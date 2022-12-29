ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houma, LA

WDSU

Woman dies following hit-and-run along I-10 Service Road

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a deadly hit-and-run that happened late Friday night. Investigators were called to I-10 Service Road near Winchester Park Drive at 10:30 p.m. Once there, they found an unresponsive woman lying in the middle of the road. Emergency Medical Technicians...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
fox8live.com

New Orleans’ first homicide of year comes just four hours into 2023

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A city that just finished 2022 with at least 279 homicides -- New Orleans’ highest total since 1996 -- didn’t wait long for its first of 2023. New Orleans police found a 30-year-old man shot multiple times Sunday (Jan. 1) at 4:03 a.m. in the 1600 block of Clio Street, a Central City neighborhood near the Pontchartrain Expressway.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
fox8live.com

Man fatally shot near Mid-City grocery store, NOPD says

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A man was fatally shot Saturday morning (Dec. 31) near a busy Mid-City grocery store and popular strip mall, New Orleans police said. The age and identity of the adult male victim have not been disclosed. The NOPD offered little information but to say the man...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
houmatimes.com

Residential fire on Park Ave. in Houma under control; dog rescued from home

On Friday, December 30th, Bayou Cane Fire Protection District was dispatched to a residential fire in the 7300 block of Park Avenue. Crews arrived on-scene to find a single-story duplex with heavy fire showing from two sides. Two hoselines were deployed and the fire quickly brought under control. On a...
HOUMA, LA
WDSU

Multiple people report car break-ins outside Sugar Bowl

NEW ORLEANS — Multiple people reported that they had their cars broken into while they were inside the Caesars Superdome watching the Sugar Bowl. WDSU reporters on the scene saw New Orleans police taking reports on the incidents in lots on Julia Street and on Loyola Avenue. The New Orleans Police Department acknowledged multiple vehicles were burglarized on the 800 block of O'Keefe Street but did not comment on other lots.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

