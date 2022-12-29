ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waterville, NY

Comments / 2

Tim Kleber
3d ago

Charged with these crimes and released. sure hope the victim is safe and ready for a repeat offense. I remember when they used to hold ppl , especially for domestic charges. Got to love democrats and their logic. Bail reform is as STUPID AS THE DEMOCRATS THAT CAME UP WITH IT.

Reply
7
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WKTV

Man charged after robbery attempt

Utica, N.Y.-- Utica police arrested a man after he threatened a woman at the Lillian Cooper Apartments this afternoon. According to UPD, 20-year-old Brian Chapman was arrested after he knocked on the door of a woman who he previously knew and attempted to rob her with a handgun. Chapman then allegedly took two cell phones from the woman to prevent her from calling 911. While this was occurring, the building's fire alarm went off and Chapman left the scene. Officers were able to catch up with chapman and after a short foot chase, took him into custody on south street. Chapman has been charged with criminal possession of a weapon, criminal trespass, robbery, menacing and criminal mischief.
UTICA, NY
Oswego County Today

Drug Arrest Made by Fulton Police following Traffic Stop

On 12/30/2022 at approximately 9:00AM an officer with the City of Fulton Police Department conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle later found to be operated by 40-year-old, James M. Dougherty, of Solvay. Dougherty initially provided a false name and date of birth to the investigating Officer in an attempt to elude the Police from determining his correct name due to him having a suspended operating status. Dougherty was subsequently taken into Police custody for his driving status and providing false information. Upon being taken into custody Dougherty was found to be in possession of approximately 568 individually packaged glassine envelopes, commonly used for the packaging of heroin, all of which contained an off white powder that field tested positive for the presence of fentanyl. Furthermore, Dougherty was found to be in possession of a large quantity of US currency as well as scales and packaging material commonly used in the distribution of illicit drugs. Dougherty was charged with the following:
FULTON, NY
The Whale 99.1 FM

Upstate New York Man Breaks Into School, Lives There for Two Days

An upstate New York man has been accused of breaking into a high school, living there for two days and stealing food from the school's concession stand. According to a report by Diane Rutherford of WWNY, 35-year-old Sean Briggs of Watertown, New York was driving during the blizzard over the weekend and his vehicle got stuck in a snowbank near General Brown High School. Briggs allegedly used a crowbar to break into the school, where he spent two days including Christmas Day.
WATERTOWN, NY
cortlandvoice.com

County man charged with DWI following accident

A Cortland County man was arrested late Monday evening following an accident that resulted in property damage, according to a Cortland County Sheriff’s Office report. The report stated that county sheriff’s officers responded to the intersection of Kinney Gulf Road and Bond Road in the town of Homer.
CORTLAND COUNTY, NY
WKTV

Fire destroys South Street building

South Street business destroyed in early morning Utica fire. Utica, N.Y.-- A South Street building was destroyed by an early morning two alarm fire on Ne…
UTICA, NY
flackbroadcasting.com

State Police charge Mohawk Valley woman with petit larceny

DEERFIELD- A woman from the Mohawk Valley is accused of a larceny charge in Oneida County, authorities say. Amanda M. Logalbo, 31, of New York Mills, NY was arrested Thursday afternoon by the New York State Police (Remsen). She is officially charged with one misdemeanor count of petit larceny. Troopers...
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
informnny.com

25-year-old man shot in both legs Friday night in Syracuse

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Police confirm a 25-year-old man was shot in both legs on Friday night. Just after 9:30 p.m., officers responded to the 800 block of Highland Street off Park Street for a shots fired call. When officers arrived to the scene, they found the 25-year-old...
SYRACUSE, NY
whcuradio.com

Cicero officer cleared in death investigation

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WHCU) — An officer in Onondaga County has been cleared of wrongdoing in the death of a resident. New York Attorney General Letitia James says the off-duty officer noticed a car pulled over and someone standing at the side of the car in Cicero last December. The officer says he hit something and immediately stopped. Chatuma Crawford was pronounced dead at the scene.
CICERO, NY
WKTV

South Street business destroyed in early morning Utica fire.

Utica, N.Y.-- A South Street building was destroyed by an early morning two alarm fire on New Year's Day. The first call for the fire at 645 South Street came in just after 1:30 AM. According to the Utica Fire Department, firefighters arrived to find smoke coming from the building and heavy fire in the entire building. 2 residents who were inside at the time were able to escape uninjured, however 2 firefighters were treated for minor injuries and released. The fire's cause is under investigation by the New York State Office of Fire Prevention and Control and the Utica Fire Marshall's Office.
UTICA, NY
newyorkupstate.com

Man dies after snowmobile accident in Upstate NY, deputies say

West Turin, N.Y. – A Cicero man died Thursday after he struck a tree during a snowmobile accident in Lewis County, deputies said. Around 6:18 p.m., Brett T. McGowan, 42, was riding a 2021 Polaris Indy XC 850cc North West on a trail in the town of West Turin, Lewis County deputies said. McGowan was out riding with friends when he failed to make a turn on the trail and struck a tree, they said.
LEWIS COUNTY, NY
News Channel 34

Death on I-81

(WIVT/WBGH) – The New York State Attorney General’s Office is investigating the circumstances of a police pursuit in Cortland County that left a 15 year-old girl dead.According to New York State Police, at about 10:15 p.m. Wednesday, a Cortland County Sheriff’s Deputy observed an S-U-V running a red light in the Town of Cortlandville and […]
CORTLAND COUNTY, NY
cortlandvoice.com

County man steals items from convenience store

A Cortland County man was arrested early Wednesday morning after he stole merchandise from a convenience store, according to a Cortland County Sheriff’s Office report. The report stated that Michael P. Ahearn, 36 of Cortlandville, stole merchandise from the Pit Stop gas station and convenience store late Tuesday evening.
CORTLAND COUNTY, NY
flackbroadcasting.com

Sheriff’s Office investigates fatal Lewis County snowmobile accident

WEST TURIN- A man from Central New York, who was involved in a Thursday evening snowmobile accident in Lewis County, is confirmed to be dead. Brett T. McGowan, 42, of Cicero, NY was driving his 2021 Polaris sled in a northwesterly direction on Trail C4A in the town of West Turin. Sheriff’s Investigators say he failed to negotiate a curve and struck a tree.
LEWIS COUNTY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy