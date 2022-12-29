Bears risers and fallers after ugly loss to Lions originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Bears played arguably their ugliest game of the season on Sunday, and were blown out by the Lions 41-10. The run defense has been bad all season, but they were somehow worse against D’Andre Swift and Jamaal Williams. Justin Fields tied a season low with seven pass completions. But unlike Week 2 when Fields completed 7-11 passes, Fields was an abysmal 7-21 in Week 17. He held onto the ball too long in certain cases, and was sacked seven times. It wasn’t all his fault, though. The offensive line struggled. His lack of playmakers has been well documented. Overall it was just a bad, bad game for the Bears.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 4 HOURS AGO