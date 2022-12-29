ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Consumer Affairs ranks Louisiana third for the worst roads in America

Louisiana ranks third for the worst roads in America according to Consumer Affairs. Their study looked at the D-plus grade Louisiana received from the American Society of Civil Engineers for its poor road conditions and pavement roughness. Deputy Editor at Consumer Affairs, Cassidy McCants, says they also found Louisiana doesn’t spend enough money on its roads.
Nungesser optimistic that 2022 tourist numbers will be higher than 2021

In 2021 the Louisiana Office of Tourism said 41 million people visited the Bayou State, not quite the pre-pandemic levels of 53 million in 2019. But Lt. Governor Billy Nungesser is optimistic that numbers this year will indicate significant growth. “When we get finished with the numbers from 2022, we...
