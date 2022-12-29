ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Washington

What Are the Worst Dives in Soccer History?

It’s the equivalent of flopping in basketball – diving in soccer. As the sport has progressed, diving has often become more routine. When a player is in prime position to either score or make a key play, it’s not surprising if they’ll fall to the ground clumsily in hopes of being awarded a foul.

Comments / 0

Community Policy