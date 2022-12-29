ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
irishsportsdaily.com

Coach | 2024 Notre Dame DE Target Benedict Umeh A "Genetic Freak"

Jon Wholley was on Twitter when his wife first caught a glance of Benedict Umeh‍ on her husband’s phone. “She was next to me and she goes, 'Is that one of the kids you train to get ready for the NFL or for preseason camp?'” the head coach of Avon Old Farms recalls.
AVON, CT
WTNH

Hartford Hospital welcomes its 1st baby of 2023

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford Hospital’s first baby of 2023 is a boy! Logan Tyler Campbell was born at 3:44 a.m. Sunday to mom Sara Campbell, of New Britain. Logan is her first child. “This new year brings new life and new beginnings,” she said in a written announcement from the hospital. Logan weighs eight […]
NEW BRITAIN, CT
wiltonbulletin.com

Bobcat slaughters 25 ducks on CT farm

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Mitch and Hazel Lichatz knew something was wrong on the farm the day after Christmas when the animals were quiet — too quiet. “They'll see us come down the driveway, all the sheep, all the goats, all the...
MARLBOROUGH, CT
NBC Connecticut

North Haven Schools Will Be Closed for Funeral of Firefighter

North Haven schools will be closed Tuesday for the funeral of Matthias Wirtz, a 46-year-old North Haven firefighter who died Monday while battling a fire at a home on Quinnipiac Avenue. Wirtz was a 22-year veteran of the North Haven Fire Department. The medical examiner’s office said the cause of...
NORTH HAVEN, CT
WTNH

Baby born exactly at midnight at Yale New Haven Hospital

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Yale New Haven Hospital’s first bundle of joy of 2023 arrived just in time for the new year. Exactly on time for the new year, in fact. Elias was born exactly at midnight to parents Casandra Falcon and Jaime Puntiel of New Haven, according to the hospital. He weighed eight […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
Eyewitness News

1 dead after shooting on Route 15 in Hamden

HAMDEN, CT. (WFSB) - Just two hours into the new year, police are trying to figure out why multiple people were shot in a car in Hamden. This occurred on Route 15 southbound in the area of Exit 60 to Exit 59, not too far from Hamden High School. It...
HAMDEN, CT
lazytrips.com

Road Trip from Hartford, CT to Niagara Falls

Take in the mountains, lakes, forests, and plenty of entertaining stopovers on this trip from Hartford, Connecticut to iconic Niagara Falls. Along the way, you'll find incredible hikes, fishing, amusement parks and much more on this exciting road trip. The 470-mile road trip from Connecticut to Niagara Falls will take...
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

Ralph Nader announces new local newspaper in Connecticut

WINSTED, Conn. (WTNH)- Just as other newspapers have abandoned local coverage, longtime consumer advocate and Winsted native Ralph Nader has plans for a new weekly newspaper that will serve Winsted and nearby Farmington Valley communities. “It’s what used to be your local weekly newspaper-plus a little more,” said Andy Thibault, a veteran journalist who will […]
WINSTED, CT
WTNH

Home heating help available in the new year for Conn. families

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — There is hope for struggling Connecticut families in the new year. Additional money is coming to the state for families who qualify for energy assistance. The big spending package approved by Congress included an extra $20 million dollars in home heating aid. Kristina and Tyrell Walton both work multiple jobs to […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

Serious injuries reported from Route 16 crash in Colchester

COLCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) — Route 16 in the area of Cemetery Road in Colchester was shut down Saturday night after a car accident involving serious injuries, according to state police. The scene has since cleared. The accident happened just after 10 p.m. There were four occupants in the vehicle. Two of the passengers in the […]
COLCHESTER, CT
therealdeal.com

Yellowstone buys Fairfield County apartment complex for $49M

CBRE procured real estate investment firm Yellowstone Property Group in the purchase of a large apartment complex in Norwalk, Connecticut, last week. The Ramsey, New Jersey-based firm purchased the 164-unit Reserve41 complex at 41 Wolfpit Avenue for 48.7 million $from Norpointe LLC, a partnership led by Greenwich-based real estate investment firm Belpointe, the CT Insider reported.
