Mother found competent to stand trial, but legally insane at time she stabbed her two children to death at West Glenwood apartment on Dec. 30, 2021

Read full article on original website
Related
Vehicle pursuit on I-70 leads to seizure of suspected fentanyl, other narcotics
The Garfield County Sheriff's Office says a man is in custody after attempting to elude police, leading deputies to discover large amounts of fentanyl and other narcotics.According to authorities, investigators of the multijurisdictional Special Problems Enforcement and Response Team and Garfield County Sheriff's Office contacted a vehicle near Rifle for driving recklessly.Authorities say the suspect, Dylan Thomas Zweygardt decided to elude officers which caused a pursuit on I-70 headed toward Grand Junction. Spike strips were deployed to stop the vehicle as the driver continued a few more miles until it came to a complete stop near the Garfield and Mesa County...
Ski country authorities looking for 'person of interest' in Christmas Day theft case
The Pitkin County Sheriff's Office is asking the public to help identify a person and vehicle of interest in a package theft incident that took place in Crystal Valley on Christmas morning. No other details have been released in the case. Suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court...
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Forced vehicle stop on I-70 near Parachute Friday leads to arrest on drug charges
A Friday police chase on Interstate 70 between Rifle and Parachute led to the arrest of the driver on narcotics charges after he was allegedly found in possession of a large quantity of suspected fentanyl pills, according to a Garfield County Sheriff’s Office news release issued Saturday. At about...
Search for missing duck hunter underway in Colorado
A search mission is underway for a duck hunter that has been missing in Colorado for over a week, according to officials from the Delta County Sheriff's Office. The hunter, 51-year-old Wayne Phillips, was first reported missing by a family member after he failed to return home on the evening of December 21. He was last known to be hunting in the Gunnison Gorge National Conservation Area near Cool Rock Trail.
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Four ways Glenwood Springs’ comprehensive plan will directly affect residents
A draft of the 2023 Comprehensive Plan is ready for review, relying on community input throughout the working process. Public comment is being taken through Jan. 6 and can be provided via the city’s website at https://www.cogs.us/734/Vision-Glenwood. Although feedback has been received from people who live here, down to...
Exhausted skier rescued after group leaves her behind in Colorado backcountry
According to the Pitkin County Sheriff's Office, a rescue took place in White River National Forest on December 29 when a backcountry skier was left behind by her party, soon becoming exhausted and unable to continue. The 38-year-old skier from Fruita was headed to the 'Betty Bear' 10th Mountain Division...
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
UPDATE: Colorado Highway 82 eastbound at Aspen Glen reopens
5:57 p.m.: The eastbound lane on Colorado Highway 82 near Aspen Glen just north of Carbondale is now reopened after an accident closed it down for nearly 45 minutes, a Garfield County Emergency Communications Authority alert states. Support Local Journalism. Readers around Glenwood Springs and Garfield County make the Post...
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Egg shortage hits Roaring Fork Valley; high demand, avian flu are contributing factors
Those in need of eggs for cooking and baking are out of luck due to an egg shortage sweeping the Roaring Fork Valley. This news shouldn’t come as a shock to anyone who has been looking for eggs the past few days. City Market in Basalt and Carbondale have had signs limiting customers to two cartons per customer. Now, many of the stores are completely out of eggs.
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
PI Editorial: 2023 kicks off with an opportunity to help guide Glenwood Springs’ future growth
What better way to ring in the New Year than by providing input on the future of Glenwood Springs in the year to come?. That’s exactly the opportunity we have as residents now through Jan. 6 with the draft Comprehensive Plan. People typically don’t get excited about such things...
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Backcountry skier rescued near 10th Mtn. huts
A backcountry skier was brought to safety by rescuers and aided by paramedics Thursday night after she became too fatigued to make it to the 10th Mountain Division Huts known as Betty Bear, according to a press release from the Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office. The skier, of Fruita, used...
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Vail Pass work on I-70 taking a winter break
Crews have made significant progress on the Interstate 70 West Vail Pass Auxiliary Lanes project, which has shut down for the winter. During the shutdown, I-70 has returned to its standard configuration to avoid interfering with winter tourism travel and snow-removal operations. Motorists can anticipate typical lane and shoulder widths unless there are emergency incidents. Work will resume in the spring. As the project enters its second winter shutdown, here’s a look at the work accomplished in 2022 and what’s to come next year:
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
On the Fly: We live in dry fly fishing Mecca
If you would rather fish dry flies than any other style of fishing there is to employ, you definitely live in the right place. One would argue, if you’re stubborn enough, you could fish a dry fly on the Fryingpan any day of the year, regardless of weather. The hatches in winter last an hour or two, so you won’t be spoiled with dawn until dusk activity like August and September, but the opportunities are still there.
Comments / 2