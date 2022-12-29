Read full article on original website
Guest
2d ago
In the socialist republic of Maryland the democrat communist tax just about everything. In PG county they made a quick $20 million by requiring home owners to have a permit for their alarm system. The county does nothing to support the installation or use of the alarm. In fact we already pay for the service of police and fire protection through extremely high taxes. I expect the country to require permits for trash cans next. In Maryland the democrat communist take money from those who work and give it to those who won’t. We’re planning our escape now along with most of the citizens of the socialist republic. Think twice before throwing out the anchor in this communist run state.
WTOP
Maryland property values jump more than 20%
Property values for 779,573 Maryland property owners just went up by 20.6%. What will that mean for tax bills in the coming year?. The Maryland State Department of Assessments and Taxation (SDAT) has just completed appraisals for some of the more than 2 million property accounts in the state. The state divides properties into three groups, and owners get their assessment notices once every three years.
The new year brings hikes in some taxes and fees in Pennsylvania
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — When the New Year starts on Sunday, expect some changes in Pennsylvania's taxes and fees.KDKA-TV money editor Jon Delano gives us the breakdown.Happy New Year! You know what that means – increases in some but certainly not all of our taxes and fees in Pennsylvania.On the good news front, the state's flat personal income tax of 3.07 percent is not going up. However, neighboring New York and 10 other states are cutting their income tax, but Pennsylvania is not.Pennsylvania is cutting the corporate business net income tax of 9.99 percent, one of the nation's highest. It will...
Maryland's small business owners don't see benefits of greenhouse gas initiative
(The Center Square) – Small businesses aren’t reaping the benefits of the more than $1 billion in revenue generated by Maryland through a regional program that caps and reduces fossil fuel energy use in a bid to cut emissions that cause climate change. The Maryland Department of the...
Washington Examiner
Stimulus update: Deadline to apply for $300 rebate program just one day away
There's only one day left for Pennsylvania residents to apply for a rebate program that could give them anywhere from $250 to $650. The Pennsylvania Property Tax/Rebate program is intended to provide some financial assistance to elderly or disabled residents in the state. For both renters and homeowners, the amount received from this program will vary based on annual income, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Revenue.
Maryland's recreational weed legalization begins in phases starting Jan. 1
(The Center Square) – With voters’ voices on record, members of both chambers of the Maryland General Assembly will begin the new legislative session by formalizing the legalization of marijuana for adults ages 21 and up. The do’s and don’ts of lawful marijuana consumption will be altered throughout the course of the coming year, based on several pieces of legislation that were enacted in 2022. In the 2022 legislative session,...
Insulin prices receiving a $30 cap in Maryland in 2023
It caps insulin costs for people on state regulated insurance plans at $30 for a 30-day supply. More than 12 percent of people in Maryland have diabetes.
foxbaltimore.com
Frustrated parents deal with Maryland 529 'calculation error'
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — For almost a year now, the state's college savings plan has been blocking parents from withdrawing funds. Specifically, Maryland 529 has frozen the interest on about 30,000 accounts due to what they're calling a calculation error. It remains unclear what caused the calculation error or when...
State Roundup: Southwest meltdown; assessing Hogan, Franchot, Frosh on the way out
Happy New Year! Here are the top stories we found week and a final pitch for our NewsMatch fundraising drive. We’ll be back Tuesday morning, Jan. 3. The unexpected and truly awful news this week was the meltdown of Southwest Airlines at BWI and across the country. It stranded thousands of passengers at BWI, an airport that the airline had made the busiest in the region with low fares on hundreds of flights a day.
WSET
Grocery tax cut takes effect in Virginia on Jan. 1
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Virginia is joining the vast majority of states and getting rid of the grocery tax starting Jan. 1. Currently, grocery shoppers in the Commonwealth are paying 2.5% on items like bread and milk. Maryland and D.C. do not have a grocery tax. Eric Figueroa...
wypr.org
Maryland’s minimum wage is going up in 2023, but fewer people than ever actually earn so little now
Maryland workers who earn minimum wage should see a bump in their next paycheck after the New Year. The state minimum wage is increasing from $12.50 to $13.25 for any business with at least 15 employees. Minimum wage paid by businesses with fewer employees will increase too, from $12.20 to...
