Football World Reacts To The Disturbing C.J. Stroud Report

Earlier this week, Ohio State star quarterback C.J. Stroud's mother revealed he received death threats after the Michigan game. Stroud attempted to downplay the threats. “I don’t really look, but people have the audacity to call and talk to me and tell me what people say,” C.J. said on Thursday, per Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated. “It’s the nature of the beast. You accept the good with the bad. I thank God for a second chance at this game. We deserve to be here regardless of what happened that day.”
Stat: Fields Has Most Carries, Yards on Scrambles Amongst All QBs

Stat: Fields has most carries, yards on scrambles in NFL originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The escape artist. The elusive evader. The scramble sovereign. Justin Fields lives outside of the pocket this season. Without a formidable offensive line (and healthy, for that matter) and a talented wide receiver core, Fields has to take matters into his own hands by way of scrambling.
Justin Fields' Sideline Message to Chase Claypool Shows True Leadership

DETROIT -- Chase Claypool, like everyone in a Bears' uniform, was frustrated Sunday as the Lions embarrassed Chicago 41-10 at Ford Field. But the third-year wide receiver let his emotions get the best of him late in the blowout loss. After another Bears failed offensive series, Claypool went to the sideline, tossed his helmet on the ground, and had words with wide receivers coach Tyke Tolbert.
Ohio State Starter Enters Transfer Portal After Loss

An Ohio State Buckeyes football player has entered the NCAA transfer portal following Saturday night's loss to No. 1 Georgia. Buckeyes longsnapper Mason Arnold, who started the final six games of the season, will be transferring. 'After starting Ohio State’s final six games of the season at long snapper, Mason...
How Many Yards Is Justin Fields Away From Lamar Jackson's Record?

How far is Fields away from Lamar Jackson's record? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Justin Fields rushed for 132 yards against the Lions on New Years' Day Sunday. With that, Fields is at 1,143 rushing yards on the season. What does Fields need to do to break Lamar Jackson's...
Bears Overreactions: Examining Wild Bryce Young NFL Draft Trade Idea

Bears overreactions: Examining Bryce Young draft-and-trade idea originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. You can rarely view a three-win season as a positive. But in the 2022 Bears' case, this season might end up filed under "best-case scenario" when all is said and done. Everything has revolved around second-year quarterback...
What Happened on Bears Last Play Before Halftime in Lions Game

What the hell happened on last play before halftime? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Bears’ 41-10 loss to the Lions on New Year’s Day was every bit as ugly as the scoreboard indicated. The run defense was non-existent. The offensive line struggled to protect Justin Fields, who was sacked seven times. Fields didn’t help things by holding onto the ball too long, which led to unnecessary hits. There was poor play at pretty much every single position group. But one play in particular stood out as particularly ineffective over the course of the bad, bad day.
Bears Roster Risers and Fallers in Loss to Lions in NFL Week 17

Bears risers and fallers after ugly loss to Lions originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Bears played arguably their ugliest game of the season on Sunday, and were blown out by the Lions 41-10. The run defense has been bad all season, but they were somehow worse against D’Andre Swift and Jamaal Williams. Justin Fields tied a season low with seven pass completions. But unlike Week 2 when Fields completed 7-11 passes, Fields was an abysmal 7-21 in Week 17. He held onto the ball too long in certain cases, and was sacked seven times. It wasn’t all his fault, though. The offensive line struggled. His lack of playmakers has been well documented. Overall it was just a bad, bad game for the Bears.
Justin Fields Second All-Time in Single-Season QB Rushing Yards

Fields second in single-season QB rushing yards originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Justin Fields surpassed Michael Vick's 1,039-yard season in 2006 with a run against the Detroit Lions on Sunday. He now has the second-most rushing yards in a single season for a quarterback. Fields trails only Lamar Jackson,...
Could Tom Brady Join Dolphins in 2023? Albert Breer Explains Why Miami Is Intriguing

Breer: Why Dolphins are an intriguing destination for Tom Brady originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. That's become an increasingly interesting question as the 45-year-old quarterback nears the end of his 23rd NFL season. It appears all options are on the table for Brady, who could A) decide to retire for good, B) re-sign with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for a fourth season, or C) sign with a new team in 2023.
Colts' Nick Foles Carted Off Field With Rib Injury Vs. Giants

Colts' Nick Foles carted off field with rib injury vs. Giants originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. Indianapolis Colts backup quarterback Nick Foles was injured in the final minute of the second quarter on Sunday after being sacked by New York Giants linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux. Foles rolled over and grimaced...
Trey Lance Has Second Ankle Surgery, Expected Back for 49ers OTAs

Lance has second ankle surgery, expected back for 49ers OTAs originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. Quarterback Trey Lance underwent surgery to remove hardware that was inserted into his right ankle during the initial surgery in September, the 49ers announced Saturday. Lance is expected to make a full recovery from...
