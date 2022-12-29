ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murphys, CA

sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Two Hospitalized After Rancho Cordova Multiple Car Crashes

Multiple Car Crashes on Highway 50 During Same Time Period. Three different car crashes close to each other in Rancho Cordova recently ended up with two people hospitalized with moderate injuries. The accident occurred along Highway 50 near Mather Field Road and involved a total of six vehicles, according to the California Highway Patrol (CHP). Two people were transported to a hospital with moderate trauma, while a third was treated at the scene and released.
RANCHO CORDOVA, CA
CBS Sacramento

Pedestrian struck twice in North Highlands fatal hit-and-run

NORTH HIGHLANDS — Authorities are searching for a driver involved in a deadly hit-and-run in the North Highlands area Thursday night.The California Highway Patrol North Sacramento division said a man was walking in the area of Myrtle Avenue and Auburn Boulevard when he was hit by a vehicle. Moments after that collision, a second vehicle ran over the man as he was down in the roadway.Investigators said the first driver was cooperating with officers but the second driver fled the scene.The second driver's vehicle was only described as a silver SUV of an unknown make and model.The CHP said the circumstances of the collision are under investigation. The driver who stayed on the scene is not suspected of a DUI.
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

1 killed, 3 injured in two-car crash in south Sacramento

SACRAMENTO — One person was killed and three others were injured in a crash in the south Sacramento area, officials said Thursday night.The collision happened shortly before 8:15 p.m. in the area of Cosumnes River Boulevard and Delta Shores Circle.Of the three injured, one of them was in critical condition while the other two suffered moderate injuries, the Sacramento Fire Department said. The person who died was pronounced deceased at the scene.Two vehicles were involved in the crash. The circumstances of the collision are under investigation.Cosumnes River Boulevard will be closed between Freeport and Franklin boulevards while investigators are on the scene.
SACRAMENTO, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Two-Vehicle Crash Injures Motorcyclist Near Auburn

Minor injuries were reported in a two-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle west of Auburn on December 24. The collision happened at the intersection of Fowler and Upson Downs roads shortly before 1:00 p.m. The officers with the California Highway Patrol (CHP) who responded to the accident stated that the motor vehicle involved was a Toyota Camry, which sustained front-end damage.
AUBURN, CA
mymotherlode.com

Crashes And Traffic Hazards Across Mother Lode

San Andreas, CA — There are various traffic incidents across the Mother Lode this morning as heavy rain has arrived in the region. In Tuolumne County, two vehicles have collided on Highway 49 near Jackass Hill Road. A tow truck is responding to the area. In Calaveras County, there...
TUOLUMNE COUNTY, CA
centralvalleytv.net

Turlock Sideshow Turns Deadly, Tracy Man Killed by Gunfire

TURLOCK – A 20 year old Tracy man was killed in a shooting during a sideshow in Turlock late Friday night that ended with a pursuit and vehicle collisions. Authorities said officers responded to a sideshow in the area of South Avenue and Orange Street shortly before midnight. A sideshow is a gathering of several vehicles that often perform burnouts and donuts in roadways and intersections. The events sometimes draw large amounts of vehicles and spectators.
TURLOCK, CA
CBS Sacramento

Crews rescue person from island in swollen Roseville creek

ROSEVILLE - Crews rescued a person who was stuck on an island in the middle of a swollen Roseville creek on Friday.On Friday around 2 p.m., Roseville Police and Fire Dispatch Center received a 911 call alerting them to a medical emergency around the green belt area off of Antelope Creek Drive, according to the Roseville Fire Department. The department says the incident was increased to a rescue alarm and Roseville Fire Department's technical rescue team was notified.  Crews, equipped with special water gear, waded into the creek and brought the person to safety. The person who was stranded was initially treated at the scene and then taken to a local hospital. 
ROSEVILLE, CA
KSBW.com

'Imminent levee failure': Northern California town ordered to evacuate

WILTON, Calif. — TheCalifornia town of Wilton remains under shelter-in-place orders after intense rain from Saturday's atmospheric river threatened an "imminent levee failure." On Saturday afternoon, the 5,000-some residents of the Sacramento County town were ordered to evacuate immediately as flood waters rose. By 3:30 p.m., however, conditions were...
WILTON, CA
FOX40

Multiple water rescues made in Amador County

(KTXL) — Amador County has established an evacuation shelter in Sutter Creek after multiple water rescues and public assistance calls have been made across the county during Saturday’s storm, according to the Amador County Fire Protection District. The evacuation shelter is located at the Italian Picnic Grounds, 581 SR-49. The Jackson Fire Department has assisted […]
AMADOR COUNTY, CA
goldrushcam.com

Merced Police Department Reports Traffic Stop on New Year’s Eve Results in Weapon Seizure

January 1, 2023 - Merced - The Merced Police Department reports Sonny Vargas,20, was arrested on weapon charges following a traffic stop. On Saturday, December 31st, at 1:55 PM, Officer Lopez conducted a traffic and arrested Sonny Vargas. A vehicle search was conducted and officers located two semi-automatic firearms and ammunition. One of the firearms was reported stolen in 2016.
MERCED, CA
KMPH.com

Street flood alert issued after underpass undrivable in Stockton

STOCKTON, Calif. (FOX26) — The Stockton Police Department has issued a street flood alert after an underpass became undrivable Saturday morning in Stockton. The flood alert is for the Hammer Lane underpass at the railroad tracks just east of Lorraine Avenue. The underpass is completely flooded. Officers are warning...
STOCKTON, CA
mymotherlode.com

Calaveras County Activates Emergency Flooding Operations

Calaveras County, CA – Calaveras County Office of Emergency Services and the City of Angels Camp have activated the Emergency Operations Center at Level 2 due to countywide flooding. OES released this bulletin advising of hard road closures at:. HWY 4 @ Bonanza Mine in Murphys. Hogan Dam Rd....
CALAVERAS COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Man, 60, killed in Calaveras County crash on Christmas Day

CALAVERAS COUNTY – A 60-year-old man from Murphys died after crashing his vehicle in Calaveras County on Christmas Day. California Highway Patrol says, just after 6 p.m., a vehicle crashed off Railroad Flat Road near Sierra Oaks Drive after failing to negotiate a curve in the road. The vehicle continued down until it crashed into a large tree. Firefighters and medics responded and started live-saving measures, but CHP says the man was soon pronounced dead at the scene.Authorities have not yet released the name of the man killed. 
CALAVERAS COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Cameron Park residents react to flooding, evacuation order

CAMERON PARK — In rain boots, jeans, and a well-loved rani jacket, a Cameron Park resident walked the streets of his neighborhood on Saturday, ready to help his neighbors. He's lived in the same home for nearly 50 years, but the New Year's Eve flooding and the downpour was a first."It's up to my front door, blocked off with sandbags," said 47-year-old Tom Rutz.The street doesn't have the proper drainage for this amount of water. So Rutz's neighbor attempted to set up a barricade between the flooded street and driveway to slow the feet of water inching toward the inside...
CAMERON PARK, CA

