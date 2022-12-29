Read full article on original website
Denison-Schleswig's Hildebrand to wrestle, play football at Northwestern
(Denison) -- Denison-Schleswig football and wrestling star Jaxson Hildebrand will stay busy at Northwestern College next year. Hildebrand will join the defending NAIA football champions while continuing to pursue his love for wrestling. "It feels amazing," Hildebrand said on Friday's Upon Further Review. "The pressure of not worrying about where...
Pheasant season winds down in Iowa
(Area) Iowa’s pheasant hunting season will come to a close January 10th. Bryan Hayes with the Iowa DNR Office in Lewis says it’s been a good year for harvesting birds. “All in all it has been a good season. Talking to people that have been doing some pheasant hunting, overall they are finding some success and the month of December was just good.”
Gail Lange, 87, of Atlantic, Iowa
Memorials may be made to the family for later designation. Gail Lange, 87, of Atlantic, Iowa died Friday, December 30th, 2022, at Allen Place in Atlantic, Iowa. He is survived by his wife, Annabelle Lange. The service will be recorded and available for viewing on the Roland Funeral Service website...
Southern Discomfort: Armadillos Found Adrift in Nebraska Winter
One of two armadillos rescued from the South Central Nebraska mid-December freeze. Photo credit: Laura Stastny/Nebraska Wildlife Rehab. It seems that every year around this time, when the Great Plains turns a cold shoulder to the sun, a surprise or two always pokes a cold nose between our well-warmed blankets of winter expectation: a Thanksgiving Day fit for the Fourth of July, an unexpected familiar face floating by around the holidays, and this year, for Nebraska Wildlife Rehab Executive Director Laura Stastny, armadillos.
Ellen Grace Brown, 107, of Lenox, formerly of Prescott, Iowa
Location:Stringtown Community Church, rural Lenox, Iowa. Visitation Location:Stringtwon Community Church, rural Lenox, Iowa. Visitation Start:9:00 A.M. Visitation End:10:00 A.M. Memorials:Stringtown Community Church. Funeral Home:Pearson Family Funeral Service & Cremation Center, 701 7th Street, Corning, Iowa. Cemetery:Stringtown Cemetery, rural Lenox, Iowa. Notes:Memories may be shared at www.pearsonfuneralhomes.com.
Candi Potter Woods, 53, of Essex, Iowa
Funeral Home: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa. Notes:a complete obituary may be viewed at www.nblfuneralchapel.com.
Updated: Winter Weather Advisory issued for Portions of Southwest Iowa
(Des Moines) The National Weather Service issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Shelby, Harrison, Crawford, and Carroll Counties from 6:00 p.m. Monday to 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday. Forecasters expect mixed precipitation with snow accumulation of up to two inches, ice accumulations of up to two-tenths of an inch, and wind gusts of 35 miles per hour.
WATCH: Biggest ice jam in decades clogging the Missouri River near Omaha
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Nebraska State Patrol is sharing some very cool video of an ice jam in the Missouri River. The agency captured aerial footage of the jam near Washington and Douglas Counties on Sunday. The National Weather Service said there are no concerns of flooding at...
West Iowa man killed in head-on crash with semi
ADAIR, Iowa (WOWT) - A 36-year-old man from Atlantic was killed Thursday morning in a crash with a semi-truck on a road just off Interstate 80. According to the Iowa State Patrol report, Adam Skog was driving a Chevy Cruze southbound on White Pole Road a few miles southwest of Adair, located about halfway between Omaha and Des Moines, when he crossed the center line for an unknown reason and hit a Peterbilt truck head-on around 9:15 a.m.
Three arrested in Mills County
(Glenwood) The Mills County Sheriff’s Office reports three arrests. On Thursday, 21-year-old Nicholas Turnbull, of Red Oak, was arrested for Driving Under Suspension. 38-year-old Lambert Campuzano, of Columbus, NE, and 35-year-old Clayton Shane Geick, of Council Bluffs, were arrested in separate incidents on Friday. Campuzano is charged with OWI 1st and Geick Violated a No Contact Order.
Three people injured in three-car crash involving head-on collision Thursday in Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. — Three people were injured after a crash that included a head-on collision Thursday afternoon in Omaha. The three-car crash occurred around 2:30 p.m. near N. 16th Street and Storz Expressway. According to authorities, one person was transported in critical condition and two people were transported in...
Warren Buffett jumps into local politics to fight Omaha streetcar
Buffett wrote a letter to the editor of the Omaha World-Herald and met with the mayor this week to lobby against the $306 million project and urge the city to let residents vote on it.
Updated: 1:19 p.m. Adair County Crash Claims the Life of a Cass County Man
(Adair) An Atlantic man died in a car/semi accident west of Adair on Thursday morning. The Iowa State Patrol says the accident happened at 9:19 a.m. at 1120 White Pole Road near the Jesse James monument. State Police say 36-year-old Adam Skog was killed in the crash. According to the...
Glenwood woman booked for drug possession
(Glenwood) -- A Glenwood woman was booked on a drug charge Friday morning. The Glenwood Police Department says 19-year-old Seven Barrett was arrested for possession of a controlled substance. Barrett was taken to the Mills County Jail and held on $1,000 bond.
Omaha officer whose home was searched submits retirement papers
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Omaha police officer whose home was searched this month by FBI agents is retiring. Omaha Police confirmed to 6 News that Officer Johnny Palermo turned in his retirement papers this week. Johnny Palermo is the current chapter president of the Latino Peace Officers Association, and...
Detective says Omaha man helped lure 20-year-old woman to her death
OMAHA — An Omaha homicide detective said in court Wednesday that officials think a man helped lure a 20-year-old woman to her death. Cameron Foster, 22, appeared in court in connection with the fatal shooting of DaeTiauna Kellogg. Kellogg was shot eight times Nov. 6 near 49th Avenue and...
UPDATE: OPD says no gunshot evidence in 153rd and Jackson incident Thursday
Authorities confirmed that one victim was transported to Began Mercy in critical condition after a shooting near 153rd Circle and Jackson Street.
Pottawattamie County Sheriff's Office shut down Interstate 880 on Friday for investigation
POTTAWATTAMIE COUNTY, Iowa — The Pottawattamie County Sheriff's Office shut down part of Interstate 880 near Interstate 80 Friday morning to investigate a potentially armed and dangerous man. Deputies received the call from Dakota County, Iowa, around 2 a.m. on Friday to be on the lookout, according to authorities.
Club Carwash investigates damage hundreds of damage claims
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A clean car, but bubbled bumper -- the result of a chain reaction incident earlier this year inside the Club Carwash near 72nd and Sorensen. “The track kept the cars moving so we kept bumping into the car in front of us, or the car behind us kept bumping into it,” said Kendra Tait, a Club Carwash customer.
Council Bluffs man booked for protective order violation
(Red Oak) -- A Council Bluffs man was arrested in Red Oak Thursday evening. The Red Oak Police Department says 49-year-old Donavon Lucius Sands was arrested shortly after 9:40 p.m. for violation of a protective order. Police say Sands' arrest occured in the 400 block of East Washington Street. Sands...