Washington Examiner
Maryland’s schools are drastically failing their students
As our country's politicians continue to send billions to a foreign country, maybe some of those funds could be spent on Maryland's education system. Our country's leaders should pay attention too because the state's schools are mired in a crisis of competence and failing their students, and no one is doing anything about it.
newjerseylocalnews.com
The Minimum Wage in New Jersey and Delaware Will Increase That Year, to $20.23 and $8.25 Respectively.
New Jersey and Delaware are among 20 states preparing for New Year’s Day minimum wage hikes. On Jan. 1, 2022, New Jersey’s minimum wage will rise to $14.13 from $13. In 2019, Gov. Phil Murphy signed legislation to raise the rate by at least $1 each year to $15 by 2024.
fox5dc.com
An interview with Governor Larry Hogan as he wraps up two terms leading Maryland
ANNAPOLIS, Md. - Gov. Larry Hogan is wrapping up two terms as the governor of Maryland in January and passing the baton to Governor-Elect Wes Moore. Hogan sat down for a one-on-one with FOX 5 DC's Tom Fitzgerald in Annapolis. Gov. Hogan says he wanted to cross the finish line...
whatsupmag.com
Temporary Closure to Shellfish Harvesting in Small Portion of the Chesapeake Bay
MARYLAND – As a precaution due to a sewage overflow, the Maryland Department of the Environment (MDE) issued an order temporarily closing a small portion of the Chesapeake Bay to shellfish harvesting. About 10,400 acres of the bay directly off of Baltimore City and Baltimore and Anne Arundel counties...
West Virginia SNAP: When Food Stamps Are Scheduled in January 2023
Formerly known as food stamps, SNAP supplements the food budgets of low-income households nationwide and is administered by the WV Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) in the state of West...
wypr.org
New Year, new rules. Maryland diabetics won’t have to break the bank for insulin in 2023
Hundreds of thousands of Maryland residents with diabetes will have one less thing to stress about in the New Year: the volatile cost of insulin, a lifesaving medication that enables chronically ill people with diabetes to keep their blood sugar in a safe range. That’s because new laws at the state and federal level cap the price of insulin for patients who are covered by Medicare and those with commercial insurance policies. In August, Congress passed the Inflation Reduction Act, a wide-ranging law that mandates all individuals covered by Medicare won't pay more than $35 for a month’s supply of insulin, or $420 each year.
No Tickets Sold With All Six Powerball Lottery Numbers
There were no tickets sold with all six numbers in the latest drawing of the multi-state Powerball lottery and the estimated jackpot for Monday's drawing is expected to grow to $265 million.
New Laws, Minimum Wage Increase Take Effect Jan. 1
Two new laws and a minimum wage increase are set to take effect in Maryland on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023. Most of Maryland’s new laws went into effect in July; several new traffic laws took effect on October 1. The following new laws will become effective in the new...
mocoshow.com
Maryland Minimum Wage Increases Starting January 1
Maryland’s general assembly previously voted to override Governor Larry Hogan’s veto of the Maryland minimum wage increase. The Maryland minimum wage, starting in 2023, will be $13.25 for larger businesses and $12.80 for small businesses. Montgomery County’s minimum wage increased earlier this year, on July 1, to $15.65 for all large employers.
mocoshow.com
Governor Hogan Announces Additional $10 Million For Neighborhood Safety Grants as Part of “Refund the Police” Initiative
Per the State of Maryland: Governor Larry Hogan today announced nearly $10 million in grant awards through the Community Safety Works program to more than 150 business districts, neighborhood associations, local governments and nonprofit organizations across Maryland, expanding on the governor’s Re-Fund The Police Initiative. Administered by the Maryland...
