oak Thursday evening. The Red Oak Police Department says 49-year-old Donavon Lucius Sands was arrested shortly after 9:40 p.m. for violation of a protective order. Police say Sands' arrest occured in the 400 block of East Washington Street. Sands...
COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA

