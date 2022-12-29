ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

Sure, tickets are still available for the Fiesta Bowl. But can you afford $20K for two good seats?

By Brayden Garcia
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CWA9v_0jxsT6VX00

TCU fans can still purchase tickets for the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl matchup against Michigan, even if some seats cost an arm and a leg.

The Horned Frogs take on the Wolverines at 3 p.m. Saturday at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. ESPN will broadcast the game on both television and radio.

Tickets for the matchup are still available from different virtual vendors such as Ticketmaster, StubHub and SeatGeek. Each vendor is different, but the cheapest tickets for most start around the $130-140 range.

On StubHub, total sales for both the Fiesta and Peach bowl are currently outselling last year’s semifinal games by 20%, StubHub spokesperson Adam Budelli said. As of Thursday, over 3,800 tickets were still available on StubHub for the Fiesta Bowl.

However, the most expensive tickets available from each seller is quite the penny. The Star-Telegram looked at the highest- and lowest-priced for one ticket from Ticketmaster, StubHub and SeatGeek:

Ticketmaster

  • Lowest-priced ticket: $170

  • Highest-priced ticket: $2,076

Most of the tickets on Ticketmaster’s site for the Fiesta Bowl are resale tickets, which means resellers can and usually sell them for more than the original price. A majority of the single admission tickets range between $170 and $300.

The real kicker is two $10,227 tickets are paired together for a lucky fan to pay over $20,000 in total. Talk about a full enchilada for the Fiesta Bowl.

StubHub

  • Lowest-priced: $171

  • Highest-priced: $7,621

A good chunk of StubHub single admission tickets range from $190 to $400 depending on seating. A club level loft ticket sets you back $6,300, while a seat in one of the sections nearest the field is $3,600.

For a pair of two tickets near an endzone, the cost is $9,699 a piece for a full price of over $19,000 for the complete package.

SeatGeek

  • Lowest-priced: $133

  • Highest-priced: $2,500

SeatGeek is the official partner for the Fiesta Bowl and has many moderately priced tickets available for the game. A majority of the tickets range from $145 to $300 depending on the seating.

A pair of tickets almost directly behind the endzone are $9,305 each, but are a packaged deal for over $18,000.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Sports

How much are tickets for the College Football Playoff?

The most highly-anticipated college football games of the season are here. The College Football Playoff kicks off on New Year’s Eve with the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl in Glendale, Ariz. followed by the Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl in Atlanta, Ga. The winners of the two national semifinal games will secure a...
All Cardinals

State Farm Stadium's Surface Slandered During Fiesta Bowl

The Arizona Cardinals are done playing at State Farm Stadium for the season, yet Saturday's Fiesta Bowl drew plenty of criticism for the playing surface. The Arizona Cardinals will be on the road for their final two games of the season, yet they weren't the last team to take the field at State Farm Stadium in 2022.
GLENDALE, AZ
Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Fort Worth, TX
19K+
Followers
452
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

The Fort Worth Star-Telegram has quite the history of innovation and public service as it has grown over the years. Its founding publisher, Amon G. Carter Sr., was a renowned booster of Fort Worth and West Texas, with the Star-Telegram sporting the largest circulation of any paper in Texas. In 1922, the paper began the first Fort Worth radio station, WBAP, “We Bring a Program,” and also established the first television station in the southern half of the United States in 1948, and brought in color in 1954. In 1982, the Star-Telegram founded the oldest continually operating online news service in the country, Star-Text. That history of innovation and service continues today with the production of the most relevant news products serving the interests of Fort Worth and the surrounding area.

 https://www.star-telegram.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy