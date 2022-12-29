Read full article on original website
Consumer Affairs ranks Louisiana third for the worst roads in America
Louisiana ranks third for the worst roads in America according to Consumer Affairs. Their study looked at the D-plus grade Louisiana received from the American Society of Civil Engineers for its poor road conditions and pavement roughness. Deputy Editor at Consumer Affairs, Cassidy McCants, says they also found Louisiana doesn’t spend enough money on its roads.
You can now check for unclaimed property in 49 states through new national database
Louisiana’s unclaimed property program is now connected to a national database where you can check to see if you are owed money from one of 49 states. Georgia is not participating. State Treasurer John Schroder said if you’ve lived in other places you can check on one secure website-MissingMoney.com.
Nungesser optimistic that 2022 tourist numbers will be higher than 2021
In 2021 the Louisiana Office of Tourism said 41 million people visited the Bayou State, not quite the pre-pandemic levels of 53 million in 2019. But Lt. Governor Billy Nungesser is optimistic that numbers this year will indicate significant growth. “When we get finished with the numbers from 2022, we...
Ronald Greene investigation, DCFS scandal and abortion ban among the biggest stories in 2022
This year had its share of big stories in Louisiana with the investigation into the 2019 State Police custody death of Ronald Greene ranked as our top story of 2022. Federal prosecutors refused to pursue charges against the officers involved, but five officers are facing state charges. Greene’s mother Mona Hardin felt some relief.
