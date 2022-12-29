Read full article on original website
Tim Kleber
3d ago
Charged with these crimes and released. sure hope the victim is safe and ready for a repeat offense. I remember when they used to hold ppl , especially for domestic charges. Got to love democrats and their logic. Bail reform is as STUPID AS THE DEMOCRATS THAT CAME UP WITH IT.
WKTV
Man charged after robbery attempt
Utica, N.Y.-- Utica police arrested a man after he threatened a woman at the Lillian Cooper Apartments this afternoon. According to UPD, 20-year-old Brian Chapman was arrested after he knocked on the door of a woman who he previously knew and attempted to rob her with a handgun. Chapman then allegedly took two cell phones from the woman to prevent her from calling 911. While this was occurring, the building's fire alarm went off and Chapman left the scene. Officers were able to catch up with chapman and after a short foot chase, took him into custody on south street. Chapman has been charged with criminal possession of a weapon, criminal trespass, robbery, menacing and criminal mischief.
Drug Arrest Made by Fulton Police following Traffic Stop
On 12/30/2022 at approximately 9:00AM an officer with the City of Fulton Police Department conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle later found to be operated by 40-year-old, James M. Dougherty, of Solvay. Dougherty initially provided a false name and date of birth to the investigating Officer in an attempt to elude the Police from determining his correct name due to him having a suspended operating status. Dougherty was subsequently taken into Police custody for his driving status and providing false information. Upon being taken into custody Dougherty was found to be in possession of approximately 568 individually packaged glassine envelopes, commonly used for the packaging of heroin, all of which contained an off white powder that field tested positive for the presence of fentanyl. Furthermore, Dougherty was found to be in possession of a large quantity of US currency as well as scales and packaging material commonly used in the distribution of illicit drugs. Dougherty was charged with the following:
New York State Man Accused of Living Inside School, Stealing Plow to Commit Burglary
We round out 2022 with one of the more bizarre stories of the year. *** This is NOT to be confused with a somewhat similar story out of Cheektowaga, where a man saved 24 people by breaking into Pine Hill Primary Center, and setting up shelter during the storm. ***
cnycentral.com
Madison County man arrested, charged with more than 100 counts of rape in Southern Tier
PAINTED POST, N.Y. — The New York State Police have arrested Lauren S. Brooks, 51, of West Edmeston, Madison County following an investigation about allegations he had inappropriate contact with a minor while he lived in Steuben County. Brooks has been arraigned on the following incidents of contact which...
Upstate New York Man Breaks Into School, Lives There for Two Days
An upstate New York man has been accused of breaking into a high school, living there for two days and stealing food from the school's concession stand. According to a report by Diane Rutherford of WWNY, 35-year-old Sean Briggs of Watertown, New York was driving during the blizzard over the weekend and his vehicle got stuck in a snowbank near General Brown High School. Briggs allegedly used a crowbar to break into the school, where he spent two days including Christmas Day.
AG investigating 15 year-old killed during police pursuit in Homer
The New York State Attorney General's Office is investigating the circumstances of a police pursuit in Cortland County that left a 15 year-old girl dead.
cortlandvoice.com
County man charged with DWI following accident
A Cortland County man was arrested late Monday evening following an accident that resulted in property damage, according to a Cortland County Sheriff’s Office report. The report stated that county sheriff’s officers responded to the intersection of Kinney Gulf Road and Bond Road in the town of Homer.
WKTV
flackbroadcasting.com
State Police charge Mohawk Valley woman with petit larceny
DEERFIELD- A woman from the Mohawk Valley is accused of a larceny charge in Oneida County, authorities say. Amanda M. Logalbo, 31, of New York Mills, NY was arrested Thursday afternoon by the New York State Police (Remsen). She is officially charged with one misdemeanor count of petit larceny. Troopers...
Pair robbed and beat their Syracuse neighbor with a hammer and a gun, police say
Syracuse, N.Y. — A man and woman were arrested after robbing a man and beating him with a hammer and gun Monday, police said. Nicole Longmuir, 37, and Jeremiah Jones, 36, both of Syracuse, robbed and burglarized a man living in the same building as them at 1426 Lodi St., Syracuse police said in a criminal complaint filed in City Court.
informnny.com
25-year-old man shot in both legs Friday night in Syracuse
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Police confirm a 25-year-old man was shot in both legs on Friday night. Just after 9:30 p.m., officers responded to the 800 block of Highland Street off Park Street for a shots fired call. When officers arrived to the scene, they found the 25-year-old...
whcuradio.com
WKTV
South Street business destroyed in early morning Utica fire.
Utica, N.Y.-- A South Street building was destroyed by an early morning two alarm fire on New Year's Day. The first call for the fire at 645 South Street came in just after 1:30 AM. According to the Utica Fire Department, firefighters arrived to find smoke coming from the building and heavy fire in the entire building. 2 residents who were inside at the time were able to escape uninjured, however 2 firefighters were treated for minor injuries and released. The fire's cause is under investigation by the New York State Office of Fire Prevention and Control and the Utica Fire Marshall's Office.
Off-duty Cicero officer, who hit and killed pedestrian, committed no crime, NY attorney general says
Cicero, N.Y. - An off-duty Cicero police officer involved in a crash that left one pedestrian dead a year ago will face no charges, according to the New York Attorney General’s Office. Attorney General Letitia James’s office Thursday said it will not seek charges against the patrol officer, Michael...
WKTV
Hochul signs Bianca's Law, making it illegal to share graphic images of crime victims in NY
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul has signed Bianca's Law, which establishes criminal and civil penalties for distributing personal images of victims with the intent to hurt them or their families. The law is named for Bianca Devins, the Utica teen who was murdered in July of 2019. Her killer, Brandon...
newyorkupstate.com
Death on I-81
(WIVT/WBGH) – The New York State Attorney General’s Office is investigating the circumstances of a police pursuit in Cortland County that left a 15 year-old girl dead.According to New York State Police, at about 10:15 p.m. Wednesday, a Cortland County Sheriff’s Deputy observed an S-U-V running a red light in the Town of Cortlandville and […]
cortlandvoice.com
County man steals items from convenience store
A Cortland County man was arrested early Wednesday morning after he stole merchandise from a convenience store, according to a Cortland County Sheriff’s Office report. The report stated that Michael P. Ahearn, 36 of Cortlandville, stole merchandise from the Pit Stop gas station and convenience store late Tuesday evening.
flackbroadcasting.com
Sheriff’s Office investigates fatal Lewis County snowmobile accident
WEST TURIN- A man from Central New York, who was involved in a Thursday evening snowmobile accident in Lewis County, is confirmed to be dead. Brett T. McGowan, 42, of Cicero, NY was driving his 2021 Polaris sled in a northwesterly direction on Trail C4A in the town of West Turin. Sheriff’s Investigators say he failed to negotiate a curve and struck a tree.
Syracuse woman gets 25 years in prison for social-distancing slaying after rejecting 5-year plea offer
Syracuse, NY -- A Syracuse woman who rejected a 5-year prison sentence for the death of another woman during a social-distancing dispute will now spend 25 years in prison, a judge ruled Wednesday. Fontasia Toran, 29, was found guilty by jury of orchestrating the fatal attack on Chennal Price-Green, 44,...
