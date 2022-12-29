ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Preview, live thread and updates: Michigan basketball vs. Maryland

The Michigan men’s basketball team hopes to rebound from a stunning loss to Central Michigan as the Big Ten season begins in earnest against Maryland on Sunday afternoon. After finishing the non-conference without a marquee victory, Wolverines have plenty of work to do during the conference slate if they hope to make the Big Ten Tournament.
