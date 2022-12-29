Read full article on original website
1 person found dead in flooded car off Dillard Road near Hwy 99
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — One person was found dead in a car Sunday morning off Dillard Road near Highway 99, according to the Cosumnes Fire Department. A fire department spokesperson said they don't know the circumstances of the death and what led up to it at this time. Fire...
KCRA.com
Dozens rescued from Highway 99 after vehicles get stuck in floodwaters; 1 found dead
Crews searching for a missing person near Highway 99 in Sacramento County on Sunday found a vehicle submerged in floodwaters with a body inside. The Cosumnes Fire Department said the deceased person was found in the area of Dillard Road and Highway 99. This content is imported from Twitter. You...
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Two Hospitalized After Rancho Cordova Multiple Car Crashes
Multiple Car Crashes on Highway 50 During Same Time Period. Three different car crashes close to each other in Rancho Cordova recently ended up with two people hospitalized with moderate injuries. The accident occurred along Highway 50 near Mather Field Road and involved a total of six vehicles, according to the California Highway Patrol (CHP). Two people were transported to a hospital with moderate trauma, while a third was treated at the scene and released.
Pedestrian struck twice in North Highlands fatal hit-and-run
NORTH HIGHLANDS — Authorities are searching for a driver involved in a deadly hit-and-run in the North Highlands area Thursday night.The California Highway Patrol North Sacramento division said a man was walking in the area of Myrtle Avenue and Auburn Boulevard when he was hit by a vehicle. Moments after that collision, a second vehicle ran over the man as he was down in the roadway.Investigators said the first driver was cooperating with officers but the second driver fled the scene.The second driver's vehicle was only described as a silver SUV of an unknown make and model.The CHP said the circumstances of the collision are under investigation. The driver who stayed on the scene is not suspected of a DUI.
mymotherlode.com
Update: Traffic Alert: Roadway Flooding Due To Heavy Rain
Update at 4:10 p.m.: A large tree has toppled over on Heidi Lane off Italian Bar Road in the Columbia area of Tuolumne County. Saw crews are working in the flooded area to remove the tree, as can be seen in the photo. Update at 1:20 p.m.: The CHP reports...
1 killed, 3 injured in two-car crash in south Sacramento
SACRAMENTO — One person was killed and three others were injured in a crash in the south Sacramento area, officials said Thursday night.The collision happened shortly before 8:15 p.m. in the area of Cosumnes River Boulevard and Delta Shores Circle.Of the three injured, one of them was in critical condition while the other two suffered moderate injuries, the Sacramento Fire Department said. The person who died was pronounced deceased at the scene.Two vehicles were involved in the crash. The circumstances of the collision are under investigation.Cosumnes River Boulevard will be closed between Freeport and Franklin boulevards while investigators are on the scene.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Two-Vehicle Crash Injures Motorcyclist Near Auburn
Minor injuries were reported in a two-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle west of Auburn on December 24. The collision happened at the intersection of Fowler and Upson Downs roads shortly before 1:00 p.m. The officers with the California Highway Patrol (CHP) who responded to the accident stated that the motor vehicle involved was a Toyota Camry, which sustained front-end damage.
mymotherlode.com
Crashes And Traffic Hazards Across Mother Lode
San Andreas, CA — There are various traffic incidents across the Mother Lode this morning as heavy rain has arrived in the region. In Tuolumne County, two vehicles have collided on Highway 49 near Jackass Hill Road. A tow truck is responding to the area. In Calaveras County, there...
I-5 traffic to be impacted Friday following big rig crash in Stanislaus County
(KTXL) — A stretch of one lane of Interstate 5 in Stanislaus County will be closed until 5 p.m. on Friday after a crash involving a big rig damaged a bridge along the interstate, according to Caltrans District 10 and the California Highway Patrol Modesto Office. CHP said the traffic collision along northbound I-5 was […]
centralvalleytv.net
Turlock Sideshow Turns Deadly, Tracy Man Killed by Gunfire
TURLOCK – A 20 year old Tracy man was killed in a shooting during a sideshow in Turlock late Friday night that ended with a pursuit and vehicle collisions. Authorities said officers responded to a sideshow in the area of South Avenue and Orange Street shortly before midnight. A sideshow is a gathering of several vehicles that often perform burnouts and donuts in roadways and intersections. The events sometimes draw large amounts of vehicles and spectators.
