zip06.com
Westbrook Boys’ Basketball Takes Back-To-Back Losses, Bounces Back At Home
On Dec. 22, the Westbrook boys’ basketball team faced Old Lyme at home, and lost a close contest by a final score of 53-49. Brandon Naccarato led the way with 26 points for the Knights, and Vin Naccarato added six points and seven rebounds. Ryan Engels recorded six points and five assists.
Eyewitness News
Canton High School soccer team honors teammate killed in crash Christmas day
CANTON, Conn. (WFSB) - Rahiem Nelson was an all-state caliber soccer player who had only joined Canton this year. His classmates and teammates paid tribute to him with a beautiful game. Depending on who you ask, 5 months is a lot of time. At Canton High School, it was all...
irishsportsdaily.com
Coach | 2024 Notre Dame DE Target Benedict Umeh A "Genetic Freak"
Jon Wholley was on Twitter when his wife first caught a glance of Benedict Umeh on her husband’s phone. “She was next to me and she goes, 'Is that one of the kids you train to get ready for the NFL or for preseason camp?'” the head coach of Avon Old Farms recalls.
Bristol Press
Southington and Berlin lead the All-Herald team with 15 selections after dominant seasons
There was quite a bit of parity among the five local schools this football season. From disappointing campaigns for Newington and Plainville, to New Britain turning a corner in 2022, and of course Berlin and Southington atop the local leaderboards once again after another dominant season. Southington, who was regarded...
2 Immaculate High School Students Get Perfect SAT Math Scores
Two promising students who attend a high school in Fairfield County will likely have no problems getting accepted into colleges. That's because they both achieved a perfect score of 800 on the math portion of their SAT exams in December, according to Immaculate High School, which is located in Danbury.
Hartford Hospital welcomes its 1st baby of 2023
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford Hospital’s first baby of 2023 is a boy! Logan Tyler Campbell was born at 3:44 a.m. Sunday to mom Sara Campbell, of New Britain. Logan is her first child. “This new year brings new life and new beginnings,” she said in a written announcement from the hospital. Logan weighs eight […]
wiltonbulletin.com
Bobcat slaughters 25 ducks on CT farm
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Mitch and Hazel Lichatz knew something was wrong on the farm the day after Christmas when the animals were quiet — too quiet. “They'll see us come down the driveway, all the sheep, all the goats, all the...
NBC Connecticut
North Haven Schools Will Be Closed for Funeral of Firefighter
North Haven schools will be closed Tuesday for the funeral of Matthias Wirtz, a 46-year-old North Haven firefighter who died Monday while battling a fire at a home on Quinnipiac Avenue. Wirtz was a 22-year veteran of the North Haven Fire Department. The medical examiner’s office said the cause of...
Baby born exactly at midnight at Yale New Haven Hospital
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Yale New Haven Hospital’s first bundle of joy of 2023 arrived just in time for the new year. Exactly on time for the new year, in fact. Elias was born exactly at midnight to parents Casandra Falcon and Jaime Puntiel of New Haven, according to the hospital. He weighed eight […]
News 12
Police: 1 dead, others injured in shooting along the Wilbur Cross Parkway
A man was killed, and three others were injured after a shooting along the Wilbur Cross Parkway early Sunday morning. The incident happened near Exit 60 on the southbound side around 2:20 a.m. in Hamden. News 12 is told that state troopers located an individual in the driver's seat of...
These Bagels Have Been Named the Best in Connecticut
Connecticut is often overshadowed by New York and New Jersey when it comes to the great bagel debate. While we may not have as many options when it comes to delis, that doesn't mean our bagels are any less delicious.
Eyewitness News
1 dead after shooting on Route 15 in Hamden
HAMDEN, CT. (WFSB) - Just two hours into the new year, police are trying to figure out why multiple people were shot in a car in Hamden. This occurred on Route 15 southbound in the area of Exit 60 to Exit 59, not too far from Hamden High School. It...
lazytrips.com
Road Trip from Hartford, CT to Niagara Falls
Take in the mountains, lakes, forests, and plenty of entertaining stopovers on this trip from Hartford, Connecticut to iconic Niagara Falls. Along the way, you'll find incredible hikes, fishing, amusement parks and much more on this exciting road trip. The 470-mile road trip from Connecticut to Niagara Falls will take...
Bridgeport Man Killed, 3 Others Hospitalized In Shooting On Route 15
A Fairfield County man is dead and three others hospitalized after a shooting on a stretch of Route 15. Troopers assigned to Troop I in Bethany responded to a report of individuals in a vehicle who had sustained gunshot wounds on the southbound side in the area of Exit 60, in the town of Hamden, just before 2:30 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 1.
Ralph Nader announces new local newspaper in Connecticut
WINSTED, Conn. (WTNH)- Just as other newspapers have abandoned local coverage, longtime consumer advocate and Winsted native Ralph Nader has plans for a new weekly newspaper that will serve Winsted and nearby Farmington Valley communities. “It’s what used to be your local weekly newspaper-plus a little more,” said Andy Thibault, a veteran journalist who will […]
New year, new eats! 14 new restaurants coming to Connecticut in 2023
(WTNH) — The new year is looking bright! For all of the foodies out there looking to spice it up in 2023, we have some exciting news for you. While 2022 saw many restaurants come and go, 2023 is ringing in several new eateries across the state! Check out the list below of 14 new […]
Man seriously injured after rollover crash, ejected out of car on I-84 west in Hartford
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A man is seriously injured after a rollover crash on I-84 westbound in Hartford Saturday morning. According to state police, a car was traveling in the left lane in Hartford just ahead of Exit 47 when the driver lost control of his car, traveled across all three lanes, and struck the […]
Home heating help available in the new year for Conn. families
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — There is hope for struggling Connecticut families in the new year. Additional money is coming to the state for families who qualify for energy assistance. The big spending package approved by Congress included an extra $20 million dollars in home heating aid. Kristina and Tyrell Walton both work multiple jobs to […]
Serious injuries reported from Route 16 crash in Colchester
COLCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) — Route 16 in the area of Cemetery Road in Colchester was shut down Saturday night after a car accident involving serious injuries, according to state police. The scene has since cleared. The accident happened just after 10 p.m. There were four occupants in the vehicle. Two of the passengers in the […]
therealdeal.com
Yellowstone buys Fairfield County apartment complex for $49M
CBRE procured real estate investment firm Yellowstone Property Group in the purchase of a large apartment complex in Norwalk, Connecticut, last week. The Ramsey, New Jersey-based firm purchased the 164-unit Reserve41 complex at 41 Wolfpit Avenue for 48.7 million $from Norpointe LLC, a partnership led by Greenwich-based real estate investment firm Belpointe, the CT Insider reported.
