Maryland State

In the socialist republic of Maryland the democrat communist tax just about everything. In PG county they made a quick $20 million by requiring home owners to have a permit for their alarm system. The county does nothing to support the installation or use of the alarm. In fact we already pay for the service of police and fire protection through extremely high taxes. I expect the country to require permits for trash cans next. In Maryland the democrat communist take money from those who work and give it to those who won’t. We’re planning our escape now along with most of the citizens of the socialist republic. Think twice before throwing out the anchor in this communist run state.

WTOP

Maryland property values jump more than 20%

Property values for 779,573 Maryland property owners just went up by 20.6%. What will that mean for tax bills in the coming year?. The Maryland State Department of Assessments and Taxation (SDAT) has just completed appraisals for some of the more than 2 million property accounts in the state. The state divides properties into three groups, and owners get their assessment notices once every three years.
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

The new year brings hikes in some taxes and fees in Pennsylvania

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — When the New Year starts on Sunday, expect some changes in Pennsylvania's taxes and fees.KDKA-TV money editor Jon Delano gives us the breakdown.Happy New Year! You know what that means – increases in some but certainly not all of our taxes and fees in Pennsylvania.On the good news front, the state's flat personal income tax of 3.07 percent is not going up. However, neighboring New York and 10 other states are cutting their income tax, but Pennsylvania is not.Pennsylvania is cutting the corporate business net income tax of 9.99 percent, one of the nation's highest. It will...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Washington Examiner

Stimulus update: Deadline to apply for $300 rebate program just one day away

There's only one day left for Pennsylvania residents to apply for a rebate program that could give them anywhere from $250 to $650. The Pennsylvania Property Tax/Rebate program is intended to provide some financial assistance to elderly or disabled residents in the state. For both renters and homeowners, the amount received from this program will vary based on annual income, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Revenue.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Center Square

Maryland's recreational weed legalization begins in phases starting Jan. 1

(The Center Square) – With voters’ voices on record, members of both chambers of the Maryland General Assembly will begin the new legislative session by formalizing the legalization of marijuana for adults ages 21 and up. The do’s and don’ts of lawful marijuana consumption will be altered throughout the course of the coming year, based on several pieces of legislation that were enacted in 2022. In the 2022 legislative session,...
MARYLAND STATE
foxbaltimore.com

Frustrated parents deal with Maryland 529 'calculation error'

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — For almost a year now, the state's college savings plan has been blocking parents from withdrawing funds. Specifically, Maryland 529 has frozen the interest on about 30,000 accounts due to what they're calling a calculation error. It remains unclear what caused the calculation error or when...
MARYLAND STATE
Maryland Reporter

State Roundup: Southwest meltdown; assessing Hogan, Franchot, Frosh on the way out

Happy New Year! Here are the top stories we found week and a final pitch for our NewsMatch fundraising drive. We’ll be back Tuesday morning, Jan. 3. The unexpected and truly awful news this week was the meltdown of Southwest Airlines at BWI and across the country. It stranded thousands of passengers at BWI, an airport that the airline had made the busiest in the region with low fares on hundreds of flights a day.
MARYLAND STATE
WSET

Grocery tax cut takes effect in Virginia on Jan. 1

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Virginia is joining the vast majority of states and getting rid of the grocery tax starting Jan. 1. Currently, grocery shoppers in the Commonwealth are paying 2.5% on items like bread and milk. Maryland and D.C. do not have a grocery tax. Eric Figueroa...
VIRGINIA STATE
Washington Examiner

Maryland’s schools are drastically failing their students

As our country's politicians continue to send billions to a foreign country, maybe some of those funds could be spent on Maryland's education system. Our country's leaders should pay attention too because the state's schools are mired in a crisis of competence and failing their students, and no one is doing anything about it.
MARYLAND STATE
wypr.org

New Year, new rules. Maryland diabetics won’t have to break the bank for insulin in 2023

Hundreds of thousands of Maryland residents with diabetes will have one less thing to stress about in the New Year: the volatile cost of insulin, a lifesaving medication that enables chronically ill people with diabetes to keep their blood sugar in a safe range. That’s because new laws at the state and federal level cap the price of insulin for patients who are covered by Medicare and those with commercial insurance policies. In August, Congress passed the Inflation Reduction Act, a wide-ranging law that mandates all individuals covered by Medicare won't pay more than $35 for a month’s supply of insulin, or $420 each year.
MARYLAND STATE
mocoshow.com

Maryland Minimum Wage Increases Starting January 1

Maryland’s general assembly previously voted to override Governor Larry Hogan’s veto of the Maryland minimum wage increase. The Maryland minimum wage, starting in 2023, will be $13.25 for larger businesses and $12.80 for small businesses. Montgomery County’s minimum wage increased earlier this year, on July 1, to $15.65 for all large employers.
MARYLAND STATE
mocoshow.com

Governor Hogan Announces Additional $10 Million For Neighborhood Safety Grants as Part of “Refund the Police” Initiative

Per the State of Maryland: Governor Larry Hogan today announced nearly $10 million in grant awards through the Community Safety Works program to more than 150 business districts, neighborhood associations, local governments and nonprofit organizations across Maryland, expanding on the governor’s Re-Fund The Police Initiative. Administered by the Maryland...
MARYLAND STATE