Crews rescue person from island in swollen Roseville creek
ROSEVILLE - Crews rescued a person who was stuck on an island in the middle of a swollen Roseville creek on Friday.On Friday around 2 p.m., Roseville Police and Fire Dispatch Center received a 911 call alerting them to a medical emergency around the green belt area off of Antelope Creek Drive, according to the Roseville Fire Department. The department says the incident was increased to a rescue alarm and Roseville Fire Department's technical rescue team was notified. Crews, equipped with special water gear, waded into the creek and brought the person to safety. The person who was stranded was initially treated at the scene and then taken to a local hospital.
KSBW.com
'Imminent levee failure': Northern California town ordered to evacuate
WILTON, Calif. — TheCalifornia town of Wilton remains under shelter-in-place orders after intense rain from Saturday's atmospheric river threatened an "imminent levee failure." On Saturday afternoon, the 5,000-some residents of the Sacramento County town were ordered to evacuate immediately as flood waters rose. By 3:30 p.m., however, conditions were...
Multiple water rescues made in Amador County
(KTXL) — Amador County has established an evacuation shelter in Sutter Creek after multiple water rescues and public assistance calls have been made across the county during Saturday’s storm, according to the Amador County Fire Protection District. The evacuation shelter is located at the Italian Picnic Grounds, 581 SR-49. The Jackson Fire Department has assisted […]
goldrushcam.com
Merced Police Department Reports Traffic Stop on New Year’s Eve Results in Weapon Seizure
January 1, 2023 - Merced - The Merced Police Department reports Sonny Vargas,20, was arrested on weapon charges following a traffic stop. On Saturday, December 31st, at 1:55 PM, Officer Lopez conducted a traffic and arrested Sonny Vargas. A vehicle search was conducted and officers located two semi-automatic firearms and ammunition. One of the firearms was reported stolen in 2016.
KMPH.com
Street flood alert issued after underpass undrivable in Stockton
STOCKTON, Calif. (FOX26) — The Stockton Police Department has issued a street flood alert after an underpass became undrivable Saturday morning in Stockton. The flood alert is for the Hammer Lane underpass at the railroad tracks just east of Lorraine Avenue. The underpass is completely flooded. Officers are warning...
mymotherlode.com
Calaveras County Activates Emergency Flooding Operations
Calaveras County, CA – Calaveras County Office of Emergency Services and the City of Angels Camp have activated the Emergency Operations Center at Level 2 due to countywide flooding. OES released this bulletin advising of hard road closures at:. HWY 4 @ Bonanza Mine in Murphys. Hogan Dam Rd....
1 killed in crash outside Delta Shores, 3 hospitalized
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — One person was killed and three others were injured after two cars crashed outside Delta Shores shopping center Thursday, officials said.
Man, 60, killed in Calaveras County crash on Christmas Day
CALAVERAS COUNTY – A 60-year-old man from Murphys died after crashing his vehicle in Calaveras County on Christmas Day. California Highway Patrol says, just after 6 p.m., a vehicle crashed off Railroad Flat Road near Sierra Oaks Drive after failing to negotiate a curve in the road. The vehicle continued down until it crashed into a large tree. Firefighters and medics responded and started live-saving measures, but CHP says the man was soon pronounced dead at the scene.Authorities have not yet released the name of the man killed.
Cameron Park residents react to flooding, evacuation order
CAMERON PARK — In rain boots, jeans, and a well-loved rani jacket, a Cameron Park resident walked the streets of his neighborhood on Saturday, ready to help his neighbors. He's lived in the same home for nearly 50 years, but the New Year's Eve flooding and the downpour was a first."It's up to my front door, blocked off with sandbags," said 47-year-old Tom Rutz.The street doesn't have the proper drainage for this amount of water. So Rutz's neighbor attempted to set up a barricade between the flooded street and driveway to slow the feet of water inching toward the inside...
Winter Storm Latest: Evacuations issued due to flooding, road conditions worsen | Updates
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Northern California is being hit by another winter storm Saturday, with this system bringing the most rain the region has seen so far. The National Weather Service issued a Flood Warning Saturday afternoon for the southern Sacramento Valley & Sierra foothills. The agency also issued a...
