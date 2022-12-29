Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Rise of Empires: Ottoman’ Season 2 on Netflix, Where The Docu Series Pits An Ambitious Sultan Against The Inspiration For Dracula

The second installment of the Turkish docuseries Rise of Empires: Ottoman (Netflix) picks up a few years after Sultan Mehmed II conquered Constantinople, the jewel of the Byzantine Empire, and focuses on his blood feud with Vlad III, aka Vlad the Impaler, aka Vlad Dracula. And while the prince of what is now Romania wasn’t actually a vampire, he did have a predilection for power and violence. Rise of Empires combines dramatic reenactments with perspective from historians and other academics; it also features narration from Game of Thrones veteran Charles Dance.

RISE OF EMPIRES: OTTOMAN — SEASON 2: STREAM IT OR SKIP IT?

Opening Shot: Istanbul, 1461. It’s been eight years since Mehmed II (Cem Yiğit Uzumoglu) conquered Constantinople. Now, here in this torchlit chamber, the sultan is beset with worry over his newest foe: Vlad Dracula (Daniel Nuta), his childhood friend who has become the fearsome ruler of nearby Wallachia.

The Gist: The young sultan Mehmed, who took over the job from his father Murad II, cemented his personal lore with the conquering of Constantinople in 1453. The Ottoman Empire already rules the east, with vast holdings in the regions surrounding the Black and Aegean seas. But Mehmed’s expansionist aims are becoming increasingly feared in the west, with Pope Pius II in Rome purportedly raising a crusade against him backed by Hungary’s military. “Europe had good cause to be worried about him,” Dr. Michael Talbot of the University of Greenwich says. “He’s conquered this city that people thought was unconquerable.” And Mehmed has set his sights on an invasion of Europe. As art historian Dr. Antonia Gatward puts it, Mehmed coveted the reputation of Alexander the Great.

The armies of Hungary are one thing. But what about Wallachia? The region that today encompasses Romania was a traditional buffer zone between the Hungarians and the Ottomans, and was by 1456 ruled by Vlad Dracula, who had been raised alongside Mehmed in the Ottoman court after his father pledged him and his kid brother Radu (Ali Gozusirin) to Murad as proof of loyalty. But while Radu remains in Mehmed’s good graces, Vlad has for years refused to pay his annual tax to the sultan. He’s also become well known as a formidable warrior and totally ruthless, as the boyars he lures to an Easter banquet discover. “You scheming, backstabbing swine,” Vlad tells them. “You are the real enemy of Wallachia. Did you think I would forget how you conspired with my foes, growing fat and rich?”

With the massacre of these elites as his show of force – Talbot observes that “Vlad the Impaler is one of those names that does what it says in the tin” – the Wallachian prince proceeds to raid Ottoman holdings in Bulgaria and basically challenge the sultan to stop him. Mehmed’s envoys are either murdered or imprisoned; his diplomatic entreaties are ignored; and by 1462, the sultan has decided to lead his army against the man he once called a brother.

What Shows Will It Remind You Of? Netflix has reserved a little corner of its holdings for productions like Rise of Empires: Ottoman that blend the dramatic with documentary elements. Empire Games applies the formula to ancient Greece and Rome, the pharaohs of Egypt, the Aztecs, and China as the Great Wall was built, while Age of Samurai: Battle for Japan explores the power struggles and evolving warfighting technology of the country’s violent 16th century.

Our Take: “I’ll bend my knee for no one.” Vlad the Impaler’s boast uses language Rise of Empires: Ottoman narrator Charles Dance will probably recognize from his time as Lord Tywin Lannister on Game of Thrones, and indeed there are glimmers of inspiration for George RR Martin’s saga in the historical record, and this epic struggle for power and prestige represented in the battle between two rulers. And while Rise of Empires is by no means a blatant shill to grab GOT viewers, it is keen to simplify its story enough that the forces at work in the 15th century boil down to personal blood feuds and the clash of competing kingdoms. After we see Vlad impale a bunch of Wallachian boyars and their wives, or accept a contingent from the Ottoman court only to slice them to bits, Dr. Emrah Safa Gurkan of Istanbul 29 Mayis University offers an assessment of this historical era that could also be a logline for the vengeful and violent fantasy dramas of today. “It is a terrible game, you know. It’s full of traumatizing events, full of betrayals, and I think Vlad is a prime example of what kind of a toll that life could take on a human psychology.”

Of course, the perspective of historians in Rise of Empires: Ottoman is also invaluable if you’re really curious about the totally awful mechanics of impalement. “It’s a horrific method of execution,” says Dr. Marios Philippides of the University of Massachusetts Amherst in the understatement of the year. “You take a stake that’s not very sharp and you push it up the anus of the victim. And then you use a mallet, push it all the way up until it comes out of the shoulder. And if you get a master executioner, he will avoid most of the vital organs. And then you’re gonna fix it on the ground and let the person die.”

Sex and Skin: Nothing here; Rise of Empires is more about the gore, but even with so many people being impaled, the violence depicted is pretty tame.

Parting Shot: It’s April 1462, and Vlad’s insults and outright challenges to Mehmed’s power have led the sultan to gather his army. “When you find Vlad,” the sultan’s consort says, “make him suffer.” But Vlad isn’t hiding. And currently suffering in Wallachia is the Ottoman emissary Dracula has just impaled.

Sleeper Star: As Vlad III, Dracula, “The Impaler,” Voivode of Wallachia, Daniel Nuta is every bit the fiercely proud bringer of pain and blood feuds. He portrays Vlad broadly as a villain, but with more subtle touches that reveal the personality behind the ruler’s depravity.

Most Pilot-y Line: Dr. Andrei Pogacias’s perspective on Vlad III is informed by his work as a military historian, identity as a Romanian, and a dismissive zinger reserved for Bram Stoker. “He fought everyone,” Pogacias says. “He’s considered by the Romanian population as one of the greatest voivodes that ever existed. For the rest of the world, he is known as Dracula, the bloodthirsty vampire, due to a 19th century Irish guy, who had some time on his hands and wrote a novel, because it seems that he loved impaling people.”

Our Call: STREAM IT. The dramatic elements in Rise of Empires: Ottoman put faces with the names that rise out of the historical record, and historians and other academics’ input offer valuable perspective on these righteous and bloody battles of the distant past.

