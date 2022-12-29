Read full article on original website
Right lane of I-10 eastbound at Twin Span Bridge closed following multi-vehicle crash
The right lane of I-10 eastbound on the twin span bridge is closed after multi-vehicle crash Sunday (Jan. 1).
Morgan City Police investigate shooting near Levee Road, one injured
The Morgan City Police Department is investigating an early morning shooting that sent one to the hospital.
Tow truck driver shoots armed man in dispute over vehicle
A tow truck driver was apparently defending himself when he shot a man just before 6:00am in New Orleans. The New Year’s Day incident started with the driver picking up a vehicle police say was illegally parked
Man killed near busy market off North Carrollton Avenue
A man was shot and killed at the intersection of Conti and David off North Carrollton Avenue this morning around 11am. The incident took place between a Wynn/Dixie Grocery Store and Frey Smoked Meats across Conti Street.
WDSU
Woman dies following hit-and-run along I-10 Service Road
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a deadly hit-and-run that happened late Friday night. Investigators were called to I-10 Service Road near Winchester Park Drive at 10:30 p.m. Once there, they found an unresponsive woman lying in the middle of the road. Emergency Medical Technicians...
Woman found dead on I-10 Service Rd. believed to be victim of hit and run
NEW ORLEANS — A pedestrian was struck and killed by an apparent hit and run driver late Friday night on the I-10 Service Road in New Orleans East, according to police. The NOPD said that around 10:30 p.m., officers received a call about a person lying in the middle of the service road near Winchester Park Drive.
Woman found dead lying in middle of I-10 Service Road following hit-and-run
The New Orleans Police Department’s Fatality Unit are investigating a deadly crash Friday (Dec. 30) on the I-10 Service Road.
fox8live.com
Woman struck and killed in New Orleans East, at least 16th hit-and-run death in city this year
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A 34-year-old woman was struck and killed Friday night (Dec. 30) in New Orleans East, police said, becoming at least the 16th person to die in the city this year as a result of a hit-and-run driver. The woman was found dead on the south I-10...
Houma man killed after being ejected from vehicle
A Houma man is dead after crashing his car in Terrebonne Parish. It happened shortly after midnight on Thursday on Highway 315 near Hidalgo Drive.
NOPD thinks this person could help solve supermarket homicide
The New Orleans Police Department is asking the public to help them locate a person of interest in the shooting death of comedian Brandon “Boogie B” Montrell.
2 dead after 3-vehicle crash in Lafourche Parish
Two people are dead after a triple-car crash in Lafourche Parish. It happened Tuesday afternoon on Highway 1 north of the Leeville Toll Bridge around 4:00 p.m.
fox8live.com
New Orleans’ first homicide of year comes just four hours into 2023
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A city that just finished 2022 with at least 279 homicides -- New Orleans’ highest total since 1996 -- didn’t wait long for its first of 2023. New Orleans police found a 30-year-old man shot multiple times Sunday (Jan. 1) at 4:03 a.m. in the 1600 block of Clio Street, a Central City neighborhood near the Pontchartrain Expressway.
fox8live.com
Man fatally shot near Mid-City grocery store, NOPD says
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A man was fatally shot Saturday morning (Dec. 31) near a busy Mid-City grocery store and popular strip mall, New Orleans police said. The age and identity of the adult male victim have not been disclosed. The NOPD offered little information but to say the man...
houmatimes.com
Troopers Release Name of Passenger Killed in Christmas Day Fatal Crash
The passenger has been identified as 46-year-old Lazaro Pech of Raceland. View the original story here: https://www.houmatimes.com/crime/impaired-driver-arrested-following-fatal-crash-on-hwy-308-which-killed-passenger/
houmatimes.com
Residential fire on Park Ave. in Houma under control; dog rescued from home
On Friday, December 30th, Bayou Cane Fire Protection District was dispatched to a residential fire in the 7300 block of Park Avenue. Crews arrived on-scene to find a single-story duplex with heavy fire showing from two sides. Two hoselines were deployed and the fire quickly brought under control. On a...
WDSU
Multiple people report car break-ins outside Sugar Bowl
NEW ORLEANS — Multiple people reported that they had their cars broken into while they were inside the Caesars Superdome watching the Sugar Bowl. WDSU reporters on the scene saw New Orleans police taking reports on the incidents in lots on Julia Street and on Loyola Avenue. The New Orleans Police Department acknowledged multiple vehicles were burglarized on the 800 block of O'Keefe Street but did not comment on other lots.
NOLA.com
Man shot and killed outside Mid-City business, New Orleans police say
A man was fatally shot Saturday in Mid-City, the New Orleans Police Department said. Officers learned of the shooting at 11:02 a.m. at the intersection of Conti and David streets, one block upriver of North Carrollton Avenue. Paramedics took him to a hospital, where he was declared dead. A witness,...
2023 starting where 2022 left off in New Orleans… more violence
After murders in New Orleans in 2022 hit levels not seen since 1996, there was no delay in starting 2023 with a homicide. The city average a homicide every 32 hours in 2022, and it only took about four hours for the first one in the new year.
Pet Deer Shot in Front of Children in Livingston Parish, Man Confesses
A LDWF agent in the area witnessed the man entering his home with a rifle at the time of the shooting. Now residents want justice.
Man wounded, hospitalized after Downman Rd. shooting
According to the NOPD, the shooting happened in just before 12:50 p.m. in the 4400 block of Downman Road.
