Sure, tickets are still available for the Fiesta Bowl. But can you afford $20K for two good seats?

TCU fans can still purchase tickets for the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl matchup against Michigan, even if some seats cost an arm and a leg.

The Horned Frogs take on the Wolverines at 3 p.m. Saturday at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. ESPN will broadcast the game on both television and radio.

Tickets for the matchup are still available from different virtual vendors such as Ticketmaster, StubHub and SeatGeek. Each vendor is different, but the cheapest tickets for most start around the $130-140 range.

On StubHub, total sales for both the Fiesta and Peach bowl are currently outselling last year’s semifinal games by 20%, StubHub spokesperson Adam Budelli said. As of Thursday, over 3,800 tickets were still available on StubHub for the Fiesta Bowl.

However, the most expensive tickets available from each seller is quite the penny. The Star-Telegram looked at the highest- and lowest-priced for one ticket from Ticketmaster, StubHub and SeatGeek:

Ticketmaster

Lowest-priced ticket: $170

Highest-priced ticket: $2,076

Most of the tickets on Ticketmaster’s site for the Fiesta Bowl are resale tickets, which means resellers can and usually sell them for more than the original price. A majority of the single admission tickets range between $170 and $300.

The real kicker is two $10,227 tickets are paired together for a lucky fan to pay over $20,000 in total. Talk about a full enchilada for the Fiesta Bowl.

StubHub

Lowest-priced: $171

Highest-priced: $7,621

A good chunk of StubHub single admission tickets range from $190 to $400 depending on seating. A club level loft ticket sets you back $6,300, while a seat in one of the sections nearest the field is $3,600.

For a pair of two tickets near an endzone, the cost is $9,699 a piece for a full price of over $19,000 for the complete package.

SeatGeek

Lowest-priced: $133

Highest-priced: $2,500

SeatGeek is the official partner for the Fiesta Bowl and has many moderately priced tickets available for the game. A majority of the tickets range from $145 to $300 depending on the seating.

A pair of tickets almost directly behind the endzone are $9,305 each, but are a packaged deal for over $18,000.